Games: ARMA3, Humble Choice, and Lots More
BattlEye Anti-Cheat Works on ARMA3 with Proton - Boiling Steam
Turns out that I have one of them, ARMA3, and I could test that it indeed works, by filtering for BattlEye only servers and trying to join such servers from Linux with Proton (note that you need to disable most of your mods if you intend on joining online competition). It seems like Steam downloads a specific BattlEye package before running ARMA3 after this update, so you don’t really have to do anything on your end.
New Humble Choice and multiple Humble Bundles are live | GamingOnLinux
A fresh month has arrived and so it brings with it a new Humble Choice, the curated monthly bundle along with a few other game bundles to go over. Here's a roundup of how they all work on Linux either natively or with Steam Play Proton.
First up is Humble Choice for December. Here you pay for whatever tier you feel is the best value to get access to the Humble Trove (a ton of DRM-free games), a discount at the Humble Store and the ability to claim Steam keys (sometimes GOG keys) for multiple titles - the amount of which depends on what tier you buy into.
Loop Hero from Four Quarters hits a million sales | GamingOnLinux
Looks like publisher Devolver Digital was right to back this one, as Loop Hero from developer Four Quarters has managed to hit a million sales on Steam.
A game all about repetition. Loop Hero sees you constantly run through a procedurally generated map, where your character automatically walks around and engages in battle with various creatures. It's also a deck-builder, although you deck are map tiles so you build up the map from a blank slate with each loop. It's deliciously addictive to keep playing through while it reveals small bits of story.
Developer of The Falconeer looking at Linux builds for the Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
Another developer is looking into native Linux builds for their game, this time it's Tomas Sala for The Falconeer in preparation for the upcoming Steam Deck handheld.
"Soar through the skies aboard a majestic warbird, explore a stunning oceanic world and engage in epic aerial dogfights, in this BAFTA nominated air combat game from solo developer, Tomas Sala.
Check out Ashes 2063 and Ashes: Afterglow, fantastic Doom II total conversions | GamingOnLinux
An incredibly impressive double-episode total conversation for Doom 2, we have Ashes 2063 and Ashes: Afterglow. The first episode our own BTRE talked a bit about back in 2018, and since then it's been remastered and a second episode released only recently. Now, they're both available easily from Mod DB.
"Explore and scavenge through dozens of intricate maps, and use your scratched together arsenal to fight hordes of dangerous raiders and mutants in this expansive GZDoom TC. Ashes is part Duke Nukem 3D, part Doom, thrown into a blender with Mad Max, Fallout and Stalker for that refreshing post-apocalyptic twist."
Euro Truck Simulator 2 & American Truck Simulator get big upgrades | GamingOnLinux
SCS has upgraded both Euro Truck Simulator 2 & American Truck Simulator with some major improvements, and it seems they may work even better on the upcoming Steam Deck now.
We'll go over some of the extra content for each below, but first, some tech changes have come to each game. For starters, gamepad support on both has been greatly improved. A big change considering all the different controls needed, with the primary aim to allow navigating the entire UI without an addition device. They said they plan to keep making improvements on this too.
Another big change is the inclusion of SDF (Signed Distance Fields) fonts, which "allows texts and fonts to be displayed perfectly in any resolution, scale, or distance".
419 reads
Kernel: LWN Articles and Bootlin
GNOME 41.2 Is Here to Improve Software, Boxes, Orca, Calendar, and Other Apps
GNOME 41.2 is here five weeks after GNOME 41.1 to update the Orca screen reader accessibility tool with improved behavior when the focused back/forward button is pressed, improved presentation of subscript and superscript elements, the ability to identify and present custom-element images, improved speech generator for browser alerts, support for handling name/description change floods in the event manager, improved presentation of indeterminate progress bars (busy indicators), and better Python 3.10 compatibility.
Open Hardware/Modding: TeleType and RISC-V
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Benchmarks - Nice For $15
At the end of October came the pleasant surprise of the introduction of the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. This drop-in replacement to the original Raspberry Pi Zero features a more powerful 1.0GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 compared to the miniscule 1GHz single-core design of the original Pi Zero while boasting 512MB of LPDDR2 RAM. Here are some initial benchmarks of the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W for those curious about its performance. Over the past month I've been playing with a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, kindly provided by the Raspberry Pi Foundation. This 65 x 30 mm single board computer has been working out well and offering a nice performance potential for its size factor -- much more interesting for any modest workloads than the original single-core Raspberry Pi Zero.
