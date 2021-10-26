The big new feature, besides speculative AOT JIT which doesn't apply to us yet, is RLBox, which compiles certain third-party libraries into safe WebAssembly, and then compiles them back into C, so they can be compiled a third time into pre-sanitized native code. This has obvious security benefits and the performance impact shouldn't be especially large, but it adds yet another build-time prerequisite: the WASI SDK. This kind of really sucks because now you have to have a third toolchain (it builds one whether you like it or not) besides clang and our preferred compiler, gcc. Pending internal package support, some distros have chosen simply to disable this for the immediate future, even including Fedora.

Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.10 Tuning Guide has been released. This guide has been prepared to provide guidance on how to optimize Red Hat Satellite 6.10 performance with respect to hardware and software configuration. As well, information is provided on how to use the Installer-based auto-tuning function to provide greater simplicity.

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys get caught up on the week that was. People go to great lengths for video game saves, but this Pokemon hack that does hardware-based trade conversion between the Game Boy’s Pokemon 2 and Pokemon 3 is something else. Why do we still use batteries when super capacitors exist? They’re different components, silly, and work best at different things. Turns out you can study the atmosphere by sending radio waves through it, and that’s exactly what the ESA is doing… around Mars! And will machined parts become as easy to custom order as PCBs have become? This week we take a closer look at prototyping as a service.

Programming Leftovers Mourning Fredrik "Effbot" Lundh Guido van Rossum has posted the sad news that longtime Python contributor Fredrik Lundh has died.

drgn: How the Linux Kernel Team at Meta Debugs the Kernel at Scale drgn (pronounced “dragon”) is a debugger that exposes the types and variables in a program for easy, expressive scripting in Python. The Linux kernel team at Meta originally built drgn to make it easier to investigate the kinds of difficult Linux kernel bugs that the team encounters at Meta. The team has since added further use cases for it, like monitoring and userspace memory profiling. This blog discusses why we built drgn, how drgn works, how to use it, and what the team would like to do with drgn next.

Restartable Sequences "RSEQ" Support Returning To GNU C Library - Phoronix Back in 2018 for the Linux 4.18 kernel was introducing the Restartable Sequences system call for allowing faster user-space operations on per-CPU data. By avoiding atomic operations in cases like incrementing per-CPU counters, modifying per-CPU spinlocks, reading/writing to per-CPU ring buffers, and similar, Restartable Sequences can provide a performance advantage. The GNU C Library is landing its revised support for making use of this system call. Restartable Sequences has shown nice performance potential and generated interest among developers. Glibc has been working on utilizing Restartable Sequences and the initial code was merged in 2020. More background information on RSEQ can be learned at Efficios.com from their work over the years on this support.

Reveal your source code with Jinja2 and Git | Opensource.com One of the little ways I've supported the cause is by keeping my personal blog site open from the very beginning. I do this partly to let people see the history of changes behind each page. But I also do it because, when I started using Jekyll, I didn't find many open source Jekyll blogs to learn from. My hope is that keeping my website open and exposing my trials and errors will save someone else a lot of time.

Critical RCE Zero-Day Exploit Found in Popular Java Logging Library log4j, Affects Much Of The Internet – CloudSavvy IT The bug, tracked by CVE-2021-44228, likely affects almost any Java application using log4j, which is quite a few considering how ubiquitous it is. If your application ever logs a string sent in by a user, it’s probably vulnerable. As far as exploits go, it’s one of the worst ones this year, as it can target basically any server running Java in some fashion (though the primary attack vector may be harder on modern JDK versions, more on that below). Essentially, the exploit allows an attacker to send your server any string like the following, and if it logs it somewhere in your app, your server will execute code hosted at that address.