Last month, as part of our 10-year celebrations, we announced that we’re working to expand the Sailfish X availability to include new countries in addition to the current EU, Norway, and Switzerland. Now we have great news for you: we have re-opened Sailfish X sales in the UK! The UK has always been a stronghold for Sailfish OS. This started already in the early days when many Brits decided to purchase the Jolla phone and start their Sailfish OS journey. Over the years, our developer community and fan base has grown in the UK, and many of our employees (aka sailors) are also from this great island nation. All this in mind, we were disappointed when we had to leave the UK for a while (Brexit), but now we are thrilled to start again!

Build automation is the process of automating the creation of a software build and the associated processes including: compiling computer source code into binary code, packaging binary code, and running automated tests. This type of software takes as input the interdependencies of files (typically source code and output executables) and orchestrates building them, quickly. In the beginning, Make was the only build automation tool available beyond home-grown solutions. Make has been around since 1976. Make remains widely used, especially in Unix and Unix-like operating systems. But there are lots of other high quality build systems Here’s our recommendations captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart.

Capturing and Correcting the Perfect Video Color Next in our video editing series for the Librem 14, Gardiner Bryant dives into color balancing. In this video, you’ll learn how to capture images without losing color data and how to use effects to correct color using Kdenlive, a free software video editing solution. This video will help those looking to level up their overall video production. We hope to do similar projects like this in the future, so if you have ideas for topics you’d like us to cover, please let us know!