Pop!_OS is Moving PPA Repositories to its Own System: Is System76 Considering to Switch its Ubuntu Base?
Pop!_OS has been making news for some of its recent development decisions.
For instance, they introduced a customized GNOME-based desktop environment experience with COSMIC. Moving forward, they decided to create their desktop environment from scratch based on Rust.
Overall, Pop!_OS has been putting a lot of effort into providing a unique desktop experience keeping all the essential factors in mind like user-friendliness, resource efficiency, and security.
Now, in a tweet, a Pop!_OS user noticed that System76 had replaced the PPA repositories with its self-hosted APT system in Pop!_OS 21.10 beta, instead of Canonical’s launchpad.
And, to that, System76’s Principal Engineer, Jeremy Soller, responded with a confirmation sharing more details.
