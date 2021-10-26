IBM/Red Hat Puff Pieces and Microsoft Ties
Service Mesh – Mark Chesire, Red Hat
Mark Chesire, director of product for application services at Red Hat, explains why IT organizations will need a service mesh to manage APIs.
Why culture matters when implementing new technology
Red Hat’s Michael Browne discusses the importance of a digital-first culture when it comes to bringing new technology into a business.
Digital transformation has become somewhat of a buzzword phrase that can cover a whole host of technology implementation across all industries and sectors. Because it’s so broad, the advice around adopting it is often incredibly vague.
However, there is one element of digital transformation that is important to all industries and lends itself to a slightly more specific type of advice for leaders: making digital transformation part of a company’s culture.
Red Hat Brings Industry-Leading Ansible Automation Platform to Microsoft Azure [Ed: IBM/Red Hat's love letters to Microsoft with Microsoft logos here]
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Microsoft Azure. It builds on Red Hat’s standard for hybrid cloud automation that has been refined for the evolving realities of computing at hybrid cloud scale. The collaboration between Red Hat and Microsoft delivers a powerful solution that provides customers flexibility in how they adopt automation to deliver any application, anywhere, without additional overhead or complexity.
Debian is having problems with a current version of Firefox that leaves users with a dangerously outdated browser. One of the grey-bearded elders of the Linux distro world, Debian has had issues with Mozilla before. For years, it built its own forks of the Mozilla apps – Iceweasel, Icedove, Iceape, and Iceowl – because of a disagreement over trademark use. But this time the issues are technical rather than legal. As a conservative, stable distro, Debian includes the Extended Support Release (ESR) version of Firefox – ideal for those who find Mozilla's four-weekly release cycle a bit too rapid.
