Another Debian dust-up with Firefox dependencies – but there is an annoying and awkward workaround
Debian is having problems with a current version of Firefox that leaves users with a dangerously outdated browser.
One of the grey-bearded elders of the Linux distro world, Debian has had issues with Mozilla before. For years, it built its own forks of the Mozilla apps – Iceweasel, Icedove, Iceape, and Iceowl – because of a disagreement over trademark use. But this time the issues are technical rather than legal.
As a conservative, stable distro, Debian includes the Extended Support Release (ESR) version of Firefox – ideal for those who find Mozilla's four-weekly release cycle a bit too rapid.
Another Debian dust-up with Firefox dependencies – but there is an annoying and awkward workaround
