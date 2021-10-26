Security Leftovers Elastic Announces New Osquery Manager Integration and Memory Threat Protection for macOS and Linux Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced new integrations and enhancements across the Elastic Security solution in its 7.16 release, enabling users to accelerate detection and response, increase real-time visibility into their data, protect endpoints against advanced attacks, and streamline workflows.

Security updates for Thursday Security updates have been issued by Fedora (firefox, libopenmpt, matrix-synapse, vim, and xen), Mageia (gmp, heimdal, libsndfile, nginx/vsftpd, openjdk, sharpziplib/mono-tools, and vim), Red Hat (java-1.8.0-ibm), Scientific Linux (firefox), SUSE (kernel-rt), and Ubuntu (bluez).

Google Shuts Down Glupteba Botnet, Sues Operators - Schneier on Security Google took steps to shut down the Glupteba botnet, at least for now. (The botnet uses the bitcoin blockchain as a backup command-and-control mechanism, making it hard to get rid of it permanently.) So Google is also suing the botnet’s operators.

CISA Releases Guidance on Protecting Organization-Run Social Media Accounts | CISA CISA has released Capacity Enhancement Guide (CEG): Social Media Account Protection, which details ways to protect the security of organization-run social media accounts. Malicious cyber actors that successfully compromise social media accounts—including accounts used by federal agencies—could spread false or sensitive information to a wide audience. The measures described in the CEG aim to reduce the risk of unauthorized access on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Cisco Releases Security Advisory for Multiple Products Affected by Apache HTTP Server Vulnerabilities Cisco has released a security advisory to address Cisco products affected by multiple vulnerabilities in Apache HTTP Server 2.4.48 and earlier releases. An unauthenticated remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system.

Mozilla Security Blog: Improving the Quality of Publicly Trusted Intermediate CA Certificates with Enhanced Oversight and Automation In keeping with our commitment to the security and privacy of individuals on the internet, Mozilla is increasing our oversight and adding automation to our compliance-checking of publicly trusted intermediate CA certificates (“intermediate certificates”). This improvement in automation is important because intermediate certificates play a critical part in the web PKI (Public-Key Infrastructure). Intermediate CA keys directly sign server certificates, and we currently recognize nearly 3,000 intermediate certificates, which chain up to approximately 150 root CA certificates embedded as trust anchors in NSS and Firefox. More specifically, we are updating the Mozilla Root Store Policy (MRSP) and associated guidance, improving the public review of third-party intermediate certificates on the Mozilla dev-security-policy list, and enhancing automation in the Common CA Database (CCADB). [...] With the CCADB, Mozilla has provided a variety of tools to examine the status of intermediate certificates where none existed before. These include improvements that allow us to automatically process CA audit reports using Audit Letter Validation (ALV), advise CAs on the status of their intermediate certificates, and provide CAs and root store operators with lists of tasks relevant to intermediate certificates listed in the CCADB.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers BrickThru enables firefighters to save more lives When firefighters arrive on the scene of a fire, they often have only seconds to decide where to focus their attention to save the most lives. Visibility may be low and they may not have enough information about who is in a building or where they are located. How could technology be applied to help these everyday heroes make better split-second decisions? The Call for Code Honoring Everyday Heroes Challenge asked participants to develop new technology solutions to address challenges faced by first responders, delivery personnel, childcare workers, healthcare frontline workers, educators, and many more who have been invaluable to society during the COVID-19 pandemic. Technology solutions would need to run on a Samsung tablet, smartphone, and/or wearable device and use IBM open hybrid cloud technologies such as IBM Cloud and IBM Watson. Participants also had access to Samsung toolkits, as well as data from The Weather Company. Teams had four weeks to create promising, innovative new solutions that can be nurtured, improved, and put to work through the Call for Code incubation framework with IBM and Samsung Electronics.

Transitioning Red Hat's EMEA leadership team Today, we are sharing that Werner Knoblich, Red Hat’s senior vice president and general manager for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region has decided to retire from Red Hat at the end of 2021. IT industry leader and Red Hatter Hans Roth, who is currently senior vice president and general manager of Global Services and Technical Enablement, will succeed him in the role beginning in January. Knoblich has been a strong and passionate advocate for our customers and Red Hatters throughout his tenure. His mantra, ‘know your culture first, then build your employee engagement into it,’ has consistently been at the heart of his leadership style in addition to a deep commitment to open source ways of working to create a highly engaged and results-driven team.

Gathering security data using the Red Hat Security Data API Red Hat Product Security is committed to providing tools and security data to help you better understand security threats. This data has been available on our Security Data page and is also available in a machine-consumable format with the Security Data API. By exposing a list of endpoints to query security data, this tool allows you to programmatically query the API for data that was previously exposed only through files on our Security Data page. To understand how we share our security data, take a look at this post. This post will cover how the Security Data API can be used to address real-world security use cases and concerns programmatically. These selected use cases are based on questions which were sent to the Red Hat Product Security team in recent months. Each of these examples can be easily modified to address your own needs.

Edge computing benefits and use cases From telecommunications networks to the manufacturing floor, through financial services to autonomous vehicles and beyond, computers are everywhere these days, generating a growing tsunami of data that needs to be captured, stored, processed and analyzed. At Red Hat, we see edge computing as an opportunity to extend the open hybrid cloud all the way to data sources and end users. Where data has traditionally lived in the datacenter or cloud, there are benefits and innovations that can be realized by processing the data these devices generate closer to where it is produced. This is where edge computing comes in.

The first students from Jyväskylä University of Applied Sciences to complete courses through Red Hat Academy Jyväskylä University of Applied Sciences (JAMK) offers its 8,500 students high-quality education, which is built to meet the needs of the labor market. It is beneficial for both students and the job market in the region that student qualifications match the job requirements. JAMK has good relations with local companies and organizations, and 86% of JAMK computer science students are employed soon after studies. JAMK faculty and staff consider it important to listen with an attentive ear to the requirements set for experts in the future. Solutions based on open source are on the rise.

Fedora revisits the Git-forge debate A seemingly straightforward question aimed at candidates for the in-progress Fedora elections led to a discussion on the Fedora devel mailing list that branched into a few different directions. The question was related to a struggle that the distribution has had before: whether using non-free Git forges is appropriate. One of the differences this time, though, is that the focus is on where source-git (or src-git) repositories will be hosted, which is a separate question from where the dist-git repository lives.

Moshe Bar’s Codenotary Votes for AlmaLinux – Becomes a Platinum Member FOSS Force has learned that on Thursday the AlmaLinux Foundation, the nonprofit organization behind the eponymous freshman Linux distribution that’s positioning itself as a drop-in CentOS alternative, will announce that Codenotary has joined its governance board as its first top-tier Platinum member, and that AlmaLinux board member Jack Aboutboul has taken a job as VP of product at Codenotary. In an email exchange with FOSS Force, Aboutboul verified Codenotary’s Platinum membership, his employment there, and that he will continue to hold his positions at AlmaLinux. Houston-based startup Codenotary markets highly scalable open source software built around its immudb (for immutable database, a fast and cryptographically-verifiable ledger database) for helping companies protect their software supply chain, which has become increasingly important in the wake of the Solarwinds software supply chain attack that surfaced late last year. The company’s software is available for enterprises to run on their own equipment or in cloud instances, or through Codenotary’s Software as a Service offering called Codenotary Cloud.