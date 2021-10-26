Wine Development Delease 7.0-rc1 and Waylad Tests With Wine-Staging
WineHQ - Wine Announcement - The Wine development release 7.0-rc1 is now available.
The Wine development release 7.0-rc1 is now available. This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 7.0. It marks the beginning of the yearly code freeze period. Please give this release a good testing and report any issue that you find, to help us make 7.0 as good as possible. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Reimplementation of the WinMM joystick driver. - All Unix libraries converted to the syscall-based interface. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.0/wine-7.0-rc1.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/7.0/wine-7.0-rc1.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
Wine 7.0-rc1 Released With Last Minute Changes - Phoronix
Following last week's Wine 6.23 development release, Wine 7.0-rc1 was just declared in marking the end of feature development and beginning preparations for issuing Wine 7.0.0 stable in January.
Per the Wine 7.0 release planning, Wine 7.0-rc1 was issued today to mark the feature freeze and begin what will be weekly release candidates. Those weekly release candidates will continue until Wine 7.0 is determined to be ready to officially released. Current plans and what has happened in prior years with the same annual release cadence means that stable release should be out sometime in January.
Wayland driver development - December 2021 update and next steps
Hi everyone! Since the last Wayland driver update [1] a lot of work has been done to improve the functionality and stability of the Wine Wayland driver, and to provide a cleaner and more reviewable/upstreamable patchset. The driver has now reached a point where it would benefit from wider community testing. In the mailing list discussions earlier this year it was recommended that we go through wine-staging as a stepping stone towards upstream. To this end, I have prepared a patchset and attached it to the existing bug for a Wayland driver, as per the wine-staging guidelines, at: https://bugs.winehq.org/show_bug.cgi?id=42284 This is intended to be an active patchset, meaning that it will receive updates regularly, as feedback is received and issues are fixed. Development will continue in the development branch (currently at [2]) which will be used as the canonical source for any updated patchsets for wine-staging. The vast majority (but not all) of the commits in the series affect only the driver itself. However, there is still a lot of surface area, mostly in terms of interfaces used to interact with Wine core, that could lead to broken code when upstream is updated. This has been more pronounced the last few weeks with the various changes in the driver interface. I will be tracking upstream and providing updated patchsets as needed and as timely as I can. I want to make sure that this patchset will not cause undue burden on the wine-staging maintainers. However, if the maintainers feel that this patchset will make life difficult for them, I am open to different ideas about how to move this driver towards upstream. A related question now that holiday season is approaching: what happens if a wine-staging patch breaks due to an upstream change, such that it requires intervention from the original author, but this is not provided in time for the next release? Is the patchset disabled for that wine-staging release and re-enabled when fixed? Let me stress again that my aim is to track upstream and respond in a timely manner, but sometimes this is not possible, and I want to be clear about how the situation is handled.
Wine's Wayland Driver Continues Maturing, Aims To Go Through Wine-Staging - Phoronix
While it won't make it for the upcoming Wine 7.0, the Wayland driver for natively supporting this X11 successor continues maturing and in the not too distant future will hopefully begin receiving more widespread testing via Wine-Staging.
Alexandros Frantzis has been leading the effort on the Wayland Wine driver to allow for Windows games/applications to run on Wayland compositors without having to go through XWayland. Much progress has been made and now Vulkan and other features are working.
