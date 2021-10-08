Zorin OS 16 Celebrates More Than 1 Million Downloads with Lite Edition
Based on Zorin OS 16, which has been downloaded more than 1 million times since its release back in mid-August 2021, the Zorin OS 16 Lite edition is here to offer those who want to install the latest version of this Ubuntu-based operating system on a streamlined distribution designed to run on low-spec computers from 15 years ago.
Zorin OS 16 Lite is based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series and the lightweight Xfce 4.16 desktop environment. Under the hood, it's powered by Linux kernel 5.11, just like Zorin OS 16.
