today's howtos
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LAMP Stack on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, the LAMP stack is a known combination of Linux, Apache, MariaDB, and PHP. Here Linux is an operating system, Apache is the popular web server developed by Apache Foundation, MariaDB is a relational database management system used for storing data and PHP is the widely used programming language. With LAMP it is possible to develop and deploy web applications created in PHP.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Apache, MariaDB & PHP (LAMP Stack) on a Fedora 35.
When installed or running applications and/or services want to communicate (send and receive data), they need to be assigned a specific/default port. These ports facilitate multiple communication sessions within a defined network address.
When you successfully install your WordPress site on a local or server machine, you have the option of it being powered by popular web servers like Apache and Nginx.
This blog is the last part of a series – don’t miss parts one and zero. We’re on a mission to demonstrate OpenVINO™ on Ubuntu containers; from the consistently outstanding developer experience to the added trust to your software supply chain. In this blog, I’ll guide you on your way to building and deploying an AI colouriser app on MicroK8s. The demo will give you a better feel of the Ubuntu in containers experience and how it makes developers’ lives easier, especially in complex environments like AI/ML.
The story so far: I misplanned my Christmas shopping and had to find a last-minute present for my grandparents (still hoping they’re not reading). Fortunately, I came across this blog. It gave me the best Christmas present idea ever: a handcrafted photo book of their childhood pictures, colourised using deep learning. Easy peasy, you think (sarcastically). But seriously, thanks to OpenVINO™ and Ubuntu containers, it is much easier than it sounds! You’ll see.
As a Linux user, you cannot avoid the top command. This simple command gives an overview of the all running system process. It refreshes the stats every three seconds and gives you the feeling of continuously monitoring the processes.
By default, the output of the top command is sorted on the CPU consumption. This means that you see the processes that consume the most CPU is on the top of the command.
But what if you want to see the processes that consume the most of the RAM? You can sort top command based on memory usage instead of CPU consumption.
Operating system users might have different egoistic opinions on which operating system distribution is better but always find a common ground when it comes to issues like finding ideal file sharing solutions.
Samba is such a solution. Whether you are on a Windows or Linux operating system environment, Samba makes it possible to flexible share files among remote operating system users.
wall (an abbreviation of write to all) is a Unix command-line utility that displays the contents of a computer file or standard input to all logged-in users. It is typically used by root to send out shutting down message to all users just before poweroff.
GitLab allows you to host an on-premise Git repository that can be accessed from either your local LAN or (if you have an available public IP address) from outside your company. GitLab is an open-source repository manager based on Rails developed by GitLab Inc. It is a web-based git repository manager that allows your team to collaborate on coding, testing, and deploying applications. GitLab provides several features, including wikis, issue tracking, code reviews, and activity feeds.
In this guide, we will install the GitLab CE on the Debian 11. We will install the GitLab CE using the ‘omnibus’ package provided by GitLab.
Postman is an API platform for building and using APIs. Postman simplifies each step of the API lifecycle and streamlines collaborations so you can create better APIs faster.
So what is API? API is an acronym for Application Programming Interface, which is a software intermediary that allows two applications to talk to each other.
In this tutorial, I will take you through the installation of Postman on Ubuntu 21.10
The purpose of this tutorial is to show how to install Docker on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux. Docker is a tool that is used to run software in a container. It’s a great way for developers and users to worry less about compatibility with an operating system and dependencies because the contained software should run identically on any system.
Docker is available for download and installation on Ubuntu 22.04 as well as most other distributions of Linux. After Docker is installed, you can use it to install software packages much the same way you would use your distro’s package manager to download an app. The difference of using Docker is that everything is more automated, with compatability and dependencies no longer being potential issues.
In this guide, we’ll show you how to install Docker on Ubuntu 22.04 and get started with installing containerized software.
In this article, we will learn how to install, update, remove, find packages, manage packages and repositories on Linux systems using YUM (Yellowdog Updater Modified) tool developed by RedHat.
The example commands shown in this article are practically tested on our RHEL 8 server, you can use these materials for study purposes, RHEL certifications, or just to explore ways to install new packages and keep your system up-to-date.
If you don’t know about Skype then you either don’t spend much time on the internet or you haven’t come into contact with messengers yet. Well, in both scenarios, if you are a Linux then this tutorial will help you to understand what is Skype and how to install it on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Linux.
Skype is Microsoft’s Voice over IP Messenger. Using it you can make free internet telephony and use instant messaging functions and data transfer. Video call is also possible.
KDE Gear 21.12 Software Suite Released as a Massive Update, Here’s What’s New
After several months of development, KDE Gear 21.12 is now ready for mass deployment with an improved Dolphin file manager that now makes it easier than ever to locate and identify files and folders, shows previews for .cbz comic book files that contain WebP images, and improves icon zooming.
Dolphin is also one of the first KDE app to adopt the new mechanism for saving volatile state data, such as window position and size, into a separate config file instead of the one that explicitly stores configurable settings. More KDE apps will adopt this major new feature in future updates.
KDE Gear 21.12
KDE Gear 21.12 has landed and comes with a massive number of updates and new versions of applications and libraries. Literally, dozens of classic KDE everyday tools and the specialised sophisticated apps you use to work, be creative and play, are getting refreshers with design improvements, new features and performance and stability enhancements.
And the whole set of packages comes just in time for the season of giving. Hanukkah/the Winter Solstice/the Generic Mid-Winter Holiday/Christmas/whatever-you-celebrate is just around the corner, so why not share with those that are less fortunate, that is, those who do not use KDE software yet?
Install Plasma for your friends and family and deck them out with the brand new versions of KDE’s utilities and programs!
Android Leftovers
