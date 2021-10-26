Linux Mint 20.3 Beta Is Now Available for Download
Linux Mint 20.3 was unveiled in early October 2021 and it’s scheduled for release near the Christmas holidays. The Linux Mint team already shared some of the new features coming to this update in the Linux Mint 20 series, which is based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series and supported for 5 years.
Based on the Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS release, Linux Mint 20.3 beta sticks to the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel to minimize any failures that may occur during upgrades from Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” or a previous version.
