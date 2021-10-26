GNU/Linux on Devices and More
Voltage mode control for gimbal motors
The moteus brushless controller can drive many motors out of the box, but until now it has been challenging to use with gimbal style brushless motors. They are wound with thin wire so that they have a very high winding resistance, and thus can be driven by inexpensive low current controllers. Using something like moteus with a gimbal motor isn’t absolutely necessary, but does give benefits in terms of high performance trajectory tracking and torque control.
Experience the gravity of Pluto with the Original Solarfidget | Arduino Blog
A fidget spinner might entertain you for a short time, but unless you’re an astronaut you will only be able to experience it in Earth gravity. Wouldn’t it be fun if you could play with a fidget toy in a variety of planetary gravity magnitudes? Now you can, thanks to the Original Solarfidget.
The Original Solarfidget is a DIY desk toy similar to a fidget spinner. Pick up the puck-like device and give it a little jostle to start the LEDs spinning. They’ll spin for a while before slowly coming to halt. If you tilt it, the LED will settle at the bottom of the puck like pendulum. But here’s where the fun comes in: it can react to different gravity levels. That means you can see how the LEDs would spin in the heavy gravity of Jupiter or the miniscule gravity of Pluto.
Why we will win the war for general-purpose computing
Recent online articles have sounded the alarm over an escalating "war" on General Purpose Computing (GPC). Tech Giants have consolidated more power during the pandemic and are flexing their muscles, locking down systems more tightly, and becoming audacious in their open disrespect for digital rights and privacy. Much of this occurs under the pretext of security or compliance. Personal computers, once tools of choice, are being recklessly pushed aside in some societies in favour of "necessary" always-on, permanently connected mobile appliances.
Here I hope to offer a different perspective and explain why, as a technological optimist 1, I don't think this will work out. In this essay we will examine why there's a problem, and make the case that advanced technological societies must always retain open, general purpose personal computers, strictly under the control of their users, and that the market for these is set to grow.
JK01 is a mini PC with Intel Celeron N5095 for $140 and up - Liliputing
And the little computer supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connections. According to product listings, the system supports Windows 10 and Linux, but it’s unclear if it actually comes with an activated Windows license pre-installed (obviously you’ll need to supply your own OS if you purchase the barebones model which doesn’t come with any storage).
The cheapest Jasper Lake mini PC so far: JK01 for $140 and up - CNX Software
If you’d like to get an idea of the performance, you can check out Ian’s review of Beelink U59 mini PC also based on the Intel Celeron N5095 processor, and tested with Windows 11 and Ubuntu 20.04/21.04. Note there will always be some small variation between systems with the same processor, either because of cooling, memory configuration/bandwidth, or storage (SSD vs SATA), but it can still serve as a rough guide of expected performance.
Another Debian dust-up with Firefox dependencies – but there is an annoying and awkward workaround
Debian is having problems with a current version of Firefox that leaves users with a dangerously outdated browser. One of the grey-bearded elders of the Linux distro world, Debian has had issues with Mozilla before. For years, it built its own forks of the Mozilla apps – Iceweasel, Icedove, Iceape, and Iceowl – because of a disagreement over trademark use. But this time the issues are technical rather than legal. As a conservative, stable distro, Debian includes the Extended Support Release (ESR) version of Firefox – ideal for those who find Mozilla's four-weekly release cycle a bit too rapid.
