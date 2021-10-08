today's howtos
Replicating Slow Latency on Linux -- Virtualization Review
I recently found that, in order to demonstrate some monitoring software, I needed to replicate a slow network that was being used in a VDI environment. Using the Linux Traffic Control (tc) command, which is found on most modern Linux systems, I was able to easily accomplish this. I used it on a virtual machine (VM), but I have also used it on physical systems with the same results.
In two previous articles, I showed you how I installed Ubuntu on older equipment and on a virtual machine (VM), and then how I installed the VMware Horizon Client on it and was able to use it to connect to a Horizon desktop. I decided to focus on this topic as I have found that, due to the current chip shortage, many people are having to repurpose older systems because they simply cannot find new devices to use to attach to remote desktops.
I logged into my Linux system and was able to launch the Horizon Client and connect to a Horizon desktop without any issues.
Best Tools to Install on Fresh Linux Mint Installation [Ed: Horrible advice; lots of spyware, DRM, and proprietary software, even Microsoft's; this is the way to ruin the whole OS]
So, you have just installed a fresh copy of Linux Mint 20 and are ready to make the most of your new system. How do you move forward?
In this guide, we will highlight some of the useful tools to consider installing which will enhance your user experience in Linux Mint.
Note that this is not a comprehensive list of the tools you need to install, but a collection of some of the most popular tools that will considerably enhance your experience.
Anyone can draw on Linux with Inkscape | Opensource.com
Inkscape is an illustration application, and it works in vectors to ensure limitless resolution for your drawings. Vector illustration is different from freehand illustration. If you're used to drawing freehand, vectors may at first feel restrictive, but once you get used to how vectors get created and how you can use them to construct an image, it's a powerful way to build visuals of all sorts. And if you're not much of an illustrator at all, you might just find that the hands-off approach of vectors means you can draw in Inkscape even though you can't draw with pen and paper.
EasyOS: All downloads now to /files folder
As you can see in the photo in above link, there is /files, with sub-directories such as 'downloads', 'media', etc. Folder /files is no longer a symlink. Up to the current release of EasyOS, /files is a symlink to the actual /files folder at /mnt/wkg/files, that is, on the working-partition.
EasyOS: File /etc/fstab is now empty
For a very long time I have considered this file to be deprecated. The time has now come to retire that file completely.
Install WebVirtCloud KVM Management on CentOS 8 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
WebVirtCloud the (virtualization web interface for admins and users).
So, WebVirtCloud is a virtualization web interface for admins and users.It can delegate Virtual Machine’s to users. A noVNC viewer presents a full graphical console to the guest domain. KVM is currently the only hypervisor supported.
How to install Python pip 21 on Ubuntu 21.10 – NextGenTips
Pip is a package management system written in Python and is used to install and manage software packages. It connects to an online repository of public packages called the Python Package Index. It can also be configured to connect to other package repositories.
Usually, Pip is automatically installed while working in a virtual environment, and also if you are using Python that has not been modified by the redistributor to remove ensure pip.
Pip is recommended tool for installing Python packages. For you to start using pip, you need to have python installed on your system.
How To Install Podman on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Podman on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Podman is a daemon-less container engine for developing, managing, and running OCI Containers on your Linux System. Containers can either be run as root or in rootless mode. Podman provides a Docker-compatible command-line front end that can simply alias the Docker CLI.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Podman container on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
How to mirror your Android device on Linux, macOS and Windows - TechRepublic
Sometimes it's nice when those devices can be consolidated. So, when I discovered a little tool called scrcpy, I was thrilled. Why? Because I could easily mirror my Android phone on my desktop and interact with it without having to always be picking up the device.
Now, there are a couple of caveats to this. I can't unlock my Pixel 6 phone from the desktop (because it requires a fingerprint). Nor can I take calls from the desktop. I can answer calls from the mirrored version of Android, but I have to immediately switch to speakerphone or pick up the device to actually speak to the caller. Unless said caller is spam … then I can just block 'em from within the mirrored window (which I always do).
