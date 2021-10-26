today's howtos
How To Install Docker on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Docker is a container-based application framework, which wraps up a specific application with all its dependencies in a container. Containers are usually isolated from one another and bundled their own software libraries and configuration files, they can communicate with each other through well-defined channels.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Docker Community Edition (CE) on a Fedora 35.
Bash Select Command (Create Menu in Shell Scripts) – TecAdmin
Bash Select construct is used to create a numbered menu from the list of items.
How to install PipeWire on Ubuntu Linux
The purpose of this tutorial is to install PipeWire on Ubuntu Linux. PipeWire is a sound server that can handle playback and capturing of audio and video streams. It is a worthy replacement to other multimedia frameworks such as PulseAudio, which is the default on Ubuntu, and others.
PipeWire was developed by Wim Taymans at Red Hat, and aims to provide better handling of audio and video for Linux systems. It does so by providing lower lantency than other sound servers and also has a superior processing engine. The official site is pipewire.org. Another use case for installing PipeWire is if you are having audio compatibility problems on Ubuntu, such as your Bluetooth device not working.
In this tutorial, we will cover the step by step instructions to install PipeWire on Ubuntu Linux. You will also see how to use PipeWire as your main sound server on Ubuntu, which replaces PulseAudio. We will also show how to revert the changes, in case you decide that PipeWire is not for you and you want to restore to system defaults.
Install VNC Server on Ubuntu 20.04 | 18.04 LTS to access GNOME
In this tutorial, we will learn the commands to install a VNC server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal or Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic using the terminal to access Gnome Linux graphic user interface, remotely.
How to install KDE Plasma on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux - Linux Shout
KDE is currently available in version 5.20 while doing this tutorial. The main focus of this Linux desktop environment is on providing wide range of customization options. Here we will see the commands to install KDE Plasma’s latest and testing desktop version on Debian 11 Bullseye server or desktop using the terminal.
Users who have used Windows will defnatley find KDE desktop environment on their Linux quite familiar. KDE is popular becuase of its beautiful interface, sleek icons and lots of tools and apps developed by KDE community. Further, if one doesn’t like the arrangements of elements then he or she can position the Widgets, Taskbar and almost every element to get the look and feel he/she wants. However, the variety of options can make inexperienced users quickly overwhelmed. Hence, you might have to invest time to become aware and comfortable with it.
» GNU Linux Debian 11 (bullseye) – example for https enabled /etc/apt/sources.list (including contrib and non-free) | dwaves.de
this is a sample-example apt sources.list, because the perfect sources.list it is science for itself
(this is not an perfect sources.list but one that was tested and works)
right now not including non-free would mean lenovo laptop users can use LAN but not WIFI.
How to Install / Enable RPM Fusion on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable
RPM Fusion is a repository of add-on packages for Rhel-type distributions and EL+EPEL that a group of community volunteers maintains. RPM Fusion is not a standalone repository but an extension of Almalinux’s default packages that could not be included due to AlmaLinux being bound by the same legal restrictions as Red Hat.
The RPM Fusion repository comes in two flavors, Free and Non-Free. The free repository contains a free version of the software that is open source and non-free, which have mostly almost all free software but are closed source and mainly proprietary.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install RPM Fusion on your AlmaLinux 8 distribution.
How to Install balenaEtcher on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable
balenaEtcher is a free and open-source flashing utility tool famous for writing image files such as .iso and .img files and zipped folders onto storage media to create live SD cards and USB flash drives. balenaEtcher has cross-platform support on Linux, BSD, macOS, and Windows and is developed by balena and licensed under Apache License 2.0.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install baelnaEtcher on Fedora 35 and create a Linux distribution boot disk.
Getting Started With DataStax Astra DB - OSTechNix
In this tutorial, we are going to learn about DataStax Astra DB, how to create a database with Astra DB, how to load sample data to the database and finally how to connect the databases.
Before getting started with Astra DB, let me give you a brief introduction to Astra DB.
Ubuntu 22.04 kernel version
Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux, the latest long term support release from Canonical, is due to come out on April 21, 2022. As with all new LTS versions of Ubuntu, it will have a newer kernel version from other past releases of Ubuntu.
In this tutorial, we will discuss the kernel of Ubuntu 22.04, and show you how to check the kernel version on your own system. You will also see how to upgrade or downgrade the kernel version in Ubuntu.
Ubuntu 22.04 network configuration
Canonical prides itself on making their Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish Linux operating system very simple to use, even if you do not have a lot of technical knowledge. Despite its simplicity, Ubuntu has a lot going on under the hood to make things work, including networking configuration that allows you to connect to local devices or servers across the world.
Although Ubuntu and its networking settings should normally, and ideally, work without a hitch, there may come a time where you need to roll up your sleeves and do some tinkering to get things sorted out. Or, maybe you’re just curious about various network configuration on the system.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to get started with network configuration on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish. This can include simple tasks like viewing your system’s IP address, to more complex things like restarting your networking service, which may come in handy when troubleshooting network issues. Read on to start learning about network configuration on Ubuntu 22.04.
Film compositing on Linux with Natron | Opensource.com
In film post-production, there's a phase called compositing, which puts the actual footage in a camera with footage generated purely by software. What that actually means to the compositing artist depends on the movie. Sometimes there are just a few overlays, other times there's some minor special effect like laser beams or explosions, sometimes it's a green screen, and still other times it's a little bit of everything. Most video editing applications can do basic compositing. Still, when your entire job is to bring different components together and make it look like they were in front of the camera in real life at the time of the shooting, you need a dedicated application with some very specific tooling. Happily, the film industry does a lot more with open source and cross-studio collaboration than you might expect, and so some of the best tools to process digital images (including OpenColorIO, OpenEXR, OpenFX, and more) have become ubiquitous. The compositing application Natron takes advantage of this open technology, plus the time-honored interface models of "noodles and nodes," to bring professional compositing to open source software users.
Compositing is a big and complex job, but this article introduces you to the basics of what you need to know about the interface of Natron and some basic principles of compositing. After reading this, you won't be a pro, but you'll know where to begin.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
xfce4-terminal 0.9.1 development release
Welcome back! For the last two months, I've been working on fixing regressions introduced by 0.9.0 (thanks to all the people who use try the development releases) and a few new features and enhancements that the community has been asking for.
Is EndeavourOS the Easiest Way to Use Arch Linux?
Arch Linux is famous for being its own thing, done in its own way. Most distributions are built on other distributions. Ubuntu is based on Debian, Manjaro is based on Arch, and Fedora is based on RedHat Linux. Arch Linux isn’t based on anything. It was built from the ground up using the Linux kernel, the GNU utilities, its own package manager, and so on. Arch Linux lets the user decide exactly what they want to include or leave out of their operating system and applications. It’s the polar opposite of bloat. It’s just about the skinniest Linux you can get.
Liferea Feed Reader Can Now Convert TinyTinyRSS Sources to Local Subscriptions
Liferea feed reader and news aggregator released version 1.13.7 a few days ago as the latest development release. Liferea is a GTK+3 news reader with an embedded web browser. It supports for reading articles offline, force fetch full article text using HTML5 extraction, and subscribing to HTML5 websites that do not even have a feed. It may also permanently save headlines in news bins, and supports for synchronizing with “TinyTinyRSS”, “TheOldReader”, and “Reedah”. The 1.13.7 release continues working on the ‘Reader mode’. User now can toggle on/off Reader mode by right-clicking on lower right HTML view area via context menu option. And, it now allows to convert TinyTinyRSS subscriptions to local scriptions.
