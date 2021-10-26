IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
10 tips for machine learning experiment tracking and reproducibility: Do it yourself approach without additional tooling – IBM Developer
As machine learning practitioners, we invest significant time and effort to improve our models. You usually do it iteratively and experimentally by repeatedly changing your model, running an experiment, and examining the results, then deciding whether the recent model change was positive and should be kept or discarded.
Changes in each iteration might involve, for example, changing a value for a hyperparameter, adding a new input feature, changing the underlying machine learning model (for example, by using gradient boosting classification instead of random forest classification), trying a new heuristic, or trying an entirely new approach.
Experimentation cycles can cause a great deal of confusion. It’s easy to get lost, forgetting what changes you made in the recent experiments and whether the latest results are indeed better than before. A single experiment can take hours or even longer to complete. So, you try to optimize your time and execute multiple experiments simultaneously. This makes it even less manageable, and the confusion gets even worse.
In this blog, I share lessons and good practices that I learned in my recent machine learning projects. Although I call it a “Do it yourself” approach, some might call it “The caveman way.” I am fully aware that nowadays there are many experiment tracking and management platforms, but it is not always possible or convenient to use them. Some platforms require that you execute your experiments on their platform. Sometimes you can’t share sensitive information outside of your organization, not just the data sets but also results and code. Many platforms require a paid subscription, which can also be a problem in some cases. Sometimes you just want full control of your experiment management approach and data.
The following practices are easy to implement and do not require additional tooling. They are mostly suitable for small to medium machine learning projects with a single researcher or a small team. Most of the artifacts are saved locally, and adaptations might be required if you want to use a shared storage. As a seasoned developer of production systems, I’m aware that a few of the tips might be considered ‘code-smells’ or bad practices when it comes to traditional development of such systems. However, I believe that they have their place and are justified for short-term research projects. I would like to emphasize that the tips reflect my personal journey and point of view, and not necessarily any official views or practices.
-
Goodbye, CentOS … and welcome back, CentOS 9 Stream - itsfoss.net
The last couple of years have been messy for the CentOS project and, coinciding with the final stages of this couple of years, there have been announcements that have shaped the new reality of it, whose outcome is fulfilled, following tradition, when we are ending this year. That’s why we say goodbye to CentOS, as we welcome you to CentOS 9 Stream All in a somewhat figurative way, it should be added.
Recomposing the facts for those who are not up to date, in September 2009 Red Hat announced two releases of its community distribution: CentOS 8, which as always up to that point had been built directly from the source code of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL); and CentOS Stream, a new variant in format rolling release It was never quite clear how it would fit into the project org chart, given the nature of CentOS, whose pillars have always revolved around stability, long-term support, and a professional solution approach.
-
How we use Linux Test Project to test and improve Linux | Enable Sysadmin
The Linux Test Project (LTP) is a general-purpose, integrated test suite designed to help organizations using and developing Linux better understand what things work and what still needs work. It is comprised of regression and conformance tests designed to confirm the behavior of the Linux kernel and glibc. Its tools and test suites aim to verify the Linux kernel and related subsystems.
In short, the Linux Test Project (LTP) is aimed at testing and improving Linux. Its goal is to deliver a suite of automated testing tools for Linux and publish the results of the tests they run. For example, we use LTP tests on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) to improve the Linux kernel and system libraries.
-
DevSecOps jobs: 3 ways to get hired | The Enterprisers Project
In the specialty of DevSecOps, demand for talent has outpaced supply. Many organizations have realized that the traditional siloed development structure is no longer adequate for maintaining application security in light of the ever-increasing pace of software development and delivery. To remedy this problem, many have started shifting security left – having developers run tests and fix security issues in their code.
As a result, DevSecOps, a function tasked with continuous AppSec testing throughout the DevOps pipeline, has become essential. However, this is a tough field to break into, and figuring out the right path can be challenging. With such a huge demand in the industry for DevSecOps expertise, those who are looking for new opportunities should understand the skills and qualifications needed for this emerging role.
-
Get started with Gradle plugins for Eclipse JKube
Eclipse JKube is a collection of plugins and libraries to help Java developers containerize and deploy their applications. At the end of the Summer of 2020, Eclipse JKube published its first stable release (see the article, Cloud-native Java applications made easy: Eclipse JKube 1.0.0 now available ). The Eclipse JKube team has just released Eclipse JKube v1.5.1, which includes Gradle plugins for Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift.
This article introduces the new Gradle plugins in Eclipse JKube. You will learn how to build a Java application into a container image and deploy it onto either vanilla Kubernetes or an OpenShift cluster using Gradle.
-
Fedora Community Blog: CPE Weekly Update – Week of December 6th – 10th
This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team. If you have any questions or feedback, please respond to this report or contact us on #redhat-cpe channel on libera.chat (https://libera.chat/).
-
Printf-style debugging using GDB, Part 3
Welcome back to this series about using the GNU debugger (GDB) to print information in a way that is similar to using print statements in your code. The first article introduced you to using GDB for printf-style debugging, and the second article showed how to save commands and output. This final article demonstrates the power of GDB to interact with C and C++ functions and automate GDB behavior.
-
How Node.js uses the V8 JavaScript engine to run your code | Red Hat Developer
Ever wondered how your JavaScript code runs seamlessly across different platforms? From your laptop to your smartphone to a server in the cloud, the Node.js runtime ensures that your code is executed flawlessly regardless of the underlying architecture. What’s the magic that makes that possible? It’s the V8 JavaScript engine.
This article discusses how our team enhanced V8 to handle certain platform differences, notably big-endian versus little-endian byte order.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 588 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
KDE Gear 21.12 Software Suite Released as a Massive Update, Here’s What’s New
After several months of development, KDE Gear 21.12 is now ready for mass deployment with an improved Dolphin file manager that now makes it easier than ever to locate and identify files and folders, shows previews for .cbz comic book files that contain WebP images, and improves icon zooming. Dolphin is also one of the first KDE app to adopt the new mechanism for saving volatile state data, such as window position and size, into a separate config file instead of the one that explicitly stores configurable settings. More KDE apps will adopt this major new feature in future updates.
KDE Gear 21.12
KDE Gear 21.12 has landed and comes with a massive number of updates and new versions of applications and libraries. Literally, dozens of classic KDE everyday tools and the specialised sophisticated apps you use to work, be creative and play, are getting refreshers with design improvements, new features and performance and stability enhancements. And the whole set of packages comes just in time for the season of giving. Hanukkah/the Winter Solstice/the Generic Mid-Winter Holiday/Christmas/whatever-you-celebrate is just around the corner, so why not share with those that are less fortunate, that is, those who do not use KDE software yet? Install Plasma for your friends and family and deck them out with the brand new versions of KDE’s utilities and programs!
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
17 min 32 sec ago
21 min 30 sec ago
23 min 4 sec ago
6 hours 48 min ago
14 hours 47 min ago
16 hours 44 min ago
17 hours 8 sec ago
17 hours 4 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago
17 hours 24 min ago