Kernel: Intel and AMD Work
-
Developers Call On Intel To Open-Source PSE Firmware As Their Newest Binary Headache - Phoronix
With Intel's Atom x6000E "Elkhart Lake" SoCs there is a new block called the Programmable Services Engine (PSE) that is an Arm Cortex-M7 companion core that handles various tasks. Unfortunately, with the PSE it means a new binary-only firmware module. With the Programmable Services Engine likely to come with future Intel platforms too, Coreboot developers and open-source enthusiasts are calling on Intel to now open-source this firmware to avoid having this extra binary blob and further complicating future open-source firmware efforts.
The Programmable Services Engine can be used for embedded controller (EC) functionality, sensor handling, network proxy, remote management, and other in-band and out-of-band device management tasks. Elkhart Lake is the first generation featuring the PSE.
-
Linux 5.17 Intel Graphics Driver Update Fixes Hangs, More Discrete vRAM Preparations - Phoronix
Sent to DRM-Next this week for queuing until the Linux 5.17 merge window in January is the latest batch of drm-intel-gt-next updates, which has hang fixes and more preparations for Intel discrete graphics.
There is already some Intel kernel graphics driver code that is queued for Linux 5.17, most notably including VRR support for Ice Lake. This week's drm-intel-gt-next has more notable changes for Intel's open-source driver that continues growing a lot for supporting their discrete graphics plans.
-
AMD Adds Further Zen 4 CPU Support In Linux Patches, Enables RDDR5 & LRDDR5 For EPYC CPU With Up To 12-Channels
AMD is rolling out the first enablement patches of their next-generation EPYC Zen 4 CPUs and the new features incorporated within them for the Linux OS.
-
AMDVLK 2021.Q4.2 Released With Dynamic Rendering, Other New Extensions - Phoronix
It's been over one month since the release of AMDVLK 2021.Q4.1 as the latest open-source AMD Vulkan driver update, which is off the wagon compared to the prior weekly/bi-weekly release cadence. But today thankfully it's been succeeded by AMDVLK 2021.Q4.2 as the newest driver release.
Since early November when the last AMDVLK open-source driver release occurred, AMDVLK has been seeing new activity to primarily keep up with the new Vulkan API extensions being introduced upstream. Most notable with AMDVLK 2021.Q4.2 is supporting Vulkan's new dynamic rendering support. Mesa's RADV (and Intel's ANV) have already been working on their dynamic rendering support too and NVIDIA has offered VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering in their beta driver since last month.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 773 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
xfce4-terminal 0.9.1 development release
Welcome back! For the last two months, I've been working on fixing regressions introduced by 0.9.0 (thanks to all the people who use try the development releases) and a few new features and enhancements that the community has been asking for.
Is EndeavourOS the Easiest Way to Use Arch Linux?
Arch Linux is famous for being its own thing, done in its own way. Most distributions are built on other distributions. Ubuntu is based on Debian, Manjaro is based on Arch, and Fedora is based on RedHat Linux. Arch Linux isn’t based on anything. It was built from the ground up using the Linux kernel, the GNU utilities, its own package manager, and so on. Arch Linux lets the user decide exactly what they want to include or leave out of their operating system and applications. It’s the polar opposite of bloat. It’s just about the skinniest Linux you can get.
Liferea Feed Reader Can Now Convert TinyTinyRSS Sources to Local Subscriptions
Liferea feed reader and news aggregator released version 1.13.7 a few days ago as the latest development release. Liferea is a GTK+3 news reader with an embedded web browser. It supports for reading articles offline, force fetch full article text using HTML5 extraction, and subscribing to HTML5 websites that do not even have a feed. It may also permanently save headlines in news bins, and supports for synchronizing with “TinyTinyRSS”, “TheOldReader”, and “Reedah”. The 1.13.7 release continues working on the ‘Reader mode’. User now can toggle on/off Reader mode by right-clicking on lower right HTML view area via context menu option. And, it now allows to convert TinyTinyRSS subscriptions to local scriptions.
Linux Community Updates 20 Year Old AMD GPU Driver
Linux Community Updates 20 Year Old AMD GPU Driver