How to migrate from CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux (conversion) - nixCraft
I already wrote about migrating from CentOS 8 to CentOS Stream. Now, I am migrating Linode VM from CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8. The server runs a very simple workload that includes PHP 8.1, MariaDB server and Nginx, and SELinux and firewalld.
How to install Apache NetBeans 12.6 on Ubuntu 21.10 –
In this tutorial, we are going to explore how to install Apache Netbeans 12.6 on Ubuntu 20.04.
NetBeans is an integrated development environment for java. Netbeans allows the development of applications from a set of modular software components called modules. NetBeans is part of the wider Apache family license that is why it is called Apache NetBeans.
How to create an RDS Instance using Python Boto3 on AWS
In this article, we will see how to create an RDS MySql Instance using the Boto3 Library. We will use "create_db_instance" method to create an Instance.
Before we proceed, I assume that you are familiar with AWS RDS Service. If you are not familiar with it and what to first learn to create an RDS MySql Instance from the AWS Console, search for "How to setup an RDS MySql (Relation Database MySql ) instance on AWS?".
How to Install Vivaldi on Linux
Vivaldi is a cross-platform web browser that's become increasingly popular among users who liked Opera before its Chromification.
Although it, too, is based on Chromium, its minimalistic user interface and features such as tab stacking and tiling, built-in ad blocker and trackers, custom themes, quick commands, etc., give it an edge over the likes of Chrome, Edge, and Brave.
If you're on Linux and keen to try out Vivaldi to see what the hype is about, here's a guide with instructions to help you out in the process.
How to Install LibreNMS Monitoring Tool on Debian 11
LibreNMS is a free, open-source, web-based, and auto-discovering network monitoring tool written in PHP. It uses MySQL or MariaDB as a database backend and uses SNMP to discover the remote clients. It supports a wide range of network devices including, Linux, Cisco, Juniper, FreeBSD, HP, Windows, and more. It supports multiple authentication methods including, Radius, Active Directory, LDAP, MySQL, and more. It is simple, user-friendly, and easy for anyone to understand and use.
In this tutorial, I will explain how to install LibreNMS with Nginx on Debian 11.
How To Install Nmap on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nmap on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Network Mapper (Nmap) is a free, open-source network security scanning tool. Nmap works by sending data packets on a specific target (by IP) and the incoming packets will be interpreted to determine what ports are open/closed, what services are running on the scanned system, whether firewalls or filters are set up and enabled, and finally what operating system is running.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Nmap network discovery and security auditing on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
Kubernetes Architecture – NextGenTips
In this tutorial, I will walk you through Kubernetes architecture, control plane, and worker node components.
Control plane makes global decisions i.e scheduling tasks and also maintains cluster details in an etcd component.
How to Find and Create Git .gitignore File Templates - buildVirtual
This is a quick article to share a couple of ways in which you can quickly find and create .gitignore files for which ever technology or language you are working with.
How to Install VMware on Linux and Create Your First Virtual Machine
A virtual machine allows you to run a second, fully functional system within your existing environment. Your computer becomes what is known as a host system. Then, any virtual machine you set up will be a guest system.
One of the best software solutions for creating virtual machines on Linux is VMware. It is free for non-commercial use and surprisingly easy to install and set up. Following is a quick walkthrough that will show you how to install VMware Player on your Linux workstation and create your first virtual machine.
How to install Blender 3.0 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Blender 3.0 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
Programming Leftovers
Activists around the world protest Disney+'s unethical streaming platform for International Day Against DRM
Friday, December 10th, 2021 -- A global community of activists is taking part today in the Defective by Design campaign's 15th annual International Day Against DRM (IDAD) to protest use of Digital Restrictions Management, a widespread technology that places unethical restrictions on how people access digital media. Though from different backgrounds, countries, and perspectives, participants in the campaign share the common cause of opposing DRM in all of its forms. This year's target is Disney+'s streaming platform. Led by the Free Software Foundation (FSF), the Defective by Design campaign is mobilizing activists to spread awareness on Disney+'s use of DRM by leaving negative reviews on its app store listings. This is joined by a general call to unsubscribe from streaming platforms that restrict their offerings with DRM, and a challenge to go a "day without DRM" as a way to raise awareness of publishers and storefronts that intentionally refrain from using it, such as those cataloged by the campaign's Guide to DRM-free Living.
Wine Development Delease 7.0-rc1 and Waylad Tests With Wine-Staging
