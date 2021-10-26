Language Selection

Security Alert: Apache Log4j Zero Day Exploit

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 11th of December 2021 12:43:32 AM Filed under
Server
Security
  • Apache Log4j Zero Day Exploit Puts Large Number of Servers at Severe Risk

    A critical vulnerability in the open-source logging software Apache Log4j 2 is fueling a chaotic race in the cybersecurity world, with the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) issuing an emergency security update as bad actors searched for vulnerable servers.

  • CISA Adds Thirteen Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog | CISA

    CISA has added thirteen new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence that threat actors are actively exploiting the vulnerabilities listed in the table below. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors of all types and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise.

More on this today

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 11th of December 2021 01:15:25 AM.
  • Zero Day in Ubiquitous Apache Log4j Tool Under Active Attack | Threatpost

    The Log4Shell vulnerability critically threatens anybody using the popular open-source Apache Struts framework and could lead to a “Mini internet meltdown soonish.”

    An excruciating, easily exploited flaw in the ubiquitous Java logging library Apache Log4j could allow unauthenticated remote code execution (RCE) and complete server takeover — and it’s being exploited in the wild.

    The flaw first turned up on sites that cater to users of the world’s favorite game, Minecraft, on Thursday. The sites reportedly warned that attackers could unleash malicious code on either servers or clients running the Java version of Minecraft by manipulating log messages, including from text typed into chat messages.

Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast, Full Circle Weekly News, Deepin Video, and More

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • The Red Hat Satellite 6.10 Performance Tuning Guide has been released

    We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.10 Tuning Guide has been released. This guide has been prepared to provide guidance on how to optimize Red Hat Satellite 6.10 performance with respect to hardware and software configuration. As well, information is provided on how to use the Installer-based auto-tuning function to provide greater simplicity.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-49

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

  • Firefox 95 on POWER

    The big new feature, besides speculative AOT JIT which doesn't apply to us yet, is RLBox, which compiles certain third-party libraries into safe WebAssembly, and then compiles them back into C, so they can be compiled a third time into pre-sanitized native code. This has obvious security benefits and the performance impact shouldn't be especially large, but it adds yet another build-time prerequisite: the WASI SDK. This kind of really sucks because now you have to have a third toolchain (it builds one whether you like it or not) besides clang and our preferred compiler, gcc. Pending internal package support, some distros have chosen simply to disable this for the immediate future, even including Fedora.

Programming Leftovers

  • Mourning Fredrik "Effbot" Lundh

    Guido van Rossum has posted the sad news that longtime Python contributor Fredrik Lundh has died.

  • drgn: How the Linux Kernel Team at Meta Debugs the Kernel at Scale

    drgn (pronounced “dragon”) is a debugger that exposes the types and variables in a program for easy, expressive scripting in Python. The Linux kernel team at Meta originally built drgn to make it easier to investigate the kinds of difficult Linux kernel bugs that the team encounters at Meta. The team has since added further use cases for it, like monitoring and userspace memory profiling. This blog discusses why we built drgn, how drgn works, how to use it, and what the team would like to do with drgn next.

  • Restartable Sequences "RSEQ" Support Returning To GNU C Library - Phoronix

    Back in 2018 for the Linux 4.18 kernel was introducing the Restartable Sequences system call for allowing faster user-space operations on per-CPU data. By avoiding atomic operations in cases like incrementing per-CPU counters, modifying per-CPU spinlocks, reading/writing to per-CPU ring buffers, and similar, Restartable Sequences can provide a performance advantage. The GNU C Library is landing its revised support for making use of this system call. Restartable Sequences has shown nice performance potential and generated interest among developers. Glibc has been working on utilizing Restartable Sequences and the initial code was merged in 2020. More background information on RSEQ can be learned at Efficios.com from their work over the years on this support.

  • Reveal your source code with Jinja2 and Git | Opensource.com

    One of the little ways I've supported the cause is by keeping my personal blog site open from the very beginning. I do this partly to let people see the history of changes behind each page. But I also do it because, when I started using Jekyll, I didn't find many open source Jekyll blogs to learn from. My hope is that keeping my website open and exposing my trials and errors will save someone else a lot of time.

  • Critical RCE Zero-Day Exploit Found in Popular Java Logging Library log4j, Affects Much Of The Internet – CloudSavvy IT

    The bug, tracked by CVE-2021-44228, likely affects almost any Java application using log4j, which is quite a few considering how ubiquitous it is. If your application ever logs a string sent in by a user, it’s probably vulnerable. As far as exploits go, it’s one of the worst ones this year, as it can target basically any server running Java in some fashion (though the primary attack vector may be harder on modern JDK versions, more on that below). Essentially, the exploit allows an attacker to send your server any string like the following, and if it logs it somewhere in your app, your server will execute code hosted at that address.

Activists around the world protest Disney+'s unethical streaming platform for International Day Against DRM

Friday, December 10th, 2021 -- A global community of activists is taking part today in the Defective by Design campaign's 15th annual International Day Against DRM (IDAD) to protest use of Digital Restrictions Management, a widespread technology that places unethical restrictions on how people access digital media. Though from different backgrounds, countries, and perspectives, participants in the campaign share the common cause of opposing DRM in all of its forms. This year's target is Disney+'s streaming platform. Led by the Free Software Foundation (FSF), the Defective by Design campaign is mobilizing activists to spread awareness on Disney+'s use of DRM by leaving negative reviews on its app store listings. This is joined by a general call to unsubscribe from streaming platforms that restrict their offerings with DRM, and a challenge to go a "day without DRM" as a way to raise awareness of publishers and storefronts that intentionally refrain from using it, such as those cataloged by the campaign's Guide to DRM-free Living. Read more

