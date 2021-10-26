Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Benchmarks - Nice For $15
At the end of October came the pleasant surprise of the introduction of the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. This drop-in replacement to the original Raspberry Pi Zero features a more powerful 1.0GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 compared to the miniscule 1GHz single-core design of the original Pi Zero while boasting 512MB of LPDDR2 RAM. Here are some initial benchmarks of the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W for those curious about its performance.
Over the past month I've been playing with a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, kindly provided by the Raspberry Pi Foundation. This 65 x 30 mm single board computer has been working out well and offering a nice performance potential for its size factor -- much more interesting for any modest workloads than the original single-core Raspberry Pi Zero.
