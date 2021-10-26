Kernel: Performance, systemd 250 Plans, and More
Linux Kernel Patches Allow Booting Higher Core Count Systems Much Faster - Phoronix
Patches started earlier this year for allowing the parallel bring-up of secondary CPU cores for x86_64 processors have gotten back to being worked on and were sent out on Thursday for review.
The focus on the set of patches affecting a few hundred lines of code is about being able to bring-up secondary (x86_64) CPU cores in parallel.
This is just the beginning and there is the opportunity for even greater parallelization to happen in the Linux kernel boot process. But as Amazon's David Woodhouse noted in the patch series, "But I'll take a mere factor of 15 for the time being." Yes, on his test Intel Xeon server was a nearly 15x improvement with the patches as they stand today.
systemd 250 Is Coming For Christmas With A Boat Load Of New Features - Phoronix
Systemd 250 is gearing up for release this month and today marked the availability of the first release candidate (and RC2 as a brown paper bag update). Systemd 250 is packing a rather large number of new features and changes across the board for this dominant Linux init system and service manager.
It's been a half-year since systemd 249 and now systemd 250 is preparing to set sail for powering 2022 Linux distributions. Systemd 250 has many notable changes from systemd-homed defaulting to Btrfs with Zstd compression to UID mapped mounts to ease home directory migration among systems. There is also support for encrypted and authenticated credentials, many new settings for unit files, and much more.
Radeon Linux Driver Has A Huge Optimization Two Decades Later For ATI R300~R500 GPUs - Phoronix
While earlier this year AMD dropped pre-Polaris support from their mainline Radeon Software Windows driver, under Linux with open-source software older GPUs can live on much longer with superior driver support... Pending for Mesa 22.0 and as a surprise Christmas gift for those with nearly two decade old GPUs, a big optimization is pending for those with ATI Radeon R300/R400/R500 series graphics cards still in operation.
The change by longtime open-source graphics driver developer Emma Anholt is for the ATI R300 Gallium3D drivers to request NIR shaders from the Mesa state tracker and to use the NIR-to-TGSI path.
Kernel Karnage – Part 6 (Last Call)
This blogpost concludes patching the kernel callbacks. While there is more functionality to add and more problems to address from kernel space, such as ETW or minifilters, the main goal of sufficiently crippling an EDR/AV product using a kernel driver has been met. Using Interceptor, we can deploy a meterpreter shell or Cobalt Strike Beacon and even run Mimikatz undetected. The next challenge will be to deploy the driver on a target and bypass protections such as Driver Signature Enforcement.
