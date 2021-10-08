Debian and Ubuntu
Install WPS Office on Debian 11 Bullseye or 10 Buster Linux
The free office suite “WPS Office Free” which was earlier known as Kingsoft Office Free is one of the best free alternatives available for Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. It is not open source like LibreOffice but readily available for Linux systems. Here we learn the commands or steps to install WPS Office on Debian 11 Bullseye.
The WPS office package supports and opens all documents saved in Microsoft file types such as DOC, DOCX, XLS, XLSX, PPT, and PPTX. Functionally, the three modules offer a professional range of services: from the spell checker, thesaurus and mail merge function via formula editor, WordArt function, and target value search for tables to saving presentations as MPEG videos. The creation of PDFs is also possible with “WPS Office Free”.
How to Install Zend OPcache in Debian and Ubuntu
This article was earlier written for APC (Alternative PHP Cache), but APC is deprecated and no longer working with PHP 5.4 onwards, now you should use OPcache for better and faster performance as explained in this article…
OpCache is an advanced caching module based on opcode that works similar to other caching solutions. It significantly improves PHP performance, and your website by extension, by storing your site’s pre-compiled PHP pages in shared memory. This eliminates the need for PHP to constantly load these pages on each request by the server.
How to install the latest version of nano text editor - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
First, install Homebrew from the project’s website. In our chaos, I have opted for Debian for the demo. So, read our post
How to install Homebrew on Debian 11?
After the installation has been successful. It is then convenient to uninstall the version of nano that we have on the system.
Revisiting default initramfs compression
Hi all, some time ago, the default compressor for initramfs was changed from lz4 -9 to zstd -19. This caused significant problems: - it is very slow - it uses a lot of memory The former is a problem for everyone, the latter means that zstd just crashes on a Pi Zero. This is an analysis of what we have in terms of time spent, memory spent, and file size achieved, and where we can go from here.
Ubuntu Rethinking Its Initramfs Compression Strategy - Phoronix
While Ubuntu switched from LZ4 to Zstd for compressing its initramfs, they now are finding they were too aggressive in defaulting to Zstd with the highest compression level of 19. Due to speed and memory consumption concerns, they are looking at lowering their Zstd compression level.
Ubuntu had switched from LZ4 at its maximum compression level of 9 to going with Zstd, which is wonderful, and has a maximum level of 19. But with that highest compression level they have found the initramfs decompression to be too slow and consumes too much memory. In particular, for low-end devices and embedded hardware like the Raspberry Pi Zero with just 512MB of RAM, it just crashes.
