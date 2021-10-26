Using GPG to Encrypt and Decrypt Files on Linux [Hands-on for Beginners] GnuPG, popularly known as GPG, is an extremely versatile tool, being widely used as the industry standard for encryption of things like emails, messages, files, or just anything you need to send to someone securely. It’s easy to get started with GPG, and you can be on your way with using it in a matter of minutes. You’ve now gone over everything you need to start using GPG, including encrypting files for yourself and for others. As I mentioned earlier, this is just for understanding how GPG encryption and decryption process works. The basic GPG knowledge you just acquired can be taken to the next level when applied in real-world scenarios.

OBS Studio and Fedora Linux: An Interview with Georges Basile Stavracas Neto OBS Studio is the industry standard for streaming software. This is an interview with Georges Basile Stavracas Neto who has been working on porting OBS Studio to use PipeWire and improve how this important software tool works on Fedora Linux. Georges will answer questions about the way forward and how to improve Fedora Linux as a platform for streamers overall. This interview also turned out somewhat extra timely due to the Linus Tech Tips Linux challenge where he specifically tried to set up his system for the purpose of streaming.