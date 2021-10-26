Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 11th of December 2021 01:47:50 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Compile and Install Software From Source in Linux

    Do you want to fix a bug in a software package, or do you simply want to modify a package to meet your needs? Linux has got you covered.

    Most Linux packages are free and open-source, giving you the freedom to customize or modify any piece of software to your own liking. Additionally, you are also free to look at the source code of Linux packages to learn good architecture practices and coding patterns from other software projects.

  • How to Find JAVA_HOME in Linux - Linux Shout

    It is an environment variable that is nothing but a location or directory where after the installation of Java on Linux, Windows, or mac we can find the java executables such as java, javac, and keytool. Being an environment variable, we don’t need to mention the folder path again and again where Java has been installed to use any of its executable files.

    However, sometimes while installing some software platforms or creating systemd service unit files, we need to mention the location or Java_Home path manually in them. Hence, for those who don’t where exactly the path is, we can use the below-given command in our respective Linux operating system to find it.

  • How to install MATLAB in Ubuntu 20.04 - Linux Shout

    MATLAB from Mathworks is a platform-independent software for solving mathematical problems and graphically displaying the results. The software package is best-known for tools for calculating and simulating complex mathematical and technical problems. Here we learn the steps to install MATLAB on Ubuntu Linux and how to create its Desktop shortcut…

    In addition to the basic module, a whole range of extensions for MATLAB is available, which is known as Toolbox. This includes Simulink, a graphical user interface block-oriented development platform for the modeling, simulation, and analysis of dynamic, non-linear, and event-driven systems, that can be used to model and simulate systems interactively.

  • Junichi Uekawa: Updated my raspberry pi to bullseye and no longer connects to network.

    Updated my raspberry pi to bullseye and no longer connects to network. Seems like eth0 got renamed. probably this thing that I was supposed to have migrated away from. Not entirely sure how to recover from this now.

  • How to install KDE Plasma on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux

    KDE is currently available in version 5.20 while doing this tutorial. The main focus of this Linux desktop environment is on providing wide range of customization options. Here we will see the commands to install KDE Plasma’s latest and testing desktop version on Debian 11 Bullseye server or desktop using the terminal.

    Users who have used Windows will defnatley find KDE desktop environment on their Linux quite familiar. KDE is popular becuase of its beautiful interface, sleek icons and lots of tools and apps developed by KDE community. Further, if one doesn’t like the arrangements of elements then he or she can position the Widgets, Taskbar and almost every element to get the look and feel he/she wants. However, the variety of options can make inexperienced users quickly overwhelmed. Hence, you might have to invest time to become aware and comfortable with it.

  • Install VNC Server on Ubuntu 20.04 | 18.04 LTS to access GNOME

    In this tutorial, we will learn the commands to install a VNC server on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal or Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic using the terminal to access Gnome Linux graphic user interface, remotely.

  • Fix the error can't find the command hwmatch on Grub - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    Hello, friends. In our previous post, we showed you how to set a password to grub to make it more secure. In this one, we will help you to fix the error can’t find the command hwmatch on grub.

    If you saw the screenshot of the previous post, you may have noticed that it has an error regarding the hwmatch command that although it does not affect our computer at all, is good to eliminate.

    Indeed, although this error is not serious and does not affect the grub startup, many people find it annoying, and if we are giving technical support, better to make it complete.

    So, let’s go for it.

Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast, Full Circle Weekly News, Deepin Video, and More

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • The Red Hat Satellite 6.10 Performance Tuning Guide has been released

    We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.10 Tuning Guide has been released. This guide has been prepared to provide guidance on how to optimize Red Hat Satellite 6.10 performance with respect to hardware and software configuration. As well, information is provided on how to use the Installer-based auto-tuning function to provide greater simplicity.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-49

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

  • Firefox 95 on POWER

    The big new feature, besides speculative AOT JIT which doesn't apply to us yet, is RLBox, which compiles certain third-party libraries into safe WebAssembly, and then compiles them back into C, so they can be compiled a third time into pre-sanitized native code. This has obvious security benefits and the performance impact shouldn't be especially large, but it adds yet another build-time prerequisite: the WASI SDK. This kind of really sucks because now you have to have a third toolchain (it builds one whether you like it or not) besides clang and our preferred compiler, gcc. Pending internal package support, some distros have chosen simply to disable this for the immediate future, even including Fedora.

Programming Leftovers

  • Mourning Fredrik "Effbot" Lundh

    Guido van Rossum has posted the sad news that longtime Python contributor Fredrik Lundh has died.

  • drgn: How the Linux Kernel Team at Meta Debugs the Kernel at Scale

    drgn (pronounced “dragon”) is a debugger that exposes the types and variables in a program for easy, expressive scripting in Python. The Linux kernel team at Meta originally built drgn to make it easier to investigate the kinds of difficult Linux kernel bugs that the team encounters at Meta. The team has since added further use cases for it, like monitoring and userspace memory profiling. This blog discusses why we built drgn, how drgn works, how to use it, and what the team would like to do with drgn next.

  • Restartable Sequences "RSEQ" Support Returning To GNU C Library - Phoronix

    Back in 2018 for the Linux 4.18 kernel was introducing the Restartable Sequences system call for allowing faster user-space operations on per-CPU data. By avoiding atomic operations in cases like incrementing per-CPU counters, modifying per-CPU spinlocks, reading/writing to per-CPU ring buffers, and similar, Restartable Sequences can provide a performance advantage. The GNU C Library is landing its revised support for making use of this system call. Restartable Sequences has shown nice performance potential and generated interest among developers. Glibc has been working on utilizing Restartable Sequences and the initial code was merged in 2020. More background information on RSEQ can be learned at Efficios.com from their work over the years on this support.

  • Reveal your source code with Jinja2 and Git | Opensource.com

    One of the little ways I've supported the cause is by keeping my personal blog site open from the very beginning. I do this partly to let people see the history of changes behind each page. But I also do it because, when I started using Jekyll, I didn't find many open source Jekyll blogs to learn from. My hope is that keeping my website open and exposing my trials and errors will save someone else a lot of time.

  • Critical RCE Zero-Day Exploit Found in Popular Java Logging Library log4j, Affects Much Of The Internet – CloudSavvy IT

    The bug, tracked by CVE-2021-44228, likely affects almost any Java application using log4j, which is quite a few considering how ubiquitous it is. If your application ever logs a string sent in by a user, it’s probably vulnerable. As far as exploits go, it’s one of the worst ones this year, as it can target basically any server running Java in some fashion (though the primary attack vector may be harder on modern JDK versions, more on that below). Essentially, the exploit allows an attacker to send your server any string like the following, and if it logs it somewhere in your app, your server will execute code hosted at that address.

Activists around the world protest Disney+'s unethical streaming platform for International Day Against DRM

Friday, December 10th, 2021 -- A global community of activists is taking part today in the Defective by Design campaign's 15th annual International Day Against DRM (IDAD) to protest use of Digital Restrictions Management, a widespread technology that places unethical restrictions on how people access digital media. Though from different backgrounds, countries, and perspectives, participants in the campaign share the common cause of opposing DRM in all of its forms. This year's target is Disney+'s streaming platform. Led by the Free Software Foundation (FSF), the Defective by Design campaign is mobilizing activists to spread awareness on Disney+'s use of DRM by leaving negative reviews on its app store listings. This is joined by a general call to unsubscribe from streaming platforms that restrict their offerings with DRM, and a challenge to go a "day without DRM" as a way to raise awareness of publishers and storefronts that intentionally refrain from using it, such as those cataloged by the campaign's Guide to DRM-free Living. Read more

