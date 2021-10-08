today's howtos
-
PfSense Exporting NetFlow with softflowd - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
pfSense® software is a free, open source customized distribution of FreeBSD specifically tailored for use as a firewall and router that is entirely managed via web interface. In addition to being a powerful, flexible firewalling and routing platform, it includes a long list of related features and a package system allowing further expandability without adding bloat and potential security vulnerabilities to the base distribution. So, you will learn how to exporting NetFlow with Softflowd on PfSense.
-
How To Install Google Chrome on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Google Chrome on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Google Chrome is a simple, secure browser built for the modern, and faster web browser. If you are not a fan of inbuilt Mozilla firefox and the open-source version of Chrome i.e Chromium, then you can manually install Chrome on your OS.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Chrome browser on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
How To Install the Deno JavaScript Runtime on Ubuntu 20.04
Deno JavaScript is the newest product from the creator of NodeJs, and just like the NodeJs, Deno is also a runtime JavaScript working on V8 JavaScript, created for being secure from the start and supports typescript.
In this post today, you are going to learn how to install DenoJavaScript on the Linux distribution Ubuntu 20.04. We are going to update our packages, download Deno, install Deno and verify the installation of Deno JavaScript.
-
How to Upgrade Go on Ubuntu - buildVirtual
I needed to upgrade Go recently on an Ubuntu server I was using to do some Packer builds. The golang version that was installed on my system was 1.10.4. I needed to go to a later version so that I could use the mod subcommand, which isn’t present in version 1.10.
Go is a compiled, statically typed programming language developed by Google. Many modern applications such as Docker and Kubernetes are written in Go.
-
How to install Homebrew on Debian 11 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello, my friends. In this post, you will learn how to install Homebrew on Debian 11. This alternative package manager is very useful to install certain programs that are not always present in Linux distributions or to get more recent versions.
-
How to Change a Favicon in WordPress
This brief tutorial explains how to change the favicon in WordPress.
After reading this WordPress tutorial, you’ll know how to set and edit your site favicon. All the steps described in this tutorial include screenshots, thus making it easy for WordPress beginners to follow them.
This tutorial does not include plugins to set your favicon because it would be a tremendous waste of resources. WordPress administrators must minimize the need for plugins. On the other hand, setting a favicon manually is an extremely simple three-step task described below.
-
How to Clone a WordPress Site
This tutorial explains how to clone or duplicate a WordPress site by following a few simple steps.
After reading this tutorial, you’ll know how to clone your WordPress website, including its database, in the easiest way. The method explained in this article requires a plugin installation (explained below), and all the process is done from the dashboard.
All the steps described in this WordPress tutorial include real scenario screenshots, making it easy for any WordPress-level user to follow them.
-
How to Disable Package Updates Using YUM/DNF in RHEL Linux
The DNF (Dandified Yum) is the next-generation version of the YUM (Yellowdog Updater, Modified), is an open-source default package manager for Red Hat-based Linux distributions, that is used for getting, installing, upgrading, removing, and querying packages from the official software repositories and third-party repositories.
While updating the system, sometimes, we don’t update certain packages such as Apache Server (HTTP), MySQL, PHP, or any other major application, because updating such software may break currently running web applications on a server and cause major issues. It is recommended to stop updates for such software till the application gets patched with new updates.
-
How to Install NetBeans IDE on Debian 11 – VITUX
NetBeans IDE is an open-source and free extensible Java Integrated Development Environment that enables users and programmers to quickly develop Java EE, Java desktop, and web applications. It also supports developing HTML5 applications with CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. The NetBeans IDE provides various tools for software developers which support multiple programming languages such as PHP, C/C++ and, Ruby, etc.
You will learn in this article how to install NetBeans on the Debian 11 bullseye system through the command line environment.
-
How to Install and Configure Nessus Vulnerability Scanner on Kali Linux
“Nothing is fault-free in the universe”, this is true for information systems too. Whether they are computer systems, mobile apps, websites, or IOT devices all are surrounded by an inherent risk. Vulnerabilities arise every day with the security specialist engaged in fixing them and the hackers working to exploit them. Security specialists use specialized software called vulnerability scanners that scans systems for security flaws and vulnerabilities. There are many tools available in the market for vulnerability scanning. Nessus is an example of such a system.
-
How to Update to MATE Desktop 1.26 on Ubuntu 21.04
Ubuntu MATE is a more retrospective version of Ubuntu, one that largely lets you continue using Ubuntu in the way it functioned over a decade ago. But despite how things may look, updates do continue to roll out for the MATE desktop environment that is Ubuntu MATE's namesake.
The latest iteration is MATE 1.26. Here's how you can update the MATE desktop in Ubuntu 21.04 to the latest version.
-
LibreOffice Base Guide 7.2 has been released
The LibreOffice Documentation Team releases the Base Guide 7.2, based on refactored content from the Base Guide 6.4, with the 7.2 branding and text layout. It covers LibreOffice’s database component. The team decided to just fast-forward the release number, given the very little developments for Base since LibreOffice 6.4. The team intended to complete the Guide set for LibreOffice 7.2 and get ready to update contents of the set for the forthcoming LibreOffice 7.3 release. The LibreOffice Base Guide is a community effort that include valuable collaboration from Robert Großkopf, Pulkit Krishna, Dan Lewis, Drew Jensen (In Memoriam), Peter Schofield, Jost Lange, Steve Schwettman, Jean-Pierre Ledure, Jochen Schiffers, Martin Fox, Alain Romedenne, Jenna Sargent, Hazel Russman, Andrew Pitonyak and Randolph Gamo.
Krita 4 splash screen
This easter egg is not part (yet) of Krita 5, will not be part of the release of 5.0 coming soon and that's good: you don't want to miss the new splash screen from Tyson Tan with the larger size in Krita 5. It's splendid! But for sure I'll try to propose an illustration for later Krita 5.1 or 5.2 release, one that could be ready before December 2022. Feel free to also contribute to make ones (it's not just a privilege I had), you just need to propose your artwork made with Krita, with an aspect ratio for this format, about the season, and with a permissive license (eg. CC-By 4.0). Don't forger to post-it on https://krita-artists.org/ , so the community and developers can see it.
LoRa expansion boards work with Raspberry Pi SBC and Raspberry Pi Pico board (Crowdfunding)
We’ve covered a number of LoRa solutions based on Raspberry Pi boards, and SB Components is now offering another with the LoRa HAT for Raspberry Pi equipped with an Ebyte E22 LoRa module operating in either the 433 MHz, or 868 and 915 MHz bands. The company also offers a LoRa expansion for Pico based on the same E22 module, adding a small 1.14-inch LCD for information display, and designed for the Raspberry Pi Pico board with the RP2040 dual-core Cortex-M0+ microcontroller.
Programming Leftovers
