IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Tracing hardware offload in Open vSwitch Open vSwitch (OVS) is an open source framework for software-defined networking (SDN) and is useful in virtualized environments. Just like conventional network stacks, OVS can offload tasks to the hardware running on the network interface card (NIC) to speed up the processing of network packets. However, dozens of functions are invoked in a chain to achieve hardware offload. This article takes you through the chain of functions to help you debug networking problems with OVS. This article assumes that you understand the basics of OVS and hardware offload. To accompany your study of this article, you should be familiar with network commands, particularly Linux's tc (traffic control) command, in order to dump traffic flows and see whether they are offloaded. For the flow illustrated in this article, I used a Mellanox NIC.

Cockpit Project: Cockpit 259

Absolute Zero Touch - because you can’t reach all the way to the edge When pushing compute and cloud technologies to the edge of the network, the logistical approach to infrastructure provisioning needs to be hands-off. Is Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) a possibility? Are things ever really "zero?" This post will provide an overview of ZTP, why it’s important when working with thousands of edge nodes, and how GitOps practices and Red Hat solutions are enabling more rapid deployment of mobile infrastructure—helping you manage your infrastructure at the edge.

Sysadmins in 2022: 3 ways to advance your career | Enable Sysadmin As digital transformation and automation change the sysadmin role, make sure you're doing what's necessary to thrive through the transition.

IT careers: 5 secrets to making a successful change | The Enterprisers Project If you’ve been daydreaming about making a career change, you’re not alone. But while it’s enticing to imagine yourself in the career of your dreams, getting there can be scary. Whether you’re jumping into a brand-new career path or leaving the industry you’ve been in for years, you need to prepare. Here are five secrets to help you make your career jump as an IT professional.

Remi Collet: PHP 7.3 is dead After PHP 7.2, and as announced, PHP version 7.3.33 was the last official release of PHP 7.3 [...] However, given the very important number of downloads by the users of my repository the version is still available in remi repository for Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS...) and Fedora (Software Collections) and will include the latest security fix.

Irving Wladawsky-Berger: Is the Metaverse the Next Major Phase of the Internet? “Don’t mock the metaverse,” said The Economist in a November 20 article. “There are good reasons to take the metaverse seriously. One is historical: as computers have become more capable, the experiences which they generate have become richer. The internet began its life displaying nothing more exciting than white text on a black background. Flat images were added in the 1990s. Video came to dominate in the 2010s. On that reading, a move into three dimensions is a logical consequence of the steady growth in computing power.” “The metaverse is already here. It’s just not evenly distributed,” the article added. “The video-game industry - the only type of entertainment fully exposed to the compounding power of Moore’s law - has been selling virtual worlds for years.” Online games like World of Warcraft, Fortnite, and Roblox have hundreds of millions of users, and their gaming companies have valuations in the tens of billions, - evidence that immersive virtual worlds can be popular and profitable. “It is hard to argue that an idea will never catch on when, for millions of people, it already has.” 3-D virtual environments have had limited success beyond the video-game industry. But this could change. Leading technology companies have announced plans to expand their use in business, education, social media, and other so-called serious applications. On October 28, Mark Zuckerberg announced his commitment to a metaverse strategy by rebranding Facebook as Meta Platforms. A week or so later, Satya Nadella shared Microsoft’s metaverse plans, starting with enabling users of Mesh for Microsoft Teams to interact and collaborate in 3-D immersive workspaces.

xfce4-terminal 0.9.1 development release Welcome back! For the last two months, I've been working on fixing regressions introduced by 0.9.0 (thanks to all the people who use try the development releases) and a few new features and enhancements that the community has been asking for.