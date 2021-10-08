Language Selection

Zorin OS 16 Celebrates More Than 1 Million Downloads with Lite Edition

Linux
Based on Zorin OS 16, which has been downloaded more than 1 million times since its release back in mid-August 2021, the Zorin OS 16 Lite edition is here to offer those who want to install the latest version of this Ubuntu-based operating system on a streamlined distribution designed to run on low-spec computers from 15 years ago.

Zorin OS 16 Lite is based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series and the lightweight Xfce 4.16 desktop environment. Under the hood, it's powered by Linux kernel 5.11, just like Zorin OS 16.

Zorin OS 16 Lite is a Classy Distro for Low-End PCs

    Released December 8, Zorin OS 16 Lite is a slimmed down version of the full (GNOME Shell based) Zorin OS 16 release. It’s still based on Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS and Linux Kernel 5.11 but comes with a user experience crafted from Xfce 4.16 and companion utilities.

    And at first glance it’s hard to tell them apart; this semi-skimmed spin looks similar to its full-fat family member. Both use a traditional desktop layout, both come with a bright default theme, colourful icon set, and high-quality wallpapers.

LibreOffice Base Guide 7.2 has been released

The LibreOffice Documentation Team releases the Base Guide 7.2, based on refactored content from the Base Guide 6.4, with the 7.2 branding and text layout. It covers LibreOffice’s database component. The team decided to just fast-forward the release number, given the very little developments for Base since LibreOffice 6.4. The team intended to complete the Guide set for LibreOffice 7.2 and get ready to update contents of the set for the forthcoming LibreOffice 7.3 release. The LibreOffice Base Guide is a community effort that include valuable collaboration from Robert Großkopf, Pulkit Krishna, Dan Lewis, Drew Jensen (In Memoriam), Peter Schofield, Jost Lange, Steve Schwettman, Jean-Pierre Ledure, Jochen Schiffers, Martin Fox, Alain Romedenne, Jenna Sargent, Hazel Russman, Andrew Pitonyak and Randolph Gamo. Read more

Krita 4 splash screen

This easter egg is not part (yet) of Krita 5, will not be part of the release of 5.0 coming soon and that's good: you don't want to miss the new splash screen from Tyson Tan with the larger size in Krita 5. It's splendid! But for sure I'll try to propose an illustration for later Krita 5.1 or 5.2 release, one that could be ready before December 2022. Feel free to also contribute to make ones (it's not just a privilege I had), you just need to propose your artwork made with Krita, with an aspect ratio for this format, about the season, and with a permissive license (eg. CC-By 4.0). Don't forger to post-it on https://krita-artists.org/ , so the community and developers can see it. Read more

LoRa expansion boards work with Raspberry Pi SBC and Raspberry Pi Pico board (Crowdfunding)

We’ve covered a number of LoRa solutions based on Raspberry Pi boards, and SB Components is now offering another with the LoRa HAT for Raspberry Pi equipped with an Ebyte E22 LoRa module operating in either the 433 MHz, or 868 and 915 MHz bands. The company also offers a LoRa expansion for Pico based on the same E22 module, adding a small 1.14-inch LCD for information display, and designed for the Raspberry Pi Pico board with the RP2040 dual-core Cortex-M0+ microcontroller. Read more

Programming Leftovers

