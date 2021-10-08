Quickly Create And Run Optimized Linux, macOS And Windows Virtual Machines With Quickemu (With Auto ISO Download)
Quickemu is a command line wrapper for QEMU that can be used to quickly create and run highly optimized Linux, macOS, *BSD and Windows desktop virtual machines. It's currently only intended for use on Linux hosts (it also works on WSL), but in the future it might also support macOS hosts.
Instead of expecting an exhaustive list of configuration options, Quickemu tries to automatically "do the right thing" and creates the VM configuration automatically for you. Besides this, the tool also automatically downloads the Linux, macOS or Windows image, so all you have to do is run and install the OS in the virtual machine.
Even though using Quickemu you don't need to configure anything, e.g. it automatically calculates the number of CPU cores and RAM it should allocate to a VM based on the host computer specifications, you can still use custom config options in the .conf file.
What's more, if using the command line is not your thing, there's also a third-party GUI for Quickemu written in Flutter, called Quickgui:
