today's howtos
-
How to Compile and Install Software From Source in Linux
Do you want to fix a bug in a software package, or do you simply want to modify a package to meet your needs? Linux has got you covered.
Most Linux packages are free and open-source, giving you the freedom to customize or modify any piece of software to your own liking. Additionally, you are also free to look at the source code of Linux packages to learn good architecture practices and coding patterns from other software projects.
-
How to Find JAVA_HOME in Linux - Linux Shout
It is an environment variable that is nothing but a location or directory where after the installation of Java on Linux, Windows, or mac we can find the java executables such as java, javac, and keytool. Being an environment variable, we don’t need to mention the folder path again and again where Java has been installed to use any of its executable files.
However, sometimes while installing some software platforms or creating systemd service unit files, we need to mention the location or Java_Home path manually in them. Hence, for those who don’t where exactly the path is, we can use the below-given command in our respective Linux operating system to find it.
-
How to install MATLAB in Ubuntu 20.04 - Linux Shout
MATLAB from Mathworks is a platform-independent software for solving mathematical problems and graphically displaying the results. The software package is best-known for tools for calculating and simulating complex mathematical and technical problems. Here we learn the steps to install MATLAB on Ubuntu Linux and how to create its Desktop shortcut…
In addition to the basic module, a whole range of extensions for MATLAB is available, which is known as Toolbox. This includes Simulink, a graphical user interface block-oriented development platform for the modeling, simulation, and analysis of dynamic, non-linear, and event-driven systems, that can be used to model and simulate systems interactively.
-
Junichi Uekawa: Updated my raspberry pi to bullseye and no longer connects to network.
Updated my raspberry pi to bullseye and no longer connects to network. Seems like eth0 got renamed. probably this thing that I was supposed to have migrated away from. Not entirely sure how to recover from this now.
-
How to install KDE Plasma on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux
KDE is currently available in version 5.20 while doing this tutorial. The main focus of this Linux desktop environment is on providing wide range of customization options. Here we will see the commands to install KDE Plasma’s latest and testing desktop version on Debian 11 Bullseye server or desktop using the terminal.
Users who have used Windows will defnatley find KDE desktop environment on their Linux quite familiar. KDE is popular becuase of its beautiful interface, sleek icons and lots of tools and apps developed by KDE community. Further, if one doesn’t like the arrangements of elements then he or she can position the Widgets, Taskbar and almost every element to get the look and feel he/she wants. However, the variety of options can make inexperienced users quickly overwhelmed. Hence, you might have to invest time to become aware and comfortable with it.
-
Install VNC Server on Ubuntu 20.04 | 18.04 LTS to access GNOME
In this tutorial, we will learn the commands to install a VNC server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal or Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic using the terminal to access Gnome Linux graphic user interface, remotely.
-
Fix the error can't find the command hwmatch on Grub - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello, friends. In our previous post, we showed you how to set a password to grub to make it more secure. In this one, we will help you to fix the error can’t find the command hwmatch on grub.
If you saw the screenshot of the previous post, you may have noticed that it has an error regarding the hwmatch command that although it does not affect our computer at all, is good to eliminate.
Indeed, although this error is not serious and does not affect the grub startup, many people find it annoying, and if we are giving technical support, better to make it complete.
So, let’s go for it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 475 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast, Full Circle Weekly News, Deepin Video, and More
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Activists around the world protest Disney+'s unethical streaming platform for International Day Against DRM
Friday, December 10th, 2021 -- A global community of activists is taking part today in the Defective by Design campaign's 15th annual International Day Against DRM (IDAD) to protest use of Digital Restrictions Management, a widespread technology that places unethical restrictions on how people access digital media. Though from different backgrounds, countries, and perspectives, participants in the campaign share the common cause of opposing DRM in all of its forms. This year's target is Disney+'s streaming platform. Led by the Free Software Foundation (FSF), the Defective by Design campaign is mobilizing activists to spread awareness on Disney+'s use of DRM by leaving negative reviews on its app store listings. This is joined by a general call to unsubscribe from streaming platforms that restrict their offerings with DRM, and a challenge to go a "day without DRM" as a way to raise awareness of publishers and storefronts that intentionally refrain from using it, such as those cataloged by the campaign's Guide to DRM-free Living.
Recent comments
26 min 46 sec ago
43 min 32 sec ago
46 min 2 sec ago
53 min 48 sec ago
57 min 45 sec ago
1 hour 5 sec ago
3 hours 59 min ago
4 hours 9 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago