Open source photo processing with Darktable
It's hard to say how good photographs happen. You have to be in the right place at just the right moment. You have to have a camera at the ready and an eye for composition. And that's just the part that happens in the camera. There's a whole other stage to great photography that many people don't think about. It used to happen with lights and chemicals in a darkroom, but with today's digital tools, post-production happens in darkroom software. One of the best photo processors is Darktable, and I wrote an intro to Darktable article back in 2016. It's been five years since that article, so I thought I'd revisit the application to write about one of its advanced features: masks.
Darktable hasn't changed much since I originally wrote about it, which to my mind, is one of the hallmarks of a truly great application. A consistent interface and continued great performance is all one can ask of software, and Darktable remains familiar and powerful. If you're new to Darktable, read my introductory article to learn the basics.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 604 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Final Cut Pro
In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene. Final Cut Pro is a commercial proprietary video editing application which lets users log and transfer video, edit, process the video, and output to a wide variety of formats. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
Open source photo processing with Darktable
It's hard to say how good photographs happen. You have to be in the right place at just the right moment. You have to have a camera at the ready and an eye for composition. And that's just the part that happens in the camera. There's a whole other stage to great photography that many people don't think about. It used to happen with lights and chemicals in a darkroom, but with today's digital tools, post-production happens in darkroom software. One of the best photo processors is Darktable, and I wrote an intro to Darktable article back in 2016. It's been five years since that article, so I thought I'd revisit the application to write about one of its advanced features: masks. Darktable hasn't changed much since I originally wrote about it, which to my mind, is one of the hallmarks of a truly great application. A consistent interface and continued great performance is all one can ask of software, and Darktable remains familiar and powerful. If you're new to Darktable, read my introductory article to learn the basics.
What's the Difference Between Git Switch and Checkout?
When you start learning and using Git, you'll come across the common situation where you have to change branches. And here, things could become a bit confusing for you. If you look for how to switch branches in git, you'll come across some examples where git switch is used and some examples where git checkout is used. So, what's the difference between git switch and git checkout? If both can be used for switching branches, why are there two commands for the same purpose? Let me explain.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 46 min ago
14 hours 10 min ago
14 hours 12 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago
18 hours 51 min ago
19 hours 19 min ago
20 hours 52 min ago
21 hours 42 min ago
22 hours 4 min ago
22 hours 7 min ago