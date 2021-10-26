The go-to command for deleting or removing files in Linux and other UNIX-like operating systems is the rm command, and experienced users who know how dangerous that command can be usually call it with the -i option, just to be sure they don’t delete something by error.

When you have a server with SSH access, unless you've configured it otherwise, any user with an account on that system can log in and, if they have the permissions and skill, wreak havoc on your server.

While X11 remains the foundation for most Linux desktops, its network transparency, or ability to display output across the network, is one of its unsung features. SSH makes it easy and secure to run Linux GUI apps on a remote machine and display them on your machine.

Securing Linux server is very important to protect your data, intellectual property from the hands of crackers (hackers). The system administrator is responsible for security of the Linux box. In this blog we will go through important tips for hardening a CentOS / RHEL server.

PyCharm is a dedicated Python graphical IDE (Integrated Development Environment) popular amongst Python developers with its wide range of essential tools such as analyzing code, debugging, and integration. The IDE also comes with the command line, connects to a database, creates a virtual environment, and manages your version control system (Git). In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install PyCharm Community, Professional or Educational using the third-party repository by phracek/PyCharm or Flatpak.

Hello friends. In this post, I will explain to you How to set a Grub root password on Ubuntu 20.04. So you can protect even the system boot. Ideal for shared computers or where we want to increase the security of it.

Kernel: Performance, systemd 250 Plans, and More Linux Kernel Patches Allow Booting Higher Core Count Systems Much Faster - Phoronix Patches started earlier this year for allowing the parallel bring-up of secondary CPU cores for x86_64 processors have gotten back to being worked on and were sent out on Thursday for review. The focus on the set of patches affecting a few hundred lines of code is about being able to bring-up secondary (x86_64) CPU cores in parallel. This is just the beginning and there is the opportunity for even greater parallelization to happen in the Linux kernel boot process. But as Amazon's David Woodhouse noted in the patch series, "But I'll take a mere factor of 15 for the time being." Yes, on his test Intel Xeon server was a nearly 15x improvement with the patches as they stand today.

systemd 250 Is Coming For Christmas With A Boat Load Of New Features - Phoronix Systemd 250 is gearing up for release this month and today marked the availability of the first release candidate (and RC2 as a brown paper bag update). Systemd 250 is packing a rather large number of new features and changes across the board for this dominant Linux init system and service manager. It's been a half-year since systemd 249 and now systemd 250 is preparing to set sail for powering 2022 Linux distributions. Systemd 250 has many notable changes from systemd-homed defaulting to Btrfs with Zstd compression to UID mapped mounts to ease home directory migration among systems. There is also support for encrypted and authenticated credentials, many new settings for unit files, and much more.

Radeon Linux Driver Has A Huge Optimization Two Decades Later For ATI R300~R500 GPUs - Phoronix While earlier this year AMD dropped pre-Polaris support from their mainline Radeon Software Windows driver, under Linux with open-source software older GPUs can live on much longer with superior driver support... Pending for Mesa 22.0 and as a surprise Christmas gift for those with nearly two decade old GPUs, a big optimization is pending for those with ATI Radeon R300/R400/R500 series graphics cards still in operation. The change by longtime open-source graphics driver developer Emma Anholt is for the ATI R300 Gallium3D drivers to request NIR shaders from the Mesa state tracker and to use the NIR-to-TGSI path.

Kernel Karnage – Part 6 (Last Call) This blogpost concludes patching the kernel callbacks. While there is more functionality to add and more problems to address from kernel space, such as ETW or minifilters, the main goal of sufficiently crippling an EDR/AV product using a kernel driver has been met. Using Interceptor, we can deploy a meterpreter shell or Cobalt Strike Beacon and even run Mimikatz undetected. The next challenge will be to deploy the driver on a target and bypass protections such as Driver Signature Enforcement.