Programming Leftovers The 32 Best IDEs/Text Editors for C++ | Terminal Root Not everyone has the same tastes and when it comes to development C++ the form and environment can vary from person to person. Many are not satisfied with the development environment they use or plan to test others to see if things run better. Based on that I decided to build the biggest list of Text Editors and IDEs for C++ where many of these alternatives will also work for other programming languages, mainly for Linguagem C.

What's new with Qt Design Studio 2.3 Qt Design Studio 2.3 will be released this year. Qt Design Studio is a UI design and development tool that enables designers and developers to rapidly prototype and develop complex UIs. The next version Qt Design Studio 2.3 will be released this year and you can already check out the beta version of Qt Design Studio 2.3 using the online installer. In this blog post, we want to show some of the new features introduced in Qt Design Studio 2.3.

3D Arrays C++ The importance of arrays in C++ can be realized because it is one of the most commonly used data structures for storing large bulks of data of similar types. We all know that it is very easy to deal with 1D arrays, and it is relatively difficult to manipulate with the 2D arrays. However, this complexity level keeps on increasing as we move towards the higher dimensional or n-dimensional arrays. In the higher dimensional arrays, the 3D or three-dimensional arrays are the most commonly used ones since it gets extremely complex to implement the arrays that have more than three dimensions. Therefore, we have designed this guide to teach you the usage of the 3D arrays in C++ in Ubuntu 20.04.

is_null function in PHP The null value is used in PHP to indicate that no specific value is assigned to the variable. The null value does not define that the value is empty, and the value of the variable will be null if the null value is assigned to it. PHP has many built-in functions for testing data. The is_null() function is one of them that is used to check whether the variable contains the null value or not. The different ways of using the is_null() function in PHP are provided in this tutorial.

Set Session Timeout in PHP The inactivity of a registered user is checked by the session timeout. When a user login into a website then a session creates for that user and the session is destroyed when the user logout or closes the browser. The session timeout is used to set the time limit for the inactivity of the user. Suppose, if the session timeout limit is set to 60 seconds and the user is inactive for 60 seconds then the session of that user will be expired and the user will require to log in again to access the site. The way to set or update the session timeout in PHP has shown in this tutorial.

Godot Engine - Release candidate: Godot 3.4.1 RC 2 Godot 3.4 was released a month ago, and it went fairly smoothly! Many thanks to all the contributors who worked on it, including all testers who tried beta and RC releases to ensure that the 3.4-stable branch would be an easy and worthwhile upgrade path for all users. No software release is perfect though, so there will always be some things to iron out, which is why we usually provide maintenance releases for stable branches, focusing on bugfixing and preserving compatibility (see our release policy). A number of fixes have been queued already in the 3.4 branch for Godot 3.4.1, so here's a new release candidate to validate them.

Java in a Container World The redhat talk I gave at UK Systems '21 was entitled "Java in a Container World: What we've done and where we're going".

Rusty Linux kernel draws closer with new patch • The Register [Ed: Microsoft Tim keeps pushing Rust for Linux; says a lot who stands to benefit from the move (clue: the company that owns and controls and occasionally manipulates GitHub)] The new patch will "add support for Rust as a second language to the Linux kernel," alongside the current C language. The previous patch was in July this year. Notable in this latest patch is use of the stable release of the Rust compiler, though the project still requires some compiler features that are unstable. "We will keep upgrading until we do not rely on any unstable features," wrote project lead Miguel Ojeda.

Lazy fishy | Playing Perl 6␛b6xA Raku AoC day 6 is asking us to simulate a swarm of fish that happily reproduces every 6 days after getting mature at 8 days. My first attempt was to keep track of every single fish. For the requested 80 days, that is no problem at all. Calculating the swarm size after 256 days consumes several GB of RAM and takes halve an hour. According to Larry, laziness is a programmers virtue. All fish of the same age behave the same way. Instead of herding all the cats — I mean fish — we only need to keep track of 8 age-groups.

Day 8 – Practice… on Advent of Code – Raku Advent Calendar The head elf Fooby Nimblecalmy was trying to to read an interesting article on Ramsey Theory, but was having a hard time because the latest addition in Santa’s IT Operations Buzz Bargoosey was steaming like a kettle. Anyway, Fooby was determined to go through the article, so decided to deliberately ignore Buzz.

Kernel: Intel, Google, and WireGuard Intel Posts Linux Patches Enabling AMX Use Within KVM Guests - Phoronix One of many exciting features/changes with upcoming Intel Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors is the introduction of Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX). While initial AMX support is premiering with Linux 5.16 due out in stable form as the start of the new year, it currently doesn't allow for KVM virtualized guests to make use of the new capabilities. Sent out on Tuesday were the set of patches providing the Linux kernel with KVM support for AMX. Due to the eXtended Feature Disable "XFD" handling and new interface where AMX support actually needs to be requested by the user-space software / application before use and other changes compared to just checking on the presence of a CPU feature bit, enabling AMX support for Kernel-based Virtual Machine guests is more involved than say AVX and other prior features.

Google Posts Open Profile For DICE Linux Driver, Forwards Firmware Secrets To User-Space - Phoronix Google is looking to upstream their Linux kernel driver for Open Profile for DICE, a secret derivation protocol used currently by some Android devices. The proposed "DICE" driver is for exposing these "secrets" to user-space that were generated by the firmware/bootloader of the Android devices. While this passing of secrets from firmware to user-space may raise some security concerns and worries, the intended use-case of this Open Profile for DICE is around trusted computing with attestation and sealing as part of a verified boot system.

Intel updates mysterious ‘software-defined silicon’ code • The Register Intel has updated the code it says allows the implementation of “software-defined silicon” (SDSi). Chipzilla dropped some code for SDSi into the Linux Kernel in September 2021, describing it as tech that allows users to activate dormant features in silicon. The code outlined a process for enabling new features by verifying cryptographically signed licences. A new post to the Linux Kernel Mailing List from David E. Box, a Linux dev who works at Intel, explains version two of Intel’s SDSi code. Box explained the update offers “changes to the current intel_pmt driver to give it broader support for Intel defined PCIe VSEC and DVSEC features. It moves the implementation from MFD to the auxiliary bus and creates a generic framework for enumerating the extended capabilities. It also adds support for a new VSEC, Software Defined Silicon (SDSi).” VSEC stands for “Vendor-Specific Extended Capability,” in case you are wondering. And this PCI-SIGN Engineering Change Notice (PDF) from 2015 states it “allows PCI Express component vendors to use the Extended Capability mechanism to expose vendor-specific registers.”

How WireGuard made it into Linux • The Register Maybe someday – maybe – Zero Trust will solve many of our network security problems. But for now, if you want to make sure you don't have an eavesdropper on your network, you need a Virtual Private Network (VPN). There's only one little problem with commercial VPNs: many of them are untrustworthy. So, what can you do? Well, run your own of course is the open-source answer. And, today, your VPN of choice is Linux's built-in VPN: WireGuard. Why WireGuard rather than OpenVPN or IKEv2? Because it's simpler to implement while maintaining security and delivering faster speeds. And, when it comes to VPNs, it's all about balancing speed and security. So, if WireGuard is all that, why did it take so long to make it into the Linux kernel? After all, its creator, Jason Donenfeld, first came up with the ideas behind WireGuard in 2015. Because even when you have a great idea and implement it well, it doesn't mean that things move quickly in Linux development circles. No, not even when Linus Torvalds himself declared "Can I just once again state my love for it."