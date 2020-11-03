Raspberry Pi Helps Forgotten Home Computer Rise From The Grave Who remembers the Sol-20? Us neither, but it was an important milestone on the path to where we, and our computers, are today. Without the Sol-20 the home computer world would be very different. This important point in home computer history is an excellent choice, then, for a retro computer reproduction project such as that carried out by Michael Gardi (and highlighted by Hackaday) using a Raspberry Pi in place of the Intel 8080 at the original computer’s heart. The first fully assembled microcomputer with both a built-in keyboard and a TV output, the Sol-20 had the misfortune to be released in 1976, a year before Apple, Commodore and Tandy came and stomped all over the market with the Apple II, Pet and TRS-80. Initially sold in three versions - a motherboard kit; the Sol-10 added a case, keyboard and power supply, but came with no expansion slots; and the Sol-20 beefed up that power supply and added five S-100 bus slots (the Sol-20 would be by far the most popular model). The computer stayed in production until 1979 and would sell around 12,000 units, making them incredibly rare today. For contrast, total Apple II sales would hit around six million, including a million in 1983 alone. For the 2021 version, having an authentic-looking case was a priority. The distinctive blue original was made of sheet metal with wooden sides, but Gardi reached for his 3D printer rather than his cutting torch to make the build more accessible to others. The sides are made from walnut, a material slightly befitting the aesthetic of the time. Gardi also made a matching display for the Sol-20, again 3D printed and embellished with walnut, it utilises a 4:3 LCD panel and connects to the Pi via an HDMI cable.

today's howtos Robert Haas: Surviving Without A Superuser - Part One PostgreSQL users and developers are generally aware that it is best to minimize the number of tasks performed as superuser, just as at the operating system level most Linux and UNIX users are aware that it's best not to do too many things as root. For that reason, PostgreSQL has over the last few years introduced a number of predefined roles that have special privileges and which in some case can be used in place of the superuser role. For instance, the pg_read_all_data role, new in version 14, has the ability to read all data in every table in the database - not only the tables that currently exist, but any that are created in the future. In earlier versions, you could achieve this effect only by handing out superuser permissions, which is not great, because the superuser role can do much more than just read all the data in the database. The new predefined role allows for a very desirable application of the principle of least privilege. Unfortunately, the predefined roles which exist in current releases of PostgreSQL do not, in my view, really come close to solving the problem. It's good that we have them, but there are still a large number of things which can't be done without superuser privileges, and even if we make as much progress in the next 3 years as we have in the past 10, we still won't be all that close to a full solution. We need to do better. Consider, for example, the case of a service provider who would like to support a database with multiple customers as tenants. The customers will naturally want to feel as if they have the powers of a true superuser, with the ability to do things like create new roles, drop old ones, change permissions on objects that they don't own, and generally enjoy the freedom to bypass permission checks at the SQL level which superusers enjoy. The service provider, who is the true superuser, also wants this, but does not want the customers to be able to do the really scary things that a superuser can do, like changing archive_command to rm -rf / or deleting the entire contents of pg_proc so that the system crashes and the database in which the operation was performed is permanently ruined.

How to install Webull Desktop on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Webull Desktop on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How To Install GlassFish on Debian 11 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GlassFish on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, the GlassFish server is a free-ware, lightweight application server for the development and deployment of Java platforms and web technologies based on Java technology. It supports the latest Java platforms such as Enterprise JavaBeans, JavaServer Faces, JPA, JavaServer Pages, and many more. GlassFish comes with a simple and user-friendly administration console with an update tool for updates and add-on components. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the GlassFish on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

Learn Kubernetes basics – NextGenTips Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration system for automating computer application deployment, scaling, and management. Kubernetes is a portable, extensible, open-source platform for managing containerized workloads and services that facilitates both declarative configuration and automation.

Hans de Goede: PSA: The 5.17 kernel will require some initrd generator changes for kms drivers Starting with kernel 5.17 the kernel supports the builtin privacy screens built into the LCD panel of some new laptop models. This means that the drm drivers will now return -EPROBE_DEFER from their probe() method on models with a builtin privacy screen when the privacy screen provider driver has not been loaded yet. To avoid any regressions distors should modify their initrd generation tools to include privacy screen provider drivers in the initrd (at least on systems with a privacy screen), before 5.17 kernels start showing up in their repos.

How to Change Notification Position in Ubuntu - OMG! Ubuntu! Want to change the position of notifications in Ubuntu? As you no doubt know, Ubuntu shows app and other notifications at the top of the screen, just beneath the clock (as in upstream GNOME Shell). This position makes sense within the default UX. The top of the screen in GNOME Shell is where status bar items sit, and notification toasts live in the calendar applet (which is accessed by clicking the clock). But you’re not everyone. Perhaps you want to move notifications to the top right of your display. This is where Ubuntu used to show notifications (and is where many other Linux distros and desktop environments still do).

Install aaPanel with Ubuntu 21.04 Today, in this article we will learn how to install aaPanel with Ubuntu 21.04. aaPanel is an alternative to a web control panel like cPanel. Even the free version of this panel can fulfill basic needs. Provided with quick updates, rich documentation is provided. Today, in this article we will learn how to install aaPanel with Ubuntu 21.04.

How to install OpenGamePanel on Ubuntu/Debian - OpenGamePanel is a open-source server management panel based on PHP/MYSQL. It is a server management tool which provides alot of features. Most of the game servers/voice servers can be easily installed just by selecting it in the list. The main features includes : Custom Web FTP, Auto Updates, Easy installation of servers. There are several game server management panel available in the market but the once which is fairly easy to use and install is OpenGamePanel. It also provides prebuilt plugins for better and advanced experience. You can rent out servers to clients using the panel itself. We can also configure multiple machines to be used and managed by a single web panel.