today's leftovers
LibreOffice project and community recap: November 2021
Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project last month – click the links to learn more!
Open Source in Japan, virtually
A year of virtual conferences that began with linux.conf.au will end on a high note next week as Collaborans will be presenting three talks at the Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit 2021, taking place entirely online December 14-15.
Open Source Summit Japan is "the leading conference connecting the Japanese open source ecosystem under one roof", while the Automotive Linux Summit "gathers the most innovative minds from automotive expertise and open source excellence, for discussions and learnings that propel the future of embedded devices in the automotive arena."
Fedora Community Blog: Distributions Devroom at FOSDEM 2022
The Call For Participation is now open for the Distribution Devroom at the upcoming FOSDEM 2022, to be hosted virtually on February 6th.
Apple CEO Tim Cook 'Secretly' Signed $275 Billion Deal With China in 2016
Smart Phones without headphone 3.5mm jack – why this sucks and wireless headphones with tiny batteries make no sense (in general) – Apple’s lack of innovation – the Microsoft recycling catastrophe – Corona shows: patents suck and kill people (part of the problem)
Actually making the case for: screw patents, they are what makes the Corona pandemic that worse (now effectively killing people by US gov not enforcing Pfizer & Biontech to make the COVID19 vaccine “Open Source” or “Public Domain” aka open knowledge, as Tesla does)
Picking a masthead colour… [Off Topic]
You may have noticed that the design of this site has changed a bit (mainly on desktop, though a few of the changes filter out to those of you who read from a narrower port of view). My main motivation is to make the site look a bit more punchy.
As I’ve mentioned a few times in the past: I am not a designer. I really don’t know what I’m doing, other than making stuff “look nice” to my eyes, turning it into CSS, and rolling it out and hoping for the best.
But I figured I would run a few things by you, the reader, since pleasing your eyes matters more than mine. Also: I very rarely ever mention design changes when we make them. This sometimes leads people to mail in reporting things as broken.
Two outreach organizations receive $50000, career certificates from Google [Ed: Google's money is not a gift but means of control]
Abiola Ajadi: Outreachy- Get to know me!
I have been curious about open source and how to get started. I wasn’t sure of the right way to start so i made some research and spoke to a friend who introduced me to outreachy as a good place to start. I submitted my initial application and made it to the contribution stage. It was exciting to see my first merged contribution to open source. I look forward to an exciting internship with the Debian community and Outreachy!
Raspberry Pi Helps Forgotten Home Computer Rise From The Grave
Who remembers the Sol-20? Us neither, but it was an important milestone on the path to where we, and our computers, are today. Without the Sol-20 the home computer world would be very different. This important point in home computer history is an excellent choice, then, for a retro computer reproduction project such as that carried out by Michael Gardi (and highlighted by Hackaday) using a Raspberry Pi in place of the Intel 8080 at the original computer’s heart. The first fully assembled microcomputer with both a built-in keyboard and a TV output, the Sol-20 had the misfortune to be released in 1976, a year before Apple, Commodore and Tandy came and stomped all over the market with the Apple II, Pet and TRS-80. Initially sold in three versions - a motherboard kit; the Sol-10 added a case, keyboard and power supply, but came with no expansion slots; and the Sol-20 beefed up that power supply and added five S-100 bus slots (the Sol-20 would be by far the most popular model). The computer stayed in production until 1979 and would sell around 12,000 units, making them incredibly rare today. For contrast, total Apple II sales would hit around six million, including a million in 1983 alone. For the 2021 version, having an authentic-looking case was a priority. The distinctive blue original was made of sheet metal with wooden sides, but Gardi reached for his 3D printer rather than his cutting torch to make the build more accessible to others. The sides are made from walnut, a material slightly befitting the aesthetic of the time. Gardi also made a matching display for the Sol-20, again 3D printed and embellished with walnut, it utilises a 4:3 LCD panel and connects to the Pi via an HDMI cable.
today's howtos
FSF Fall Bulletin and FSFE Interview With Vincent Lequertier
How much does a Linux desktop OS cost?
Let us say you want to support Linux and buy an actual Linux desktop OS like you buy Windows desktop operating system from the market. How much would it cost price-wise, and what would you get in return when you buy a yearly subscription? We have some well-known Linux vendors that only target enterprise Linux desktop users. For example, a software developer working in a bank, government, or research facility will likely buy an enterprise Linux desktop subscription. In addition, these vendors have tie-up with OEMs such as Dell or HP to offer pre-installed Linux desktop workstations or laptops.
