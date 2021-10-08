Language Selection

Tender to optimize text layout performance for print and PDF export (#202112-01)

The Document Foundation (TDF) is the charitable entity behind the world’s leading free/libre open source (FLOSS) office suite LibreOffice.

We are looking for an individual or company to optimize text layout performance for print and PDF export.

The text layout performance as currently implemented in LibreOffice has lots of issues. All over the codebase text shaping is done over and over again, although it consumes quite some compute cycles. Text shaping is done each time for measuring the text, measuring parts of text, finding line breaks, drawing text on screen. Especially for more involved scripts than Latin, this is problematic. The above issues are especially problematic for printing or PDF export. The time to export a PDF or print a Latin text has doubled since the Harfbuzz implementation.

