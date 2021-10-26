OBS Studio and Fedora Linux: An Interview with Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
OBS Studio is the industry standard for streaming software. This is an interview with Georges Basile Stavracas Neto who has been working on porting OBS Studio to use PipeWire and improve how this important software tool works on Fedora Linux. Georges will answer questions about the way forward and how to improve Fedora Linux as a platform for streamers overall. This interview also turned out somewhat extra timely due to the Linus Tech Tips Linux challenge where he specifically tried to set up his system for the purpose of streaming.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 657 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
6 hours 57 min ago
14 hours 32 min ago
14 hours 47 min ago
15 hours 17 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago
15 hours 39 min ago
16 hours 54 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 31 min ago
17 hours 35 min ago