In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Google Chrome on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Google Chrome is a simple, secure browser built for the modern, and faster web browser. If you are not a fan of inbuilt Mozilla firefox and the open-source version of Chrome i.e Chromium, then you can manually install Chrome on your OS.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Chrome browser on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.