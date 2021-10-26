Using GPG to Encrypt and Decrypt Files on Linux [Hands-on for Beginners]
GnuPG, popularly known as GPG, is an extremely versatile tool, being widely used as the industry standard for encryption of things like emails, messages, files, or just anything you need to send to someone securely.
It’s easy to get started with GPG, and you can be on your way with using it in a matter of minutes.
You’ve now gone over everything you need to start using GPG, including encrypting files for yourself and for others. As I mentioned earlier, this is just for understanding how GPG encryption and decryption process works. The basic GPG knowledge you just acquired can be taken to the next level when applied in real-world scenarios.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 665 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
6 hours 57 min ago
14 hours 32 min ago
14 hours 47 min ago
15 hours 17 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago
15 hours 39 min ago
16 hours 54 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 31 min ago
17 hours 35 min ago