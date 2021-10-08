LibreOffice Base Guide 7.2 has been released The LibreOffice Documentation Team releases the Base Guide 7.2, based on refactored content from the Base Guide 6.4, with the 7.2 branding and text layout. It covers LibreOffice’s database component. The team decided to just fast-forward the release number, given the very little developments for Base since LibreOffice 6.4. The team intended to complete the Guide set for LibreOffice 7.2 and get ready to update contents of the set for the forthcoming LibreOffice 7.3 release. The LibreOffice Base Guide is a community effort that include valuable collaboration from Robert Großkopf, Pulkit Krishna, Dan Lewis, Drew Jensen (In Memoriam), Peter Schofield, Jost Lange, Steve Schwettman, Jean-Pierre Ledure, Jochen Schiffers, Martin Fox, Alain Romedenne, Jenna Sargent, Hazel Russman, Andrew Pitonyak and Randolph Gamo.

Krita 4 splash screen This easter egg is not part (yet) of Krita 5, will not be part of the release of 5.0 coming soon and that's good: you don't want to miss the new splash screen from Tyson Tan with the larger size in Krita 5. It's splendid! But for sure I'll try to propose an illustration for later Krita 5.1 or 5.2 release, one that could be ready before December 2022. Feel free to also contribute to make ones (it's not just a privilege I had), you just need to propose your artwork made with Krita, with an aspect ratio for this format, about the season, and with a permissive license (eg. CC-By 4.0). Don't forger to post-it on https://krita-artists.org/ , so the community and developers can see it.