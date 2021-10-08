Programming Leftovers
Not everyone has the same tastes and when it comes to development C++ the form and environment can vary from person to person.
Many are not satisfied with the development environment they use or plan to test others to see if things run better.
Based on that I decided to build the biggest list of Text Editors and IDEs for C++ where many of these alternatives will also work for other programming languages, mainly for Linguagem C.
Qt Design Studio 2.3 will be released this year.
Qt Design Studio is a UI design and development tool that enables designers and developers to rapidly prototype and develop complex UIs. The next version Qt Design Studio 2.3 will be released this year and you can already check out the beta version of Qt Design Studio 2.3 using the online installer. In this blog post, we want to show some of the new features introduced in Qt Design Studio 2.3.
The importance of arrays in C++ can be realized because it is one of the most commonly used data structures for storing large bulks of data of similar types. We all know that it is very easy to deal with 1D arrays, and it is relatively difficult to manipulate with the 2D arrays. However, this complexity level keeps on increasing as we move towards the higher dimensional or n-dimensional arrays. In the higher dimensional arrays, the 3D or three-dimensional arrays are the most commonly used ones since it gets extremely complex to implement the arrays that have more than three dimensions. Therefore, we have designed this guide to teach you the usage of the 3D arrays in C++ in Ubuntu 20.04.
The null value is used in PHP to indicate that no specific value is assigned to the variable. The null value does not define that the value is empty, and the value of the variable will be null if the null value is assigned to it. PHP has many built-in functions for testing data. The is_null() function is one of them that is used to check whether the variable contains the null value or not. The different ways of using the is_null() function in PHP are provided in this tutorial.
The inactivity of a registered user is checked by the session timeout. When a user login into a website then a session creates for that user and the session is destroyed when the user logout or closes the browser. The session timeout is used to set the time limit for the inactivity of the user. Suppose, if the session timeout limit is set to 60 seconds and the user is inactive for 60 seconds then the session of that user will be expired and the user will require to log in again to access the site. The way to set or update the session timeout in PHP has shown in this tutorial.
Godot 3.4 was released a month ago, and it went fairly smoothly! Many thanks to all the contributors who worked on it, including all testers who tried beta and RC releases to ensure that the 3.4-stable branch would be an easy and worthwhile upgrade path for all users.
No software release is perfect though, so there will always be some things to iron out, which is why we usually provide maintenance releases for stable branches, focusing on bugfixing and preserving compatibility (see our release policy). A number of fixes have been queued already in the 3.4 branch for Godot 3.4.1, so here's a new release candidate to validate them.
The redhat talk I gave at UK Systems '21 was entitled "Java in a Container World: What we've done and where we're going".
Rusty Linux kernel draws closer with new patch • The Register [Ed: Microsoft Tim keeps pushing Rust for Linux; says a lot who stands to benefit from the move (clue: the company that owns and controls and occasionally manipulates GitHub)]
The new patch will "add support for Rust as a second language to the Linux kernel," alongside the current C language. The previous patch was in July this year.
Notable in this latest patch is use of the stable release of the Rust compiler, though the project still requires some compiler features that are unstable.
"We will keep upgrading until we do not rely on any unstable features," wrote project lead Miguel Ojeda.
AoC day 6 is asking us to simulate a swarm of fish that happily reproduces every 6 days after getting mature at 8 days. My first attempt was to keep track of every single fish. For the requested 80 days, that is no problem at all. Calculating the swarm size after 256 days consumes several GB of RAM and takes halve an hour. According to Larry, laziness is a programmers virtue. All fish of the same age behave the same way. Instead of herding all the cats — I mean fish — we only need to keep track of 8 age-groups.
The head elf Fooby Nimblecalmy was trying to to read an interesting article on Ramsey Theory, but was having a hard time because the latest addition in Santa’s IT Operations Buzz Bargoosey was steaming like a kettle.
Anyway, Fooby was determined to go through the article, so decided to deliberately ignore Buzz.
Kernel: Intel, Google, and WireGuard
One of many exciting features/changes with upcoming Intel Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors is the introduction of Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX). While initial AMX support is premiering with Linux 5.16 due out in stable form as the start of the new year, it currently doesn't allow for KVM virtualized guests to make use of the new capabilities.
Sent out on Tuesday were the set of patches providing the Linux kernel with KVM support for AMX. Due to the eXtended Feature Disable "XFD" handling and new interface where AMX support actually needs to be requested by the user-space software / application before use and other changes compared to just checking on the presence of a CPU feature bit, enabling AMX support for Kernel-based Virtual Machine guests is more involved than say AVX and other prior features.
Google is looking to upstream their Linux kernel driver for Open Profile for DICE, a secret derivation protocol used currently by some Android devices.
The proposed "DICE" driver is for exposing these "secrets" to user-space that were generated by the firmware/bootloader of the Android devices. While this passing of secrets from firmware to user-space may raise some security concerns and worries, the intended use-case of this Open Profile for DICE is around trusted computing with attestation and sealing as part of a verified boot system.
Intel has updated the code it says allows the implementation of “software-defined silicon” (SDSi).
Chipzilla dropped some code for SDSi into the Linux Kernel in September 2021, describing it as tech that allows users to activate dormant features in silicon. The code outlined a process for enabling new features by verifying cryptographically signed licences.
A new post to the Linux Kernel Mailing List from David E. Box, a Linux dev who works at Intel, explains version two of Intel’s SDSi code.
Box explained the update offers “changes to the current intel_pmt driver to give it broader support for Intel defined PCIe VSEC and DVSEC features. It moves the implementation from MFD to the auxiliary bus and creates a generic framework for enumerating the extended capabilities. It also adds support for a new VSEC, Software Defined Silicon (SDSi).”
VSEC stands for “Vendor-Specific Extended Capability,” in case you are wondering. And this PCI-SIGN Engineering Change Notice (PDF) from 2015 states it “allows PCI Express component vendors to use the Extended Capability mechanism to expose vendor-specific registers.”
Maybe someday – maybe – Zero Trust will solve many of our network security problems. But for now, if you want to make sure you don't have an eavesdropper on your network, you need a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
There's only one little problem with commercial VPNs: many of them are untrustworthy. So, what can you do? Well, run your own of course is the open-source answer. And, today, your VPN of choice is Linux's built-in VPN: WireGuard.
Why WireGuard rather than OpenVPN or IKEv2? Because it's simpler to implement while maintaining security and delivering faster speeds. And, when it comes to VPNs, it's all about balancing speed and security.
So, if WireGuard is all that, why did it take so long to make it into the Linux kernel? After all, its creator, Jason Donenfeld, first came up with the ideas behind WireGuard in 2015.
Because even when you have a great idea and implement it well, it doesn't mean that things move quickly in Linux development circles. No, not even when Linus Torvalds himself declared "Can I just once again state my love for it."
Audiocasts/Shows: Desktop Burnout, Zorin OS 16, and KDE
This was not the year of the Linux Desktop. We’ve been slacking on the mailbag, so we go on a feedback frenzy and answer some hard questions about desktop Linux.
today's howtos
Kubernetes is a free and open-source platform for managing, scaling, and deploying containerized applications. If you have worked with Kubernetes before, you know how valuable it is for container management. You will also be aware that containers don’t always perform as expected. If a mistake occurs, you’ll need a quick and simple solution.
Pods in Kubernetes should typically run until a new deployment replaces them. As a result, “restarting” a single Pod is not possible. When one of the containers fails, instead of restarting it, replace it. The small change in terminology better aligns with Kubernetes Pods’ stateless operating architecture. To eliminate old containers and begin fresh new instances, start a rollout. One can also manually remove Pods from a ReplicaSet or scale the replica count. For modern Kubernetes releases, rollouts are the preferred method, but other ways can be more suited to specific cases. This guide will show different ways to restart Kubernetes pods.
To run the instructions in Kubernetes, you will need to install Ubuntu 20.04 on your Linux operating system. To run Kubernetes on Linux, you must also install the Minikube cluster on your workstation. Minikube creates a smooth experience by allowing you to test commands and programs systematically. As a result, it offers the best learning experience for Kubernetes beginners. The minikube cluster must be started initially. Then, in Ubuntu 20.04, go to the command line terminal you just installed. By using the Ctrl+Alt+T shortcut key or putting “Terminal” into the Ubuntu 20.04 system’s search box, you can do so.
user outside of a Kubernetes cluster can utilize the Kubernetes API server proxy to connect to cluster IPs that would otherwise be unavailable. This, for example, enables access to a service that is only available within the cluster’s network. Between the user and the in-cluster endpoint, the apiserver works as a proxy and a bastion.
We installed Ubuntu 20.04 on our Linux operating system to run the instructions in Kubernetes. You can follow it. You must additionally install the Minikube cluster on your computer to run Kubernetes on Linux. Minikube makes testing commands and programs easy by allowing you to do so in a methodical manner. As a result, it provides the finest Kubernetes learning experience for newcomers. Initially, the minikube cluster must be started. Then, in Ubuntu 20.04, go to the newly installed command line terminal. You can do so by pressing the Ctrl+Alt+T shortcut key or typing “Terminal” into the Ubuntu 20.04 system’s search box. Either of the aforementioned techniques will start the terminal. The minikube will be started after that. Type “minikube start” into the terminal to start the minikube. The Kubernetes cluster will be launched after a virtual machine capable of operating a single node cluster has been built. It’s also compatible with the kubectl environment. This will be used to communicate with the cluster at first.
In this article, we will see how to create an EC2 Instance using Terraform. Before proceeding, I assume that you are familiar with the basics of Terraform and AWS EC2 Instance. If you want to learn to create an EC2 instance from the AWS console then click here.
PostgreSQL allows you to insert, update or delete values in a column or row through built-in keywords of “INSERT”, “UPDATE”, and “DELETE”. These keywords make it less complicated, time-efficient, and scalable for users to modify their table rows or columns. In this article, we will be talking about how you can update your rows in a table using the “UPDATE” keyword in PostgreSQL. You will learn different implementations of how to update rows in a table and making it more understandable. To update rows, you need to use the “UPDATE” keyword in your statement. The use of the “UPDATE” command is to modify any changes in your table.
Regular expressions (or regexps for short) are tools that are used to alter text and data. They are not available as a stand-alone product but rather as part of a software or utility. UNIX grep, a program that searches files for lines that fit a pattern, is the most well-known example. Regexps can be thought of as a sophisticated pattern language. Regexps are extremely handy and can drastically minimize the amount of time it takes to complete tedious text editing tasks.
Regular expressions appear to be fast gaining favor among VIM users as they learn about the incredible programming capability that they can bring. VIM’s syntax differs slightly from Perl’s, but it’s close enough. As a result, VIM users can benefit from Perl regular expression examples. In this article, we will discuss the most commonly used regular expressions in vim with examples. Let’s get started.
In PostgreSQL, you have created a table with various columns in it. Now, you need to insert data into those columns. There raises the question, how will you do that? Well, it’s not that difficult. If you follow this guide, most of your questions regarding inserting the data into the table will be answered adequately. This article will guide you on inserting values in a table by demonstrating several examples in PostgreSQL. The purpose of the “INSERT INTO” statement is to add a new row with the values of your database table. You can add single or multiple rows, as well using the “INSERT INTO” statement.
This article demonstrates how to get a shell into a running container using kubectl exec. This article should be done on a cluster with a minimum of two nodes that do not control plane hosts. You can use minikube to construct a cluster if you don’t currently have one.
To run the instruction in Kubernetes, you will need Ubuntu 20.04 deployed on your Linux operating system. To run Kubernetes on Linux, you’ll also need to install the Minikube cluster on your PC. Minikube makes it simple to test commands and programmers by allowing you to do it systematically. As a result, it gives novices the best Kubernetes learning experience possible. The minikube cluster should be started first. Go to the newly installed command prompt terminal in Ubuntu 20.04. By using the Ctrl+Alt+T shortcut key or putting “Terminal” into the Ubuntu 20.04 system’s search box, you could do so. Either of the preceding ways will fully initiate the minikube on the terminal shell. The minikube will be started after that.
When you start Vim with the --clean option, it shows up in "vanilla" mode. No plugins, no configuration, just back to the roots. I have collected a ton of configuration statements over the years, some of them dating from MS-DOS or Windows 3.1. Here is the deal: I will start from scratch to find a good starting-point configuration with just the plugins available in Fedora 35. Will I survive a week of coding? I'll find out!
Here are the rules: Minimum possible configuration statements and only plugins which ship with Fedora 35+. By the way, if you are not a Fedora user, continue reading. You can always install these plugins from your OS package manager manually or using a Vim plugin manager.
Before I start, there's the elephant in the room: Vim or Neovim (fork of Vim) question. Well, this is up to you. Everything that is in this article should work for both. However, I only tested with Vim. All the skills will come in handy when you log on to a server where only vi is available. It can be either an old UNIX system, a Linux server with minimum software installed for better security, an interactive shell in a container, or an embedded system where space is precious.
