Kernel: LWN Articles and Bootlin What to do in response to a kernel warning The kernel provides a number of macros internally to allow code to generate warnings when something goes wrong. It does not, however, provide a lot of guidance regarding what should happen when a warning is issued. Alexander Popov recently posted a patch series adding an option for the system's response to warnings; that series seems unlikely to be applied in anything close to its current form, but it did succeed in provoking a discussion on how warnings should be handled. Warnings are emitted with macros like WARN() and WARN_ON_ONCE(). By default, the warning text is emitted to the kernel log and execution continues as if the warning had not happened. There is a sysctl knob (kernel/panic_on_warn) that will, instead, cause the system to panic whenever a warning is issued, but there is a lack of options for system administrators between ignoring the problem and bringing the system to a complete halt. Popov's patch set adds another option in the form of the kernel/pkill_on_warn knob. If set to a non-zero value, this parameter instructs the kernel to kill all threads of whatever process is running whenever a warning happens. This behavior increases the safety and security of the system over doing nothing, Popov said, while not being as disruptive as killing the system outright. It may kill processes trying to exploit the system and, in general, prevent a process from running in a context where something is known to have gone wrong. There were a few objections to this option, starting with Linus Torvalds, who pointed out that the process that is running when a warning is issued may not have anything to do with the warning itself. The problem could have happened in an interrupt handler, for example, or in a number of other contexts. "Sending a signal to a random process is just voodoo programming, and as likely to cause other very odd failures as anything else", he said.

In search of an appropriate RLIMIT_MEMLOCK default One does not normally expect a lot of disagreement over a 13-line patch that effectively tweaks a single line of code. Occasionally, though, such a patch can expose a disagreement over how the behavior of the kernel should be managed. This patch from Drew DeVault, who is evidently taking a break from stirring up the npm community, is a case in point. It brings to light the question of how the kernel community should pick default values for configurable parameters like resource limits. The kernel implements a set of resource limits applied to each (unprivileged) running process; they regulate how much CPU time a process can use, how many files it can have open, and more. The setrlimit() man page documents the full set. Of interest here is RLIMIT_MEMLOCK, which places a limit on how much memory a process can lock into RAM. Its default value is 64KB; the system administrator can raise it, but unprivileged processes cannot. Once upon a time, locking memory was a privileged operation. The ability to prevent memory from being swapped out can present resource-management problems for the kernel; if too much memory is locked, there will not be enough left for the rest of the system to function normally. The widespread use of cryptographic utilities like GnuPG eventually led to this feature being made available to all processes, though. By locking memory containing sensitive data (keys and passphrases, for example), GnuPG can prevent that data from being written to swap devices or core-dump files. To enable this extra security, the kernel community opened up the mlock() system call to all users, but set the limit for the number of pages that can be locked to a relatively low value.

A different approach to BPF loops One of the key features of the extended BPF virtual machine is the verifier built into the kernel that ensures that all BPF programs are safe to run. BPF developers often see the verifier as a bit of a mixed blessing, though; while it can catch a lot of problems before they happen, it can also be hard to please. Comparisons with a well-meaning but rule-bound and picky bureaucracy would not be entirely misplaced. The bpf_loop() proposal from Joanne Koong is an attempt to make pleasing the BPF bureaucrats a bit easier for one type of loop construct. To do its job, the verifier must simulate the execution of each BPF program loaded into the kernel. It makes sure that the program does not reference memory that should not be available to it, that it doesn't leak kernel memory to user space, and many other things — including that the program will actually terminate and not lock the kernel into an infinite loop. Proving that a program will terminate is, as any survivor of an algorithms class can attest, a difficult problem; indeed, it is impossible in the general case. So the BPF verifier has had to find ways to simplify the problem. Initially, "simplifying the problem" meant forbidding loops altogether; when a program can only execute in a straight-through manner, with no backward jumps, it's clear that the program must terminate in finite time. Needless to say, BPF developers found this rule to be a bit constraining. To an extent, loops can be simulated by manually unrolling them, but that is tiresome for short loops and impractical for longer ones. So work soon began on finding a way to allow BPF programs to contain loops. Various approaches to the loop problem were tried over the years; eventually bounded loop support was added to the 5.3 kernel in 2019.

Bootlin is now a Qualiopi certified training provider - Bootlin's blog Bootlin has been delivering training courses in the field of Embedded Linux since its creation in 2004, delivering over 430 courses to more than 4500 engineers just since 2009, in over 40 countries, with a high-level of quality and a full transparency, with fully open training materials and publicly available training evaluations.

GNOME 41.2 Is Here to Improve Software, Boxes, Orca, Calendar, and Other Apps GNOME 41.2 is here five weeks after GNOME 41.1 to update the Orca screen reader accessibility tool with improved behavior when the focused back/forward button is pressed, improved presentation of subscript and superscript elements, the ability to identify and present custom-element images, improved speech generator for browser alerts, support for handling name/description change floods in the event manager, improved presentation of indeterminate progress bars (busy indicators), and better Python 3.10 compatibility.