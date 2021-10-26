Canonical/Ubuntu: Magma and Ubuntu 22.04
Canonical joins Magma Foundation
We at Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, are pleased to join hands with the Magma Foundation. Magma connects the world to a faster network by providing operators an open, flexible, and extendable mobile core network solution. Its simplicity and low-cost structure empower innovators to build mobile networks that were never imagined before.
We decided to support this open source project because of our wider telco efforts. Our goal is to enable everyone to build an end-to-end private LTE or 5G based on open source tools. This is also the reason for Canonical committing efforts to projects, such as OpenRAN, OSM, and OMEC.
Ubuntu 22.04 change hostname
The purpose of this tutorial is to show how to change the system hostname on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux. This can be done via command line or GUI, and will not require a reboot in order to take effect.
The hostname of a Linux system is important because it is used to identify the device on a network. The hostname is also shown in other prominent places, such as in the terminal prompt. This gives you a constant reminder of which system you are working with.
Hostnames give us a way to know which device we are interacting with either on the network or physically, without remembering a bunch of IP addresses that are subject to change. You should pick a descriptive hostname like “ubuntu-desktop” or “backup-server” rather than something ambiguous like “server2.”
Ubuntu 22.04 minimum requirements
Are you considering downloading Ubuntu 22.04 but need to know the system requirements? In this article, we’ll go over the minimum recommended system requirements for running Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish. Whether you want to upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04, or install the operating system on a PC or as a virtual machine, we’ll help you make sure you have the required hardware.
Ubuntu is an inherently lightweight operating system, capable of running on some pretty outdated hardware. Canonical (the developers of Ubuntu) even claims that, generally, a machine that can run Windows XP, Vista, Windows 7, or x86 OS X will be able to run Ubuntu 22.04 even faster. Let’s take a closer look at the hardware requirements below.
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Benchmarks - Nice For $15
At the end of October came the pleasant surprise of the introduction of the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. This drop-in replacement to the original Raspberry Pi Zero features a more powerful 1.0GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 compared to the miniscule 1GHz single-core design of the original Pi Zero while boasting 512MB of LPDDR2 RAM. Here are some initial benchmarks of the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W for those curious about its performance. Over the past month I've been playing with a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, kindly provided by the Raspberry Pi Foundation. This 65 x 30 mm single board computer has been working out well and offering a nice performance potential for its size factor -- much more interesting for any modest workloads than the original single-core Raspberry Pi Zero.
Android Leftovers
What FlutterFire’s announcement means for Desktop Developers
At Canonical, we love Flutter and we can’t stop talking about it. Our Flutter developers have been working on bringing support to desktop operating systems since July 2020. This includes our new Ubuntu Desktop installer, built with Flutter, which will be the default user journey in our upcoming 22.04 LTS release. (If you want to see how it’s coming along you can test it out here.) Continuing our Flutter journey, we recently partnered with Invertase to bring FlutterFire support to Desktop and Dart. In this blog post, we’ll go over what Flutter’s Firebase announcement means for desktop developers, how to get started with Flutter on Desktop, and where to go to keep an eye on this exciting project!
Year in Review: How we’re curating the web with you and our top Pocket features
Pocket has long been known as the go-to place to discover, save and spend time with great stories from around the web. As we look to the year ahead of us, we will continue to empower users to spend time with the stories that matters most to them and to help users discover the very best of the web.
