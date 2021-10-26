Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of December 2021 02:40:59 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • 10 tips for machine learning experiment tracking and reproducibility: Do it yourself approach without additional tooling – IBM Developer

    As machine learning practitioners, we invest significant time and effort to improve our models. You usually do it iteratively and experimentally by repeatedly changing your model, running an experiment, and examining the results, then deciding whether the recent model change was positive and should be kept or discarded.

    Changes in each iteration might involve, for example, changing a value for a hyperparameter, adding a new input feature, changing the underlying machine learning model (for example, by using gradient boosting classification instead of random forest classification), trying a new heuristic, or trying an entirely new approach.

    Experimentation cycles can cause a great deal of confusion. It’s easy to get lost, forgetting what changes you made in the recent experiments and whether the latest results are indeed better than before. A single experiment can take hours or even longer to complete. So, you try to optimize your time and execute multiple experiments simultaneously. This makes it even less manageable, and the confusion gets even worse.

    In this blog, I share lessons and good practices that I learned in my recent machine learning projects. Although I call it a “Do it yourself” approach, some might call it “The caveman way.” I am fully aware that nowadays there are many experiment tracking and management platforms, but it is not always possible or convenient to use them. Some platforms require that you execute your experiments on their platform. Sometimes you can’t share sensitive information outside of your organization, not just the data sets but also results and code. Many platforms require a paid subscription, which can also be a problem in some cases. Sometimes you just want full control of your experiment management approach and data.

    The following practices are easy to implement and do not require additional tooling. They are mostly suitable for small to medium machine learning projects with a single researcher or a small team. Most of the artifacts are saved locally, and adaptations might be required if you want to use a shared storage. As a seasoned developer of production systems, I’m aware that a few of the tips might be considered ‘code-smells’ or bad practices when it comes to traditional development of such systems. However, I believe that they have their place and are justified for short-term research projects. I would like to emphasize that the tips reflect my personal journey and point of view, and not necessarily any official views or practices.

  • Goodbye, CentOS … and welcome back, CentOS 9 Stream - itsfoss.net

    The last couple of years have been messy for the CentOS project and, coinciding with the final stages of this couple of years, there have been announcements that have shaped the new reality of it, whose outcome is fulfilled, following tradition, when we are ending this year. That’s why we say goodbye to CentOS, as we welcome you to CentOS 9 Stream All in a somewhat figurative way, it should be added.

    Recomposing the facts for those who are not up to date, in September 2009 Red Hat announced two releases of its community distribution: CentOS 8, which as always up to that point had been built directly from the source code of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL); and CentOS Stream, a new variant in format rolling release It was never quite clear how it would fit into the project org chart, given the nature of CentOS, whose pillars have always revolved around stability, long-term support, and a professional solution approach.

  • How we use Linux Test Project to test and improve Linux | Enable Sysadmin

    The Linux Test Project (LTP) is a general-purpose, integrated test suite designed to help organizations using and developing Linux better understand what things work and what still needs work. It is comprised of regression and conformance tests designed to confirm the behavior of the Linux kernel and glibc. Its tools and test suites aim to verify the Linux kernel and related subsystems.

    In short, the Linux Test Project (LTP) is aimed at testing and improving Linux. Its goal is to deliver a suite of automated testing tools for Linux and publish the results of the tests they run. For example, we use LTP tests on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) to improve the Linux kernel and system libraries.

  • DevSecOps jobs: 3 ways to get hired | The Enterprisers Project

    In the specialty of DevSecOps, demand for talent has outpaced supply. Many organizations have realized that the traditional siloed development structure is no longer adequate for maintaining application security in light of the ever-increasing pace of software development and delivery. To remedy this problem, many have started shifting security left – having developers run tests and fix security issues in their code.

    As a result, DevSecOps, a function tasked with continuous AppSec testing throughout the DevOps pipeline, has become essential. However, this is a tough field to break into, and figuring out the right path can be challenging. With such a huge demand in the industry for DevSecOps expertise, those who are looking for new opportunities should understand the skills and qualifications needed for this emerging role.

  • Get started with Gradle plugins for Eclipse JKube

    Eclipse JKube is a collection of plugins and libraries to help Java developers containerize and deploy their applications. At the end of the Summer of 2020, Eclipse JKube published its first stable release (see the article, Cloud-native Java applications made easy: Eclipse JKube 1.0.0 now available ). The Eclipse JKube team has just released Eclipse JKube v1.5.1, which includes Gradle plugins for Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift.

    This article introduces the new Gradle plugins in Eclipse JKube. You will learn how to build a Java application into a container image and deploy it onto either vanilla Kubernetes or an OpenShift cluster using Gradle.

  • Fedora Community Blog: CPE Weekly Update – Week of December 6th – 10th

    This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team. If you have any questions or feedback, please respond to this report or contact us on #redhat-cpe channel on libera.chat (https://libera.chat/).

  • Printf-style debugging using GDB, Part 3

    Welcome back to this series about using the GNU debugger (GDB) to print information in a way that is similar to using print statements in your code. The first article introduced you to using GDB for printf-style debugging, and the second article showed how to save commands and output. This final article demonstrates the power of GDB to interact with C and C++ functions and automate GDB behavior.

  • How Node.js uses the V8 JavaScript engine to run your code | Red Hat Developer

    Ever wondered how your JavaScript code runs seamlessly across different platforms? From your laptop to your smartphone to a server in the cloud, the Node.js runtime ensures that your code is executed flawlessly regardless of the underlying architecture. What’s the magic that makes that possible? It’s the V8 JavaScript engine.

    This article discusses how our team enhanced V8 to handle certain platform differences, notably big-endian versus little-endian byte order.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How To Install LAMP Stack on Fedora 35 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LAMP Stack on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, the LAMP stack is a known combination of Linux, Apache, MariaDB, and PHP. Here Linux is an operating system, Apache is the popular web server developed by Apache Foundation, MariaDB is a relational database management system used for storing data and PHP is the widely used programming language. With LAMP it is possible to develop and deploy web applications created in PHP. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Apache, MariaDB & PHP (LAMP Stack) on a Fedora 35.

  • How to Change WordPress Port in Apache and Nginx

    When installed or running applications and/or services want to communicate (send and receive data), they need to be assigned a specific/default port. These ports facilitate multiple communication sessions within a defined network address. When you successfully install your WordPress site on a local or server machine, you have the option of it being powered by popular web servers like Apache and Nginx.

  • How to colourise black & white pictures with OpenVINO™ on Ubuntu containers (Part 2) | Ubuntu

    This blog is the last part of a series – don’t miss parts one and zero. We’re on a mission to demonstrate OpenVINO™ on Ubuntu containers; from the consistently outstanding developer experience to the added trust to your software supply chain. In this blog, I’ll guide you on your way to building and deploying an AI colouriser app on MicroK8s. The demo will give you a better feel of the Ubuntu in containers experience and how it makes developers’ lives easier, especially in complex environments like AI/ML. The story so far: I misplanned my Christmas shopping and had to find a last-minute present for my grandparents (still hoping they’re not reading). Fortunately, I came across this blog. It gave me the best Christmas present idea ever: a handcrafted photo book of their childhood pictures, colourised using deep learning. Easy peasy, you think (sarcastically). But seriously, thanks to OpenVINO™ and Ubuntu containers, it is much easier than it sounds! You’ll see.

  • How to Sort Top Command in Linux Based on Memory Usage

    As a Linux user, you cannot avoid the top command. This simple command gives an overview of the all running system process. It refreshes the stats every three seconds and gives you the feeling of continuously monitoring the processes. By default, the output of the top command is sorted on the CPU consumption. This means that you see the processes that consume the most CPU is on the top of the command. But what if you want to see the processes that consume the most of the RAM? You can sort top command based on memory usage instead of CPU consumption.

  • How to Install Samba on RHEL and CentOS Stream

    Operating system users might have different egoistic opinions on which operating system distribution is better but always find a common ground when it comes to issues like finding ideal file sharing solutions. Samba is such a solution. Whether you are on a Windows or Linux operating system environment, Samba makes it possible to flexible share files among remote operating system users.

  • How to use wall command in linux - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    wall (an abbreviation of write to all) is a Unix command-line utility that displays the contents of a computer file or standard input to all logged-in users. It is typically used by root to send out shutting down message to all users just before poweroff.

  • How to install and set up Gitlab CE Server on Debian 11

    GitLab allows you to host an on-premise Git repository that can be accessed from either your local LAN or (if you have an available public IP address) from outside your company. GitLab is an open-source repository manager based on Rails developed by GitLab Inc. It is a web-based git repository manager that allows your team to collaborate on coding, testing, and deploying applications. GitLab provides several features, including wikis, issue tracking, code reviews, and activity feeds. In this guide, we will install the GitLab CE on the Debian 11. We will install the GitLab CE using the ‘omnibus’ package provided by GitLab.

  • How to install Postman client on Ubuntu 21.10 – NextGenTips

    Postman is an API platform for building and using APIs. Postman simplifies each step of the API lifecycle and streamlines collaborations so you can create better APIs faster. So what is API? API is an acronym for Application Programming Interface, which is a software intermediary that allows two applications to talk to each other. In this tutorial, I will take you through the installation of Postman on Ubuntu 21.10

  • How to install Docker on Ubuntu 22.04

    The purpose of this tutorial is to show how to install Docker on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux. Docker is a tool that is used to run software in a container. It’s a great way for developers and users to worry less about compatibility with an operating system and dependencies because the contained software should run identically on any system. Docker is available for download and installation on Ubuntu 22.04 as well as most other distributions of Linux. After Docker is installed, you can use it to install software packages much the same way you would use your distro’s package manager to download an app. The difference of using Docker is that everything is more automated, with compatability and dependencies no longer being potential issues. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install Docker on Ubuntu 22.04 and get started with installing containerized software.

  • 20 YUM Commands for Linux Package Management

    In this article, we will learn how to install, update, remove, find packages, manage packages and repositories on Linux systems using YUM (Yellowdog Updater Modified) tool developed by RedHat. The example commands shown in this article are practically tested on our RHEL 8 server, you can use these materials for study purposes, RHEL certifications, or just to explore ways to install new packages and keep your system up-to-date.

  • 2 Best ways to Install Skype on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout [Ed: bad idea; it's a spyware that wiretaps calls]

    If you don’t know about Skype then you either don’t spend much time on the internet or you haven’t come into contact with messengers yet. Well, in both scenarios, if you are a Linux then this tutorial will help you to understand what is Skype and how to install it on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Linux. Skype is Microsoft’s Voice over IP Messenger. Using it you can make free internet telephony and use instant messaging functions and data transfer. Video call is also possible.

KDE Gear 21.12 Software Suite Released as a Massive Update, Here’s What’s New

After several months of development, KDE Gear 21.12 is now ready for mass deployment with an improved Dolphin file manager that now makes it easier than ever to locate and identify files and folders, shows previews for .cbz comic book files that contain WebP images, and improves icon zooming. Dolphin is also one of the first KDE app to adopt the new mechanism for saving volatile state data, such as window position and size, into a separate config file instead of the one that explicitly stores configurable settings. More KDE apps will adopt this major new feature in future updates. Read more

KDE Gear 21.12

KDE Gear 21.12 has landed and comes with a massive number of updates and new versions of applications and libraries. Literally, dozens of classic KDE everyday tools and the specialised sophisticated apps you use to work, be creative and play, are getting refreshers with design improvements, new features and performance and stability enhancements. And the whole set of packages comes just in time for the season of giving. Hanukkah/the Winter Solstice/the Generic Mid-Winter Holiday/Christmas/whatever-you-celebrate is just around the corner, so why not share with those that are less fortunate, that is, those who do not use KDE software yet? Install Plasma for your friends and family and deck them out with the brand new versions of KDE’s utilities and programs! Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6