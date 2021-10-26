Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Fedora Linux 35 election results

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 10th of December 2021 08:16:12 AM Filed under
Red Hat

The Fedora Linux 35 election cycle has concluded. Here are the results for each election. Congratulations to the winning candidates, and thank you all candidates for running in this election! I am out of the office on Friday, so I’ll make the appropriate documentation and permissions updates on Monday.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Top 10 KDE Plasma Hidden Feature That You Didn't Know About

We list top 10 hidden feature of KDE Plasma desktop which would definitely make you more productive and save your precious time. Have a look. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to set a Grub root password on Ubuntu 20.04 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    Hello friends. In this post, I will explain to you How to set a Grub root password on Ubuntu 20.04. So you can protect even the system boot. Ideal for shared computers or where we want to increase the security of it.

  • How to Install PyCharm IDE on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable

    PyCharm is a dedicated Python graphical IDE (Integrated Development Environment) popular amongst Python developers with its wide range of essential tools such as analyzing code, debugging, and integration. The IDE also comes with the command line, connects to a database, creates a virtual environment, and manages your version control system (Git). In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install PyCharm Community, Professional or Educational using the third-party repository by phracek/PyCharm or Flatpak.

  • Hardening a CentOS 7 / RHEL 7 Server: Best practices and recommendation. - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    Securing Linux server is very important to protect your data, intellectual property from the hands of crackers (hackers). The system administrator is responsible for security of the Linux box. In this blog we will go through important tips for hardening a CentOS / RHEL server.

  • How to Run Graphical X Apps Over SSH in Linux

    While X11 remains the foundation for most Linux desktops, its network transparency, or ability to display output across the network, is one of its unsung features. SSH makes it easy and secure to run Linux GUI apps on a remote machine and display them on your machine.

  • How to restrict server users to a specific directory in Linux - TechRepublic

    When you have a server with SSH access, unless you've configured it otherwise, any user with an account on that system can log in and, if they have the permissions and skill, wreak havoc on your server.

  • Should you shred or rm a file in Linux? – LinuxBSDos.com

    The go-to command for deleting or removing files in Linux and other UNIX-like operating systems is the rm command, and experienced users who know how dangerous that command can be usually call it with the -i option, just to be sure they don’t delete something by error.

Kernel: Performance, systemd 250 Plans, and More

  • Linux Kernel Patches Allow Booting Higher Core Count Systems Much Faster - Phoronix

    Patches started earlier this year for allowing the parallel bring-up of secondary CPU cores for x86_64 processors have gotten back to being worked on and were sent out on Thursday for review. The focus on the set of patches affecting a few hundred lines of code is about being able to bring-up secondary (x86_64) CPU cores in parallel. This is just the beginning and there is the opportunity for even greater parallelization to happen in the Linux kernel boot process. But as Amazon's David Woodhouse noted in the patch series, "But I'll take a mere factor of 15 for the time being." Yes, on his test Intel Xeon server was a nearly 15x improvement with the patches as they stand today.

  • systemd 250 Is Coming For Christmas With A Boat Load Of New Features - Phoronix

    Systemd 250 is gearing up for release this month and today marked the availability of the first release candidate (and RC2 as a brown paper bag update). Systemd 250 is packing a rather large number of new features and changes across the board for this dominant Linux init system and service manager. It's been a half-year since systemd 249 and now systemd 250 is preparing to set sail for powering 2022 Linux distributions. Systemd 250 has many notable changes from systemd-homed defaulting to Btrfs with Zstd compression to UID mapped mounts to ease home directory migration among systems. There is also support for encrypted and authenticated credentials, many new settings for unit files, and much more.

  • Radeon Linux Driver Has A Huge Optimization Two Decades Later For ATI R300~R500 GPUs - Phoronix

    While earlier this year AMD dropped pre-Polaris support from their mainline Radeon Software Windows driver, under Linux with open-source software older GPUs can live on much longer with superior driver support... Pending for Mesa 22.0 and as a surprise Christmas gift for those with nearly two decade old GPUs, a big optimization is pending for those with ATI Radeon R300/R400/R500 series graphics cards still in operation. The change by longtime open-source graphics driver developer Emma Anholt is for the ATI R300 Gallium3D drivers to request NIR shaders from the Mesa state tracker and to use the NIR-to-TGSI path.

  • Kernel Karnage – Part 6 (Last Call)

    This blogpost concludes patching the kernel callbacks. While there is more functionality to add and more problems to address from kernel space, such as ETW or minifilters, the main goal of sufficiently crippling an EDR/AV product using a kernel driver has been met. Using Interceptor, we can deploy a meterpreter shell or Cobalt Strike Beacon and even run Mimikatz undetected. The next challenge will be to deploy the driver on a target and bypass protections such as Driver Signature Enforcement.

How to Search for Text within Files and Folders in Linux

If you are a developer, a web programmer, or someone who works with many files and you need to find a single piece of text, you should know and memorize a single command you can use on any Linux-based system. For example, let’s say you have a directory containing 30 folders and 20,000 files. It doesn’t matter the extension of the files contained in these folders as they can be whatever crosses your mind, e.g. .txt, .php, .css, .js, etc. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6