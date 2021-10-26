Friday, December 10th, 2021 -- A global community of activists is taking part today in the Defective by Design campaign's 15th annual International Day Against DRM (IDAD) to protest use of Digital Restrictions Management, a widespread technology that places unethical restrictions on how people access digital media. Though from different backgrounds, countries, and perspectives, participants in the campaign share the common cause of opposing DRM in all of its forms. This year's target is Disney+'s streaming platform. Led by the Free Software Foundation (FSF), the Defective by Design campaign is mobilizing activists to spread awareness on Disney+'s use of DRM by leaving negative reviews on its app store listings. This is joined by a general call to unsubscribe from streaming platforms that restrict their offerings with DRM, and a challenge to go a "day without DRM" as a way to raise awareness of publishers and storefronts that intentionally refrain from using it, such as those cataloged by the campaign's Guide to DRM-free Living.

The bug, tracked by CVE-2021-44228, likely affects almost any Java application using log4j, which is quite a few considering how ubiquitous it is. If your application ever logs a string sent in by a user, it’s probably vulnerable. As far as exploits go, it’s one of the worst ones this year, as it can target basically any server running Java in some fashion (though the primary attack vector may be harder on modern JDK versions, more on that below). Essentially, the exploit allows an attacker to send your server any string like the following, and if it logs it somewhere in your app, your server will execute code hosted at that address.

One of the little ways I've supported the cause is by keeping my personal blog site open from the very beginning. I do this partly to let people see the history of changes behind each page. But I also do it because, when I started using Jekyll, I didn't find many open source Jekyll blogs to learn from. My hope is that keeping my website open and exposing my trials and errors will save someone else a lot of time.

Back in 2018 for the Linux 4.18 kernel was introducing the Restartable Sequences system call for allowing faster user-space operations on per-CPU data. By avoiding atomic operations in cases like incrementing per-CPU counters, modifying per-CPU spinlocks, reading/writing to per-CPU ring buffers, and similar, Restartable Sequences can provide a performance advantage. The GNU C Library is landing its revised support for making use of this system call. Restartable Sequences has shown nice performance potential and generated interest among developers. Glibc has been working on utilizing Restartable Sequences and the initial code was merged in 2020. More background information on RSEQ can be learned at Efficios.com from their work over the years on this support.

drgn (pronounced “dragon”) is a debugger that exposes the types and variables in a program for easy, expressive scripting in Python. The Linux kernel team at Meta originally built drgn to make it easier to investigate the kinds of difficult Linux kernel bugs that the team encounters at Meta. The team has since added further use cases for it, like monitoring and userspace memory profiling. This blog discusses why we built drgn, how drgn works, how to use it, and what the team would like to do with drgn next.