Hardware: EtherCAT, Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, and RISC-V

Hardware
  • Whiskey Lake EtherCAT controller offers dual PCIe slots

    One of the system’s 4x GbE ports enables the high-throughput EtherCAT fieldbus protocol and supports a wide range of EtherCAT slave (AKA EtherCAT-Secondary) devices. The EtherCAT implementation offers time-deterministic synchronous control for automation and is compatible with third-party EtherCAT assistive-module support, “giving operators freedom to choose different motors and I/O based on cost/performance needs,” says Avalue. The SLP-WHG enables EtherCAT cycle times up to 125μs and offers up to 128-axis motion control and 11200 I/O point control, says Avalue.

    Other Linux-ready EtherCAT ready systems include Taicenn’s Atom D2550 based TBOX-4000 and WAGO’s Cortex-A8 powered PFC200. The SLP-WHG is based on Avalue’s EMX-WHLGP thin Mini-ITX board we covered in Mar. 2020.

  • Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W External Antenna Mod Expands Wi-Fi Support

    Get the wireless support you want on the latest Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W.

    The new Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is an exciting successor to the original Pi Zero W, but some makers insist it has a few areas of improvement that need to be addressed. Brian Dorey has taken matters into his own hands by upgrading the latest board to use an external antenna for wireless connections.

    The modification is possible thanks to a U.FL connector. This module is responsible for bridging the connection between the external antenna and Pi Zero 2 W. According to Dorey, it was able to detect 14 Wi-Fi networks with an external antenna but only four without it.

  • StarFive Dubhe 64-bit RISC-V core to be found in 12nm, 2 GHz processors - CNX Software

    StarFive has just announced customers’ delivery of the 64-bit RISC-V Dubhe core based on RV64GC ISA plus bit manipulation, user-level interrupts, as well as the latest Vector 1.0 (V) and Hypervisor (H) instructions.

    StarFive Dubhe can be clocked up to 2 GHz on a 12nm TSMC process node, and the company also released performance numbers with a SPECint2006 score of 8.9/GHz, a Dhrystone score of 6.6 DMIPS/MHz, and a CoreMark score of 7.6/MHz. A third-party source told CNX Software it should be equivalent to the SiFive Performance P550 RISC-V core announced last summer, itself comparable to Cortex-A75.

  • Apple Falling Division | Hackaday

    [Paul Curtis] over at Segger has an interesting series of blog posts about calculating division. This used to be a hotter topic, but nowadays many computers or computer languages have support for multiplication and division built-in. But some processors lack the instructions and a library to do it might be less than ideal. Knowing how to roll your own might allow you to optimize for speed or space. The current installment covers using Newton’s algorithm to do division.

    Steve Martin had a famous bit about how to be a millionaire and never pay taxes. He started out by saying, “First… get a million dollar. Then…” This method is a bit like that since you first have to know how to multiply before you can divide. The basic premise is twofold: Newton’s method let you refine an estimate of a reciprocal by successive multiplications and then multiplying a number a reciprocal is the same as dividing. In other words, if we need to divide 34 by 6, you could rewrite 36/6 to 36 * 1/6 and the answer is the same.

    [...]

    We liked that the post has a fixed-point implementation and then examines the resulting assembly code for ARM, RISC-V, and dsPIC30. Well worth a read.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Tracing hardware offload in Open vSwitch

    Open vSwitch (OVS) is an open source framework for software-defined networking (SDN) and is useful in virtualized environments. Just like conventional network stacks, OVS can offload tasks to the hardware running on the network interface card (NIC) to speed up the processing of network packets. However, dozens of functions are invoked in a chain to achieve hardware offload. This article takes you through the chain of functions to help you debug networking problems with OVS. This article assumes that you understand the basics of OVS and hardware offload. To accompany your study of this article, you should be familiar with network commands, particularly Linux's tc (traffic control) command, in order to dump traffic flows and see whether they are offloaded. For the flow illustrated in this article, I used a Mellanox NIC.

  • Cockpit Project: Cockpit 259
  • Absolute Zero Touch - because you can’t reach all the way to the edge

    When pushing compute and cloud technologies to the edge of the network, the logistical approach to infrastructure provisioning needs to be hands-off. Is Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) a possibility? Are things ever really "zero?" This post will provide an overview of ZTP, why it’s important when working with thousands of edge nodes, and how GitOps practices and Red Hat solutions are enabling more rapid deployment of mobile infrastructure—helping you manage your infrastructure at the edge.

  • Sysadmins in 2022: 3 ways to advance your career | Enable Sysadmin

    As digital transformation and automation change the sysadmin role, make sure you're doing what's necessary to thrive through the transition.

  • IT careers: 5 secrets to making a successful change | The Enterprisers Project

    If you’ve been daydreaming about making a career change, you’re not alone. But while it’s enticing to imagine yourself in the career of your dreams, getting there can be scary. Whether you’re jumping into a brand-new career path or leaving the industry you’ve been in for years, you need to prepare. Here are five secrets to help you make your career jump as an IT professional.

  • Remi Collet: PHP 7.3 is dead

    After PHP 7.2, and as announced, PHP version 7.3.33 was the last official release of PHP 7.3 [...] However, given the very important number of downloads by the users of my repository the version is still available in remi repository for Enterprise Linux (RHEL, CentOS...) and Fedora (Software Collections) and will include the latest security fix.

  • Irving Wladawsky-Berger: Is the Metaverse the Next Major Phase of the Internet?

    “Don’t mock the metaverse,” said The Economist in a November 20 article. “There are good reasons to take the metaverse seriously. One is historical: as computers have become more capable, the experiences which they generate have become richer. The internet began its life displaying nothing more exciting than white text on a black background. Flat images were added in the 1990s. Video came to dominate in the 2010s. On that reading, a move into three dimensions is a logical consequence of the steady growth in computing power.” “The metaverse is already here. It’s just not evenly distributed,” the article added. “The video-game industry - the only type of entertainment fully exposed to the compounding power of Moore’s law - has been selling virtual worlds for years.” Online games like World of Warcraft, Fortnite, and Roblox have hundreds of millions of users, and their gaming companies have valuations in the tens of billions, - evidence that immersive virtual worlds can be popular and profitable. “It is hard to argue that an idea will never catch on when, for millions of people, it already has.” 3-D virtual environments have had limited success beyond the video-game industry. But this could change. Leading technology companies have announced plans to expand their use in business, education, social media, and other so-called serious applications. On October 28, Mark Zuckerberg announced his commitment to a metaverse strategy by rebranding Facebook as Meta Platforms. A week or so later, Satya Nadella shared Microsoft’s metaverse plans, starting with enabling users of Mesh for Microsoft Teams to interact and collaborate in 3-D immersive workspaces.

xfce4-terminal 0.9.1 development release

  Welcome back! For the last two months, I've been working on fixing regressions introduced by 0.9.0 (thanks to all the people who use try the development releases) and a few new features and enhancements that the community has been asking for. Read more

Is EndeavourOS the Easiest Way to Use Arch Linux?

Arch Linux is famous for being its own thing, done in its own way. Most distributions are built on other distributions. Ubuntu is based on Debian, Manjaro is based on Arch, and Fedora is based on RedHat Linux. Arch Linux isn’t based on anything. It was built from the ground up using the Linux kernel, the GNU utilities, its own package manager, and so on. Arch Linux lets the user decide exactly what they want to include or leave out of their operating system and applications. It’s the polar opposite of bloat. It’s just about the skinniest Linux you can get. Read more

Liferea Feed Reader Can Now Convert TinyTinyRSS Sources to Local Subscriptions

Liferea feed reader and news aggregator released version 1.13.7 a few days ago as the latest development release. Liferea is a GTK+3 news reader with an embedded web browser. It supports for reading articles offline, force fetch full article text using HTML5 extraction, and subscribing to HTML5 websites that do not even have a feed. It may also permanently save headlines in news bins, and supports for synchronizing with “TinyTinyRSS”, “TheOldReader”, and “Reedah”. The 1.13.7 release continues working on the ‘Reader mode’. User now can toggle on/off Reader mode by right-clicking on lower right HTML view area via context menu option. And, it now allows to convert TinyTinyRSS subscriptions to local scriptions. Read more

