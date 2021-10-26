First Look at Armbian Linux on Raspberry Pi 4
Every time I write an article about Armbian, people ask: when will Raspberry Pi support be available? Well, the wait is (almost) over as the Armbian community has finally added build framework support for the Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer.
So of course I had to see Armbian Linux in action on my Raspberry Pi 4 Model B SBC with 8GB RAM. Armbian is currently providing builds based on the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series with the Xfce and Cinnamon desktop environments pre-installed, as well as a text-based (CLI) variant.
