Firefox 96 Enters Public Beta Testing with More Performance and Security Improvements
Firefox 96 isn’t a major update, but it’s the first release of the open-source web browser in 2022 and it introduces several performance and security improvements to make your browsing experience more enjoyable, more reliable, and much safer.
For example, the upcoming Firefox release significantly reduces the main thread load, significantly improves noise-suppression and auto-gain-control, slightly improves echo-cancellation, and enforces the Cookie Policy: Same-Site=lax option by default to protect users against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks.
Amazon Linux 2022 Performs Well, But Intel's Clear Linux Continues Leading In The Cloud
AWS recently introduced Amazon Linux 2022 in preview form as the latest iteration of their Linux distribution now based on Fedora with various alterations to catering to their customers running it on EC2. Last week were benchmarks looking at Amazon Linux 2022 compared to Amazon Linux 2 and other distributions like CentOS and Ubuntu. In this article we are seeing how Amazon Linux 2022 can compete with Intel's own Clear Linux performance-optimized distribution.
Games: Pokémon, Roundup, and Some More Titles on GNU/Linux
GNU/Linux on Desktop/Laptop Miscellany
Kernel and Graphics: Kuiper Linux, Rust, Apple, Mesa, and XWayland
