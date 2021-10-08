today's leftovers
It’s been a year since we last added support for new JavaScript syntax to the add-ons linter. In that time we’ve used it to validate over 150,000 submissions to AMO totalling hundreds of millions of lines of code. But it has been a year, and with both Javascript and Firefox are constantly and quickly evolving, the list of JavaScript features Firefox supports and what the AMO linter allows have drifted apart.
This drift is not an accident; Firefox and AMO don’t keep the same cadence on supported features, and this is deliberate. Upcoming JavaScript features are spread across different EcmaScript proposal stages, meaning different features are always in different stages of readiness. While Firefox often trials promising new JavaScript features that aren’t “finished” yet (stage 4 in the ECMAScript process) to better test their implementations and drive early adoption, the AMO team takes a different approach intended to minimize friction developers might face moving their addons between browsers. To that end, the AMO team only adds support for “finished”, stage 4 features to the linter.
As I wrote, last week I attended the UK Systems Research 2021 and gave two (or 2½, or 3) talks. my PhD talk is entitled "Picking a winner: cost models for evaluating stream-processing programs".
Gremlin" is my name for an invisible character other than a plain whitespace, a linefeed or a horizontal tab. Gremlins can cause errors in data processing and can also make it harder to detect duplicate records in a data table.
A few years ago I wrote a gremlin-detector script (called "gremlins") for A Data Cleaner's Cookbook that works on UTF-8-encoded plain text files. The script has since had a few minor updates, but I've now rewritten "gremlins" from scratch to make it faster and more informative. This post explains the new script, which is presented in full at the bottom of this webpage.
One might think, this blog is exclusively about weird language behavior and yelling at computers… Well, welcome to another episode of Jackass!
Today's opponent is Ruby, or maybe minitest , or maybe Mocha. I'm not exactly sure, but it was a rather amusing exercise and I like to share my nightmares ;)
It all started with the classical "you're using old and unmaintained software, please switch to something new".
The first attempt was to switch from the ci_reporter_minitest plugin to the minitest-ci plugin. While the change worked great for Foreman itself, it broke the reporting in Katello - the tests would run but no junit.xml was generated and Jenkins rightfully complained that it got no test results.
While investigating what the hell was wrong, we realized that Katello was already using a minitest reporting plugin: minitest-reporters. Loading two different reporting plugins seemed like a good source for problems, so I tried using the same plugin for Foreman too.
Guess what? After a bit of massaging (mostly to disable the second minitest-reporters initialization in Katello) reporting of test results from Katello started to work like a charm. But now the Foreman tests started to fail. Not fail to report, fail to actually run. WTH‽
Greetings from the GNU Press shop! My name is Davis Remmel, and I am excited to introduce myself as the new operations assistant at the Free Software Foundation (FSF). These past few weeks I've been working through our backlog of orders, and I'm pleased to say that we are just about caught up and processing new orders on our normal timeline.
If you were thinking about getting a gift for that GNU-loving friend or family member, now is the time to place that order! If you're in the US, and if you place your order by Friday, December 17, there's a good chance that package will arrive on, or before, December 24.
[...]
For privacy lovers (or those who have ever uttered the word, "cryptography"), we have a NeuG USB True Random Number Generator (RNG). Your cryptographic keys will be stronger than an ox, without any need to trust your CPU's definition of "random." I recommend this RNG in conjunction with our anti-surveillance webcam stickers, which don't leave residue and can also cover microphone holes.
Back in September Intel originally posted Linux patches for "Software Defined Silicon" for being able to activate extra CPU features present in the processor's silicon but not exposed by default unless the cryptographically secure process with this SDSi driver was performed. Intel appears to be moving toward allowing licensable processor features that can be activated after the fact and today a new version of that SDSi Linux driver appeared.
In this guide, we are going to learn how to install ownCloud Server on Debian 11. If you need to have your own self-hosted cloud storage that provides a safe, secure, and compliant file synchronization and sharing solution, try ownCloud.
Knowing how to install and remove packages is a rudimentary task you should be accustomed to. Here's how to manage packages on Linux with DNF.
Here is the guide to learn the simple steps for the installation of PyCharm on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux using command terminal.
PyCharm is a Python development environment with code completion, code analysis, refactorings, and debuggers. It is open-source and distributed under the Apache license. Apart from the free community edition, there is also a paid Professional Edition. The latter (paid one) also supports the web frameworks Django, Pyramid, Flask, and web2py, Google’s Platform as a Service App Engine, and the object-relational mapper SQLAlchemy.
Today we are looking at how to install Moshi Monsters Rewritten Desktop on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
WordPress 5.9 Beta 2
This software version is still under development. Please do not run this software on a production site. Instead, install it on a test site, where you can try out the newest features to get a feel for how they will work on your site.
You can test the WordPress 5.9 Beta 2 in three ways:
Option 1: Install and activate the WordPress Beta Tester plugin (select the “Bleeding edge” channel and “Beta/RC Only” stream).
Option 2: Direct download the beta version here (zip).
Option 3: When using WP-CLI to upgrade from Beta 1 to Beta 2 on a case-insensitive filesystem, please use the following command sequence:
Command 1: wp core update –version=5.9-beta1
Why The Librem 14 with QubesOS Exceeded My Expectations
If you face extreme threats, or even if you are just looking for a high-security operating system for peace of mind, it’s hard to beat QubesOS. While it’s not as easy to use as our default PureOS, it offers a lot of advanced security features that, when combined with the advanced hardware and firmware security features of the Librem 14, makes for one of most secure computers out there.
I have been using QubesOS as my primary OS for many years now, starting with the 3.x release on both my work (Thinkpad X230) and personal (Librem 13v1) computers. Over the last couple years my primary work machine has been a Librem 13v4 running Qubes with 16Gb RAM and solid-state storage. Starting this summer I moved to a Librem 14 for my work computer, our dream laptop that we designed (at least in part) to run Qubes well by adding a fast, 6-core/12-thread CPU and expansion up to 64GB RAM. I’ve been using this laptop constantly over the past few months and I’m convinced that the Librem 14 is the best laptop for Qubes. In this post I wanted to offer a brief retrospective on my experience running Qubes as my primary OS on my Librem 14 compared to past computers.
[...]
I admit I had high expectations for running Qubes on the Librem 14 before I got it. After all, we did design it at least partially with running Qubes in mind. Having now used it for a number of months, I can say that it’s met and exceeded my expectations (and based on some of the feedback I’ve gotten from customers, I’m not the only one). It’s really nice to run Qubes on a machine not only with full hardware support, but also with horsepower to spare. Now that we are almost at shipping parity, and it’s a supported, pre-installed option here at Purism, if you have been curious to try Qubes out, I think the Librem 14 is the ideal platform.
