The European Commission is making its software open source to benefit society
If you’re wondering what sort of code the EC could offer to the world, it gave two examples. First, there’s its eSignature, a set of free standards, tools, and services that can speed up the creation and verification of electronic signatures that are legally valid inside the EU. Another example is LEOS (Legislation Editing Open Software) which is used to draft legal texts.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: #34: Less Is More
Welcome to the 34th post in the rambunctiously refreshing R recitations, or R4. Today’s post is about architecture.
Mies defined modernism. When still in Europe, I had been to the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin which provides a gorgeous space for the arts. Twenty-five years ago, I worked next to his Toronto-Dominion Center in Toronto. Here in Chicago we have numerous buildings: the Federal Center (the Dirksen, the Kluczynski and the US Post Office rounding out the square in the Loop), multiple buildings on the Illinois Tech (aka IIT) Campus where he taught in the architecture department he created and lead, the (formerly called) IBM Plaza building at the river and more.
Structure and minimalism, often based on the same core elements of black steel beams and glass, are a landmark of these buildings. One immediately senses that there is nothing left to take away.
Launching the 2021 State of Rust Survey | Rust Blog
It's that time again! Time for us to take a look at who the Rust community is composed of, how the Rust project is doing, and how we can improve the Rust programming experience. The Rust Community Team is pleased to announce our 2021 State of Rust Survey! Whether or not you use Rust today, we want to know your opinions. Your responses will help the project understand its strengths and weaknesses, and establish development priorities for the future.
Apple debuts new Open Source website, will release projects on GitHub [Ed: Openwashing in Microsoft's proprietary software monopoly]
Featured Projects details some of the open source projects that Apple leads. Additionally, it also features open source projects led by third-party organizations but contributed to by Apple engineers.
The Releases section will see Apple publishing the code used in various macOS, iOS, and Developer tools. Apple says, alongside the updated website, it will begin making its open source projects available as git repositories on Github.
13 Best Free and Open Source Build Systems
Build automation is the process of automating the creation of a software build and the associated processes including: compiling computer source code into binary code, packaging binary code, and running automated tests. This type of software takes as input the interdependencies of files (typically source code and output executables) and orchestrates building them, quickly. In the beginning, Make was the only build automation tool available beyond home-grown solutions. Make has been around since 1976. Make remains widely used, especially in Unix and Unix-like operating systems. But there are lots of other high quality build systems Here’s our recommendations captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart.
Jolla: Congrats UK, we’re back!
Last month, as part of our 10-year celebrations, we announced that we’re working to expand the Sailfish X availability to include new countries in addition to the current EU, Norway, and Switzerland. Now we have great news for you: we have re-opened Sailfish X sales in the UK! The UK has always been a stronghold for Sailfish OS. This started already in the early days when many Brits decided to purchase the Jolla phone and start their Sailfish OS journey. Over the years, our developer community and fan base has grown in the UK, and many of our employees (aka sailors) are also from this great island nation. All this in mind, we were disappointed when we had to leave the UK for a while (Brexit), but now we are thrilled to start again!
Capturing and Correcting the Perfect Video Color
Next in our video editing series for the Librem 14, Gardiner Bryant dives into color balancing. In this video, you’ll learn how to capture images without losing color data and how to use effects to correct color using Kdenlive, a free software video editing solution. This video will help those looking to level up their overall video production. We hope to do similar projects like this in the future, so if you have ideas for topics you’d like us to cover, please let us know!
