Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Final Cut Pro In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene. Final Cut Pro is a commercial proprietary video editing application which lets users log and transfer video, edit, process the video, and output to a wide variety of formats. What are the best free and open source alternatives?

Open source photo processing with Darktable It's hard to say how good photographs happen. You have to be in the right place at just the right moment. You have to have a camera at the ready and an eye for composition. And that's just the part that happens in the camera. There's a whole other stage to great photography that many people don't think about. It used to happen with lights and chemicals in a darkroom, but with today's digital tools, post-production happens in darkroom software. One of the best photo processors is Darktable, and I wrote an intro to Darktable article back in 2016. It's been five years since that article, so I thought I'd revisit the application to write about one of its advanced features: masks. Darktable hasn't changed much since I originally wrote about it, which to my mind, is one of the hallmarks of a truly great application. A consistent interface and continued great performance is all one can ask of software, and Darktable remains familiar and powerful. If you're new to Darktable, read my introductory article to learn the basics.