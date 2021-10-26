How to customize Firefox UI - step-by-step tutorial
That was fairly complicated, I admit. I wish there was a simpler way to edit the Firefox UI, but unfortunately, if you're not happy with Firefox's default looks, and you want to alter them beyond the basic customization available, you will need CSS knowledge, CSS files, and a bunch of rules. This guide outlines how you can achieve that, without going into every specific detail of the browser's interface.
I am fully aware that this isn't a trivial task. CSS looks "easy" to those who know how to use it, but it also creates aversion, justifiably, with ordinary people seeking simple ergonomic solutions. I believe the right way is to actually invest a little bit of time and master this lingo, as it gives you the freedom to make the necessary adjustments to the UI, without relying on arbitrary decisions out there somewhere. I wish Mozilla was making better choices, but hey, even with all this nonsense piled into Firefox, it's still the best browser, it allows you to change the interface, and it's the one browser you should use on your desktop and mobile. It's the only thing that makes the Internet still barely usable, and you will not like the future without Firefox. So grab the CSS, get rid of the annoyances, and continue using Firefox. We're done here.
Another Debian dust-up with Firefox dependencies – but there is an annoying and awkward workaround
Debian is having problems with a current version of Firefox that leaves users with a dangerously outdated browser. One of the grey-bearded elders of the Linux distro world, Debian has had issues with Mozilla before. For years, it built its own forks of the Mozilla apps – Iceweasel, Icedove, Iceape, and Iceowl – because of a disagreement over trademark use. But this time the issues are technical rather than legal. As a conservative, stable distro, Debian includes the Extended Support Release (ESR) version of Firefox – ideal for those who find Mozilla's four-weekly release cycle a bit too rapid.
