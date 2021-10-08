Ubuntu Vs. Amazon Linux
Ubuntu and Amazon Linux are two popular operating systems today. Because of its ease of use, Ubuntu is very popular in the market. On the other hand, Amazon Linux is designed for AWS-related work and is available to EC2 users for free. We will go over a detailed comparison of both operating systems and their benefits and drawbacks.
We went through a detailed comparison of Ubuntu and Amazon Linux. We can conclude that Ubuntu is a general-purpose operating system suited for learning and research purposes due to its user-friendly interface. While Amazon Linux is designed especially for AWS-related work, and it also comes pre-installed with Amazon web tools. You can now choose any operating system according to your use case based on the above discussion.
