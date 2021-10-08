Language Selection

6 Ways elementary OS Is Perfect for Digital Minimalists

If you're looking for an operating system stripped of all the excess fluff, elementary OS might be the perfect Linux distro for you.

There are a particular set of values that guide the elementary OS project. To elementary, a complicated design is a poor design. Anything deemed excessive is to be stripped away.

Many people are now embracing digital minimalism, and elementary OS may just be a little-known match made in heaven. If you are a digital minimalist, is elementary OS the ideal operating system to place at the center of your digital life? Here are a few reasons why the answer may be "yes!"

