today's howtos
How to set a Grub root password on Ubuntu 20.04 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello friends. In this post, I will explain to you How to set a Grub root password on Ubuntu 20.04. So you can protect even the system boot. Ideal for shared computers or where we want to increase the security of it.
How to Install PyCharm IDE on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable
PyCharm is a dedicated Python graphical IDE (Integrated Development Environment) popular amongst Python developers with its wide range of essential tools such as analyzing code, debugging, and integration. The IDE also comes with the command line, connects to a database, creates a virtual environment, and manages your version control system (Git).
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install PyCharm Community, Professional or Educational using the third-party repository by phracek/PyCharm or Flatpak.
Hardening a CentOS 7 / RHEL 7 Server: Best practices and recommendation. - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Securing Linux server is very important to protect your data, intellectual property from the hands of crackers (hackers). The system administrator is responsible for security of the Linux box. In this blog we will go through important tips for hardening a CentOS / RHEL server.
How to Run Graphical X Apps Over SSH in Linux
While X11 remains the foundation for most Linux desktops, its network transparency, or ability to display output across the network, is one of its unsung features. SSH makes it easy and secure to run Linux GUI apps on a remote machine and display them on your machine.
How to restrict server users to a specific directory in Linux - TechRepublic
When you have a server with SSH access, unless you've configured it otherwise, any user with an account on that system can log in and, if they have the permissions and skill, wreak havoc on your server.
Should you shred or rm a file in Linux? – LinuxBSDos.com
The go-to command for deleting or removing files in Linux and other UNIX-like operating systems is the rm command, and experienced users who know how dangerous that command can be usually call it with the -i option, just to be sure they don’t delete something by error.
Top 10 KDE Plasma Hidden Feature That You Didn't Know About
We list top 10 hidden feature of KDE Plasma desktop which would definitely make you more productive and save your precious time. Have a look.
Kernel: Performance, systemd 250 Plans, and More
How to Search for Text within Files and Folders in Linux
If you are a developer, a web programmer, or someone who works with many files and you need to find a single piece of text, you should know and memorize a single command you can use on any Linux-based system. For example, let’s say you have a directory containing 30 folders and 20,000 files. It doesn’t matter the extension of the files contained in these folders as they can be whatever crosses your mind, e.g. .txt, .php, .css, .js, etc.
