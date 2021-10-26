The kernel provides a number of macros internally to allow code to generate warnings when something goes wrong. It does not, however, provide a lot of guidance regarding what should happen when a warning is issued. Alexander Popov recently posted a patch series adding an option for the system's response to warnings; that series seems unlikely to be applied in anything close to its current form, but it did succeed in provoking a discussion on how warnings should be handled. Warnings are emitted with macros like WARN() and WARN_ON_ONCE(). By default, the warning text is emitted to the kernel log and execution continues as if the warning had not happened. There is a sysctl knob (kernel/panic_on_warn) that will, instead, cause the system to panic whenever a warning is issued, but there is a lack of options for system administrators between ignoring the problem and bringing the system to a complete halt. Popov's patch set adds another option in the form of the kernel/pkill_on_warn knob. If set to a non-zero value, this parameter instructs the kernel to kill all threads of whatever process is running whenever a warning happens. This behavior increases the safety and security of the system over doing nothing, Popov said, while not being as disruptive as killing the system outright. It may kill processes trying to exploit the system and, in general, prevent a process from running in a context where something is known to have gone wrong. There were a few objections to this option, starting with Linus Torvalds, who pointed out that the process that is running when a warning is issued may not have anything to do with the warning itself. The problem could have happened in an interrupt handler, for example, or in a number of other contexts. "Sending a signal to a random process is just voodoo programming, and as likely to cause other very odd failures as anything else", he said.