Games: Surviving Mars, TFC: The Fertile Crescent, and More
Paradox takes another stab at sorting Surviving Mars newest DLC | GamingOnLinux
Seems like Paradox are slowly but surely turning around the review score for Surviving Mars: Below and Beyond, with another free update out now.
This DLC released back in September 2021, and quickly went onto gather up a nasty Very Negative score. Paradox and the newer developer Abstraction missed the mark quite badly with it initially. The biggest problem being that going below ground or above on asteroids took you away from your beautifully crafted Martian city for so little gain but they've steadily made it more worthwhile.
Classic bronze-age RTS TFC: The Fertile Crescent gets a first trailer | GamingOnLinux
TFC: The Fertile Crescent is the brand new upcoming paid Steam version of the popular free RTS on itch.io and a first trailer for this has now landed. As a big RTS fan, and someone who played plenty of the older free version, I'm very much looking forward to this.
"Inspired by the real history of the Near East Bronze Age era, TFC utilizes classic RTS elements while offering a unique perspective for the genre. Taking technological limitations and advancements into account, players will need to carefully consider how to spend their precious Knowledge Points, as they explore the Village Improvements that are designed to enable players to quickly counter an opponent’s strategy."
Anger Foot gets more insane in the latest update | GamingOnLinux
Anger Foot is a currently free game about running around, smashing through doors and kicking everyone in sight. Developed by the folks from Free Lives, it started off as a 7DFPS Game Jam entry and has been steadily growing bigger with each update.
Thirty Flights of Loving gets a 9 year update including new Linux support | GamingOnLinux
A classic from Blendo Games, a short video-game story Thirty Flights of Loving received a 9 year anniversary upgrade and it came along with a fresh Linux port from Ethan Lee.
The Long Dark gets another big upgrade to the survival mode | GamingOnLinux
Hinterland Studio has released another free upgrade to their game The Long Dark, this time focusing on the survival mode. Lots of other plans have also been outlined for the game in 2022, including the studio setting up a team focused on modding.
Some bigger changes have been announced too, such as paid updates to the game to make the big updates more sustainable for their studio and there's talk of splitting the game up between story and survival. That doesn't mean they will sell them separately and the change might be invisible to players and more about how they structure the development of it.
Where Birds Go to Sleep is an upcoming narrative adventure with a striking painted style | GamingOnLinux
The developer mentioned that if you're interested in future Linux play-testing, game development and design related discussion you can join their Discord.
LibreOffice Base Guide 7.2 has been released
The LibreOffice Documentation Team releases the Base Guide 7.2, based on refactored content from the Base Guide 6.4, with the 7.2 branding and text layout. It covers LibreOffice’s database component. The team decided to just fast-forward the release number, given the very little developments for Base since LibreOffice 6.4. The team intended to complete the Guide set for LibreOffice 7.2 and get ready to update contents of the set for the forthcoming LibreOffice 7.3 release. The LibreOffice Base Guide is a community effort that include valuable collaboration from Robert Großkopf, Pulkit Krishna, Dan Lewis, Drew Jensen (In Memoriam), Peter Schofield, Jost Lange, Steve Schwettman, Jean-Pierre Ledure, Jochen Schiffers, Martin Fox, Alain Romedenne, Jenna Sargent, Hazel Russman, Andrew Pitonyak and Randolph Gamo.
Krita 4 splash screen
This easter egg is not part (yet) of Krita 5, will not be part of the release of 5.0 coming soon and that's good: you don't want to miss the new splash screen from Tyson Tan with the larger size in Krita 5. It's splendid! But for sure I'll try to propose an illustration for later Krita 5.1 or 5.2 release, one that could be ready before December 2022. Feel free to also contribute to make ones (it's not just a privilege I had), you just need to propose your artwork made with Krita, with an aspect ratio for this format, about the season, and with a permissive license (eg. CC-By 4.0). Don't forger to post-it on https://krita-artists.org/ , so the community and developers can see it.
LoRa expansion boards work with Raspberry Pi SBC and Raspberry Pi Pico board (Crowdfunding)
We’ve covered a number of LoRa solutions based on Raspberry Pi boards, and SB Components is now offering another with the LoRa HAT for Raspberry Pi equipped with an Ebyte E22 LoRa module operating in either the 433 MHz, or 868 and 915 MHz bands. The company also offers a LoRa expansion for Pico based on the same E22 module, adding a small 1.14-inch LCD for information display, and designed for the Raspberry Pi Pico board with the RP2040 dual-core Cortex-M0+ microcontroller.
