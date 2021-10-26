Programming Leftovers
Guido van Rossum has posted the sad news that longtime Python contributor Fredrik Lundh has died.
drgn (pronounced “dragon”) is a debugger that exposes the types and variables in a program for easy, expressive scripting in Python. The Linux kernel team at Meta originally built drgn to make it easier to investigate the kinds of difficult Linux kernel bugs that the team encounters at Meta. The team has since added further use cases for it, like monitoring and userspace memory profiling. This blog discusses why we built drgn, how drgn works, how to use it, and what the team would like to do with drgn next.
Back in 2018 for the Linux 4.18 kernel was introducing the Restartable Sequences system call for allowing faster user-space operations on per-CPU data. By avoiding atomic operations in cases like incrementing per-CPU counters, modifying per-CPU spinlocks, reading/writing to per-CPU ring buffers, and similar, Restartable Sequences can provide a performance advantage. The GNU C Library is landing its revised support for making use of this system call.
Restartable Sequences has shown nice performance potential and generated interest among developers. Glibc has been working on utilizing Restartable Sequences and the initial code was merged in 2020. More background information on RSEQ can be learned at Efficios.com from their work over the years on this support.
One of the little ways I've supported the cause is by keeping my personal blog site open from the very beginning. I do this partly to let people see the history of changes behind each page. But I also do it because, when I started using Jekyll, I didn't find many open source Jekyll blogs to learn from. My hope is that keeping my website open and exposing my trials and errors will save someone else a lot of time.
The bug, tracked by CVE-2021-44228, likely affects almost any Java application using log4j, which is quite a few considering how ubiquitous it is. If your application ever logs a string sent in by a user, it’s probably vulnerable. As far as exploits go, it’s one of the worst ones this year, as it can target basically any server running Java in some fashion (though the primary attack vector may be harder on modern JDK versions, more on that below).
Essentially, the exploit allows an attacker to send your server any string like the following, and if it logs it somewhere in your app, your server will execute code hosted at that address.
Activists around the world protest Disney+'s unethical streaming platform for International Day Against DRM
Friday, December 10th, 2021 -- A global community of activists is taking part today in the Defective by Design campaign's 15th annual International Day Against DRM (IDAD) to protest use of Digital Restrictions Management, a widespread technology that places unethical restrictions on how people access digital media. Though from different backgrounds, countries, and perspectives, participants in the campaign share the common cause of opposing DRM in all of its forms. This year's target is Disney+'s streaming platform.
Led by the Free Software Foundation (FSF), the Defective by Design campaign is mobilizing activists to spread awareness on Disney+'s use of DRM by leaving negative reviews on its app store listings. This is joined by a general call to unsubscribe from streaming platforms that restrict their offerings with DRM, and a challenge to go a "day without DRM" as a way to raise awareness of publishers and storefronts that intentionally refrain from using it, such as those cataloged by the campaign's Guide to DRM-free Living.
today's howtos
I already wrote about migrating from CentOS 8 to CentOS Stream. Now, I am migrating Linode VM from CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8. The server runs a very simple workload that includes PHP 8.1, MariaDB server and Nginx, and SELinux and firewalld.
In this tutorial, we are going to explore how to install Apache Netbeans 12.6 on Ubuntu 20.04.
NetBeans is an integrated development environment for java. Netbeans allows the development of applications from a set of modular software components called modules. NetBeans is part of the wider Apache family license that is why it is called Apache NetBeans.
In this article, we will see how to create an RDS MySql Instance using the Boto3 Library. We will use "create_db_instance" method to create an Instance.
Before we proceed, I assume that you are familiar with AWS RDS Service. If you are not familiar with it and what to first learn to create an RDS MySql Instance from the AWS Console, search for "How to setup an RDS MySql (Relation Database MySql ) instance on AWS?".
Vivaldi is a cross-platform web browser that's become increasingly popular among users who liked Opera before its Chromification.
Although it, too, is based on Chromium, its minimalistic user interface and features such as tab stacking and tiling, built-in ad blocker and trackers, custom themes, quick commands, etc., give it an edge over the likes of Chrome, Edge, and Brave.
If you're on Linux and keen to try out Vivaldi to see what the hype is about, here's a guide with instructions to help you out in the process.
LibreNMS is a free, open-source, web-based, and auto-discovering network monitoring tool written in PHP. It uses MySQL or MariaDB as a database backend and uses SNMP to discover the remote clients. It supports a wide range of network devices including, Linux, Cisco, Juniper, FreeBSD, HP, Windows, and more. It supports multiple authentication methods including, Radius, Active Directory, LDAP, MySQL, and more. It is simple, user-friendly, and easy for anyone to understand and use.
In this tutorial, I will explain how to install LibreNMS with Nginx on Debian 11.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nmap on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Network Mapper (Nmap) is a free, open-source network security scanning tool. Nmap works by sending data packets on a specific target (by IP) and the incoming packets will be interpreted to determine what ports are open/closed, what services are running on the scanned system, whether firewalls or filters are set up and enabled, and finally what operating system is running.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Nmap network discovery and security auditing on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
In this tutorial, I will walk you through Kubernetes architecture, control plane, and worker node components.
Control plane makes global decisions i.e scheduling tasks and also maintains cluster details in an etcd component.
This is a quick article to share a couple of ways in which you can quickly find and create .gitignore files for which ever technology or language you are working with.
A virtual machine allows you to run a second, fully functional system within your existing environment. Your computer becomes what is known as a host system. Then, any virtual machine you set up will be a guest system.
One of the best software solutions for creating virtual machines on Linux is VMware. It is free for non-commercial use and surprisingly easy to install and set up. Following is a quick walkthrough that will show you how to install VMware Player on your Linux workstation and create your first virtual machine.
Today we are looking at how to install Blender 3.0 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
Wine Development Delease 7.0-rc1 and Waylad Tests With Wine-Staging
The Wine development release 7.0-rc1 is now available.
This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 7.0. It
marks the beginning of the yearly code freeze period. Please give this
release a good testing and report any issue that you find, to help us
make 7.0 as good as possible.
What's new in this release:
- Reimplementation of the WinMM joystick driver.
- All Unix libraries converted to the syscall-based interface.
- Various bug fixes.
The source is available from the following locations:
https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.0/wine-7.0-rc1.tar.xz
http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/7.0/wine-7.0-rc1.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:
https://www.winehq.org/download
You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation
You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
Following last week's Wine 6.23 development release, Wine 7.0-rc1 was just declared in marking the end of feature development and beginning preparations for issuing Wine 7.0.0 stable in January.
Per the Wine 7.0 release planning, Wine 7.0-rc1 was issued today to mark the feature freeze and begin what will be weekly release candidates. Those weekly release candidates will continue until Wine 7.0 is determined to be ready to officially released. Current plans and what has happened in prior years with the same annual release cadence means that stable release should be out sometime in January.
Hi everyone!
Since the last Wayland driver update [1] a lot of work has been done to
improve the functionality and stability of the Wine Wayland driver, and
to provide a cleaner and more reviewable/upstreamable patchset. The
driver has now reached a point where it would benefit from wider
community testing.
In the mailing list discussions earlier this year it was recommended
that we go through wine-staging as a stepping stone towards upstream. To
this end, I have prepared a patchset and attached it to the existing bug
for a Wayland driver, as per the wine-staging guidelines, at:
https://bugs.winehq.org/show_bug.cgi?id=42284
This is intended to be an active patchset, meaning that it will receive
updates regularly, as feedback is received and issues are fixed.
Development will continue in the development branch (currently at [2])
which will be used as the canonical source for any updated patchsets for
wine-staging.
The vast majority (but not all) of the commits in the series affect only
the driver itself. However, there is still a lot of surface area, mostly
in terms of interfaces used to interact with Wine core, that could lead
to broken code when upstream is updated. This has been more pronounced
the last few weeks with the various changes in the driver interface.
I will be tracking upstream and providing updated patchsets as needed
and as timely as I can. I want to make sure that this patchset will not
cause undue burden on the wine-staging maintainers. However, if the
maintainers feel that this patchset will make life difficult for them, I
am open to different ideas about how to move this driver towards upstream.
A related question now that holiday season is approaching: what happens
if a wine-staging patch breaks due to an upstream change, such that it
requires intervention from the original author, but this is not provided
in time for the next release? Is the patchset disabled for that
wine-staging release and re-enabled when fixed? Let me stress again that
my aim is to track upstream and respond in a timely manner, but
sometimes this is not possible, and I want to be clear about how the
situation is handled.
While it won't make it for the upcoming Wine 7.0, the Wayland driver for natively supporting this X11 successor continues maturing and in the not too distant future will hopefully begin receiving more widespread testing via Wine-Staging.
Alexandros Frantzis has been leading the effort on the Wayland Wine driver to allow for Windows games/applications to run on Wayland compositors without having to go through XWayland. Much progress has been made and now Vulkan and other features are working.
