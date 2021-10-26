Debian is having problems with a current version of Firefox that leaves users with a dangerously outdated browser. One of the grey-bearded elders of the Linux distro world, Debian has had issues with Mozilla before. For years, it built its own forks of the Mozilla apps – Iceweasel, Icedove, Iceape, and Iceowl – because of a disagreement over trademark use. But this time the issues are technical rather than legal. As a conservative, stable distro, Debian includes the Extended Support Release (ESR) version of Firefox – ideal for those who find Mozilla's four-weekly release cycle a bit too rapid.

today's leftovers Raku Advent Calendar: Day 10: Java Annotations in Raku or my @annotation is role; Today, a little about the fact that the new is better absorbed through the already known. It so happened that I write for $dayjob in Java, so I will come from this side. Java 1.5 introduces an interesting syntactic form – annotations.

Lightwood I don't usually write about my professional work, this is an exception. I've been working on automatic machine learning for almost 3 years. A small amount of that was focused on what I'd call the core of the problem, most of it was focused on platform building. This changed in the last 5 months when I decided to quit management duties and focus solely on "research". The first thing to come out of this is the version 1 redesign of an automatic ml library called Lightwood.

HL7 Celebrates 10 Years of FHIR Health IT Data Standard The open-source data standard aims to support healthcare interoperability for real-time access to health information across the care continuum. FHIR is widely used across the healthcare industry in mobile applications, cloud communications, EHR-based data sharing, and server communications.

Masayuki Uemura, Creator Of The NES And SNES, Dies At 78 Originally, Uemura worked at Sharp, selling photocell tech to various companies, including his future employer Nintendo. Once joinging the company, he worked with Gunpei Yokoi to integrate the photocell technology into electronic light gun games. He would go on to work on plug-and-play consoles like Nintendo’s Color TV-Game. But everything changed in 1981 with a single phone call. “President Yamauchi told me to make a video game system, one that could play games on cartridges,” Uemura told Matt Alt in an interview published last year on Kotaku. “He always liked to call me after he’d had a few drinks, so I didn’t think much of it. I just said, “Sure thing, boss,” and hung up. It wasn’t until the next morning when he came up to me, sober, and said, “That thing we talked about—you’re on it?” that it hit me: He was serious.”