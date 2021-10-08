SSH Key Rotation with the POSIX Shell - Sunset Nears for Elderly Keys
OpenBSD has recently stressed to us the value of key rotation by their use of “Signify” distribution release signatures. We have realized that SSH keys should also rotate, to reduce the risk of powerful keys that fall into the wrong hands which become “the gift that keeps on giving.” There have always been open questions on the retirement of SSH keys. These questions have grown in volume and many are joining the advocacy for SSH certificate authorities.
To “rotate” an SSH key is to replace it, in such a way that it is no longer recognized, requiring removal from the authorized_keys file. SSH rotation is commonly addressed with Ansible, but this leaves many users on smaller systems or lacking privilege without recourse. A more basic and accessible method to migrate SSH keys is sorely lacking.
Below is presented an SSH key rotation script written in nothing more than the POSIX shell.
There is palpable danger in the misuse of such a tool. Many administrators control inaccessible systems that entail massive inconvenience in a loss of control. Demonstrated here are rotation schemes of increasing risk, for any holder of a key to choose, to their own tolerance. Hopefully, I have not made grave mistakes in the design.
The most conservative users of this approach should tread with extreme caution, test carefully, and ensure alternate means of access prior to any deployment. As the author, I have no desire to assume any responsibility for a failed rotation, and its consequences. I especially disavow the “wipe” option below to remove entries from authorized_keys. It is presented as commentary, not working code.
In any case, we foolishly rush in where the more prudent fear to tread.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 334 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Amazon Linux 2022 Performs Well, But Intel's Clear Linux Continues Leading In The Cloud
AWS recently introduced Amazon Linux 2022 in preview form as the latest iteration of their Linux distribution now based on Fedora with various alterations to catering to their customers running it on EC2. Last week were benchmarks looking at Amazon Linux 2022 compared to Amazon Linux 2 and other distributions like CentOS and Ubuntu. In this article we are seeing how Amazon Linux 2022 can compete with Intel's own Clear Linux performance-optimized distribution.
Games: Pokémon, Roundup, and Some More Titles on GNU/Linux
GNU/Linux on Desktop/Laptop Miscellany
Kernel and Graphics: Kuiper Linux, Rust, Apple, Mesa, and XWayland
Recent comments
40 min 43 sec ago
1 hour 8 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
3 hours 31 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago
3 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
5 hours 36 min ago
6 hours 43 min ago
11 hours 11 min ago