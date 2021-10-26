Language Selection

Update in OpenSUSE/Tumbleweed

SUSE
  • Ritchie-CLI Becomes Official, Mesa, bind Update in Tumbleweed - openSUSE News

    While the rolling release snapped its streak of continuous daily snapshots, Tumbleweed persists releasing numerous snapshots; in total, five have been released so far this week.

    The last snapshot, 20211207, updated one package that gamers will appreciate. The computer opponent for the board game Blokus was updated with the release of pentobi 19.1. The bug fixing update provided a work around for a crash that happened during an exit in some situations. The package also avoids a warning with Qt 6 caused by a deprecated signal-handler syntax.

    Snapshot 20211206 updated the 3D graphics package Mesa to version 21.3.1. The updated provided mostly AMD, Intel and Zink fixes. The package also added a work around to fix a segfault with the first-person shooter video game Metro Exodus, which announced availability with Linux in April 2021. The highly portable implementation of the Domain Name System protocol bind 9.16.23 fixed CVE-2021-25219 by disabling the lame server cache that would have allowed an attacker to significantly degrade resolver performance. There were some patches removed in the blog 2.26 update. Font rendering package freetype2 2.11.1 improved cmake support and updated the latest experimental COLRv1 Application Programming Interface to OpenType standard 1.9. Another rendering package poppler, which is for pdfs, updated to version 21.12.0 and added a few APIs; one to read/save to file descriptor; one to add images; and one to validate signatures. Many incremental improvements and bug fixes were made in the libvirt 7.10.0 update and a new feature is a binary that helps users figure out the format of Distinguished Name from a certificate file the way it expects in the tls_allowed_dn_list option of the libvirtd.conf configuration file. The userspace components for the Linux Kernel’s drivers and infiniband subsystem package rdma-core 38.0 was the only major version update in the snapshot; it updated kernel headers stddef.h. Other packages to update in the snapshot were gc 8.2.0, kImageAnnotator 0.5.3, strace 5.15 and more.

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/49 – Dominique a.k.a. DimStar (Dim*)

    Unfortunately, we could not keep up the daily streak of snapshots during this week. We ‘only’ managed to push out 6 snapshots. Over the last weekend, we had an openQA-worker causing some troubles, which resulted in not sufficient throughput to get anything ready to publish. But 6 snapshots is still acceptable, isn’t it? Anyway, we had the following releases: 1202, 1203, 1205, 1206, 1207, and 1208.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Tracing hardware offload in Open vSwitch

    Open vSwitch (OVS) is an open source framework for software-defined networking (SDN) and is useful in virtualized environments. Just like conventional network stacks, OVS can offload tasks to the hardware running on the network interface card (NIC) to speed up the processing of network packets. However, dozens of functions are invoked in a chain to achieve hardware offload. This article takes you through the chain of functions to help you debug networking problems with OVS. This article assumes that you understand the basics of OVS and hardware offload. To accompany your study of this article, you should be familiar with network commands, particularly Linux's tc (traffic control) command, in order to dump traffic flows and see whether they are offloaded. For the flow illustrated in this article, I used a Mellanox NIC.

  • Cockpit Project: Cockpit 259
  • Absolute Zero Touch - because you can’t reach all the way to the edge

    When pushing compute and cloud technologies to the edge of the network, the logistical approach to infrastructure provisioning needs to be hands-off. Is Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) a possibility? Are things ever really "zero?" This post will provide an overview of ZTP, why it’s important when working with thousands of edge nodes, and how GitOps practices and Red Hat solutions are enabling more rapid deployment of mobile infrastructure—helping you manage your infrastructure at the edge.

  • Sysadmins in 2022: 3 ways to advance your career | Enable Sysadmin

    As digital transformation and automation change the sysadmin role, make sure you're doing what's necessary to thrive through the transition.

  • IT careers: 5 secrets to making a successful change | The Enterprisers Project

    If you’ve been daydreaming about making a career change, you’re not alone. But while it’s enticing to imagine yourself in the career of your dreams, getting there can be scary. Whether you’re jumping into a brand-new career path or leaving the industry you’ve been in for years, you need to prepare. Here are five secrets to help you make your career jump as an IT professional.

  • Remi Collet: PHP 7.3 is dead

    After PHP 7.2, and as announced, PHP version 7.3.33 was the last official release of PHP 7.3 [...] However, given the very important number of downloads by the users of my repository the version is still available in remi repository for Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS...) and Fedora (Software Collections) and will include the latest security fix.

  • Irving Wladawsky-Berger: Is the Metaverse the Next Major Phase of the Internet?

    “Don’t mock the metaverse,” said The Economist in a November 20 article. “There are good reasons to take the metaverse seriously. One is historical: as computers have become more capable, the experiences which they generate have become richer. The internet began its life displaying nothing more exciting than white text on a black background. Flat images were added in the 1990s. Video came to dominate in the 2010s. On that reading, a move into three dimensions is a logical consequence of the steady growth in computing power.” “The metaverse is already here. It’s just not evenly distributed,” the article added. “The video-game industry - the only type of entertainment fully exposed to the compounding power of Moore’s law - has been selling virtual worlds for years.” Online games like World of Warcraft, Fortnite, and Roblox have hundreds of millions of users, and their gaming companies have valuations in the tens of billions, - evidence that immersive virtual worlds can be popular and profitable. “It is hard to argue that an idea will never catch on when, for millions of people, it already has.” 3-D virtual environments have had limited success beyond the video-game industry. But this could change. Leading technology companies have announced plans to expand their use in business, education, social media, and other so-called serious applications. On October 28, Mark Zuckerberg announced his commitment to a metaverse strategy by rebranding Facebook as Meta Platforms. A week or so later, Satya Nadella shared Microsoft’s metaverse plans, starting with enabling users of Mesh for Microsoft Teams to interact and collaborate in 3-D immersive workspaces.

xfce4-terminal 0.9.1 development release

  Welcome back! For the last two months, I've been working on fixing regressions introduced by 0.9.0 (thanks to all the people who use try the development releases) and a few new features and enhancements that the community has been asking for. Read more

Is EndeavourOS the Easiest Way to Use Arch Linux?

Arch Linux is famous for being its own thing, done in its own way. Most distributions are built on other distributions. Ubuntu is based on Debian, Manjaro is based on Arch, and Fedora is based on RedHat Linux. Arch Linux isn’t based on anything. It was built from the ground up using the Linux kernel, the GNU utilities, its own package manager, and so on. Arch Linux lets the user decide exactly what they want to include or leave out of their operating system and applications. It’s the polar opposite of bloat. It’s just about the skinniest Linux you can get. Read more

Liferea Feed Reader Can Now Convert TinyTinyRSS Sources to Local Subscriptions

Liferea feed reader and news aggregator released version 1.13.7 a few days ago as the latest development release. Liferea is a GTK+3 news reader with an embedded web browser. It supports for reading articles offline, force fetch full article text using HTML5 extraction, and subscribing to HTML5 websites that do not even have a feed. It may also permanently save headlines in news bins, and supports for synchronizing with “TinyTinyRSS”, “TheOldReader”, and “Reedah”. The 1.13.7 release continues working on the ‘Reader mode’. User now can toggle on/off Reader mode by right-clicking on lower right HTML view area via context menu option. And, it now allows to convert TinyTinyRSS subscriptions to local scriptions. Read more

